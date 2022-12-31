Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Evansville’s The Gaming Guild Gets a New Green River Road Location
The Gaming Guild's new location is ready for business!. If you enjoy playing games, The Gaming Guild is right up your alley!. The Gaming Guild is a place founded by and for game enthusiasts. Our mission is to create a community within our store where people can play, buy, sell, or trade games and socialize with other people who share their love of gaming. We specialize in tabletop games of all kinds, including headliners such as Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, RPG mini's, miniature paints and tools, Warhammer, and X-Wing Miniatures along with a whole host of board game titles.
Southern Indiana Golf Course Ranked 2nd Best in the State by Golf.com
In my opinion, there are not many better ways to spend a spring, summer, or early fall day than playing around of golf. Give me temperatures in the mid-60s to mid-70s, the sun shining, a light breeze, a few friends to play with, along with some beers, and I am in my happy place. Even though I'm not very good and there are times when I want to snap a club over my knee or toss it in a lake, there are those times when I hit a nice, straight drive off the tee, or sink a long putt for par that keeps me coming back. Fortunately for myself and other golfers here in southern Indiana, we have a number of nice courses to choose from. One of which was just named the second-best course in the entire state by one of the game's leading publications.
wevv.com
Feed Evansville to hold first community food share of 2023
Feed Evansville will kick off 2023 with its first community food share event Monday. The food share event will take place at the Westside Community Center, located at 2227 West Michigan Street from 4:30PM to 6:30PM. The food share is in partnership with CRS OneSource. Only one box is available...
city-countyobserver.com
YOU CAN GO HOME AGAIN AND AGAIN
For many satisfying years, Peg and I made our home in Posey County, Indiana among friends and family. During those years we were blessed with treasured visits from friends and family from out west, mainly my birth state of Oklahoma. Now that we have returned to make our home in Osage County, Oklahoma, as we reconnect with old friends and fond memories, we are occasionally blessed with visits from friends and family from southern Indiana. It is not frequent enough for us but is sweet when it occurs.
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters are still on the scene of Saturday’s massive warehouse fire in Evansville. Plus, we are on alert for severe weather tonight.
14news.com
The Gaming Guild opens at new location Saturday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A gaming business is having a soft opening at the new location on Saturday. The Gaming Guild is opening at their new location at 1460 North Green River Road in Evansville. According to their website, The Gaming Guild is a gaming business that specializes in tabletop...
14news.com
Day three of the investigation into Garvin Street warehouse fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Residents saw black smoke again Monday afternoon after a flare up fire at the warehouse fire in Evansville. On Saturday, a fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse on North Garvin Street, burning an estimated 260,000 square feet. [Previous: Massive fire breaks out on N. Garvin...
Evansville Fire Department Ends 2022 Battling Another Devastating 4-Alarm Warehouse Fire
As my son and I set out to do some shopping Saturday, we noticed a giant black cloud of smoke coming from the west in the area of Morgan Ave and Oak Hill Rd. Once we stopped and I was able to check Evansville Watch's Facebook page, I saw video and pictures of a massive warehouse fire on North Garvin Street.
spencercountyonline.com
Photo Gallery: South Spencer Boys Basketball Holiday Tourney vs. Boonville – 12.28.2022
The South Spencer boys basketball team didn’t exactly experience the holly, jolly time they were hoping for in their first game after Christmas. Why? They lost their only game of the season. And Boonville was the one who played Scrooge. Despite a spirited comeback attempt, the Class 2A, No....
LOOK: Astonishing footage from Evansville warehouse blaze
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Eyewitness News crews were on scene after a massive fire broke out at an Evansville warehouse near Garvin and Tennessee Street. Saturday morning, our journalists could feel the heat as they shot video of the blaze nearby. You can watch the full footage our crews captured in the video player above. […]
Evansville Airport to make improvements
Evansville Regional Airport and Tri-State Aero Inc. are in for some new developments.
Handgun raffle to help a service dog
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – An American Legion post in Newburgh is raising money to help a service dog. Earlier this year we told you about Newburgh veteran, Joey McBride, and his service dog Brave when they were recognized by the National Veterans of Foreign Wars Still Serving Campaign. Now, we’ve learned Brave is in need of […]
14news.com
On Alert for thunderstorms tonight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Low clouds and rain return to the forecast this afternoon until Tuesday evening until a cold front sweeps through the area. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely through Tuesday evening. The primary concern is torrential rainfall, however there is an isolated threat for a few severe thunderstorms. Tonight, cloudy with showers and storms likely as lows drop into the lower 60s.
Steve Schaefer not running for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer has announced he will not be running for Evansville mayor. In his statement, Schaefer said he would like to extend his sincere appreciation for the outpouring of support and encouragement to become Evansville’s next mayor. Schaefer said in a statement that while it would be an honor […]
WIBC.com
Evansville Murderer Surrenders to Police
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville Police say they have arrested a murderer after he surrendered himself to police Sunday. Around 1:00 in the morning, Evansville police were called by Brandon Schaefer saying that he killed someone and gave the location of the body. Another person, who had contact with Schaefer,...
14news.com
USI women’s basketball hoping defense can carry team to OVC title
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI women’s basketball is off to a 7-6 start this season, and this past weekend, they played their first Ohio Valley Conference games, splitting the results. The Eagles picked up an impressive win over Southeast Missouri, Thursday, before losing to a very good Eastern Illinois team, on New Year’s Eve.
Warehouse fire draws neighbors out from their homes
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A massive warehouse fire in Evansville on Saturday had many residents feeling déjà vu. The blaze, which is being compared to the Morton warehouse fire, drew many neighbors out from their homes to watch. Many people living in the area woke up to see a plume of smoke towering over their […]
14news.com
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst
LAMAR, Ind. (WFIE) - Some students in Spencer County are starting next semester in a new building. Lincoln Trail Elementary Principal Ben Lawalin tells 14 News that his students won’t be going back to the building due to frozen pipes bursting over Christmas break. He says Lincoln Trail students...
WANE-TV
Indiana warehouse fire spreads several blocks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A warehouse fire spread to several blocks Saturday in Evansville. The fire was reported just after 10 a.m. and officials estimated it had spread at least two blocks by mid-afternoon, WFIE-TV reported. Off-duty firefighters and crews from other counties were being called in to battle...
Comments / 0