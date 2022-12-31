Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Charities Making a Difference in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, MaineRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne InnRachel PerkinsDedham, ME
A Day in Bangor: 10 Fun Things to Do in Maine's Third-Largest CityRachel PerkinsBangor, ME
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
themainemag.com
Brunswick in 48 Hours
Suspended over the Androscoggin River, the Androscoggin Swinging Bridge is a historic pedestrian bridge that connects the towns of Brunswick and Topsham, and is a great first stop during your trip to Brunswick. Built by the same company responsible for the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, this iconic landmark is the perfect spot to snap a few photos and immerse yourself in nature.
This Gorgeous Glacier Ice Bar in Rockport, Maine, is The Perfect Winter Date Night
Maine is an iconic destination all year round, with tall peaks to climb for fall foliage, oceans to visit in the summer, and igloos to drink in come wintertime. Midcoast, Maine, is a hotspot in the summertime with its quaint and beautiful coastal towns boasting spectacular views and an eclectic art scene. I’ve only visited the area in the warmer months for hikes up Mt. Battie and fresh seafood from local working lobstermen but I just learned it’s also an iconic place to visit in the winter and for good reason.
All aboard! Mainers reflect on 21 years of Downeaster service
PORTLAND, Maine — Amtrak's Downeaster is now 21 years old and has carried more than 8.4 million riders since its inception. In 2022, the train carried 467,000 passengers, a 35 percent increase from the previous year. “Despite significant challenges during the pandemic, Amtrak Downeaster ridership has rebounded to 93%...
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
wabi.tv
Winterport School hosting spaghetti dinner for boy who needs a kidney
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - We’ve been following the story of a boy from Winterport who had both of his kidneys removed. An event is being planned for next weekend to help out the family. Five-year-old Grayson Witham was able to come home for Christmas, but he and his family...
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
wabi.tv
Messology Maine hosts NYE “Noon Years” Party for kids
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Messology Maine hosted its first New Year’s event Saturday, called “Noon Year’s” for local families. Located in the Bangor Mall, children and their parents were invited to celebrate the holiday. Party offerings included crafts, cookies, dancing, and watching a glow in the dark ball drop at noon to ring in the new year.
wabi.tv
Fairfield Antiques Mall holds 11th annual “Hangover Sale” to benefit Make-A-Wish Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Fairfield Antiques Mall held its 11th annual hangover sale on Sunday... The event, which is a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Maine, drew treasure-hunters of all ages and interests. It was easy to get lost in the five floors of merchandise, but hard to not find something you like-- especially at 20-50% off!
Maine farm to table producers featured in new documentary.
Bison tacos by Chef Joe Robbins at Bissell Brothers Brewery in Milo, Maine.Photo byMeet My Neighbor Productions, Inc. Chef Joe Robbins of Bissell Brothers Brewery in Milo Maine will appear in an upcoming documentary about the official mammal of the United States, the American bison.
wabi.tv
Bangor sprints into 2023 with 18th annual ‘Finale 5k’
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the year winds down, some folks in Bangor celebrated the incoming year in a special way. The 18th annual Finale 5K took place Saturday morning in West Market Square. For the previous 17 years, the race was known as the Epic Finale 5K. Due to...
foxbangor.com
Spaghetti dinner will fundraise for boy needing transplant
BANGOR – Five year old Grayson has been living with polycystic kidney disease, drastically complicating his and his family’s lives. He recently had both of his kidneys removed, and for now they are in limbo while waiting for a transplant. To remedy the fact that his parents are...
boothbayregister.com
A Christmas angel
After surviving the Friday, Dec. 23 storm in an area along the river in East Boothbay, no power cuts. No trees down. All goes quiet by midnight. Then at 1 a.m. there is a power cut that seems to affect 55% of Lincoln County until 8:30 a.m. What was that. Haven't seen an explanation. But still was happy power was restored in time for Xmas.
One Part of the Now Gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco Lives On
This hasn't been around since 1997, but for some reason - the website is still active. Zac McDorr, who started the Bath Maine History Center Facebook group, wrote a story for the Coastal Journal a couple of years ago about a trip he won to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the now gone Maine Aquarium on Route One in Saco across from Funtwon/Splashtown.
The Exterior Of This Super Cheap Maine Home Is Really Misleading
Don't be fooled! Even though this rural Maine home looks really rough on the outside, the interior is absolutely beautiful!. According to the listing on Realtor, the home at 70 Clark Richardson Road in Garland, Maine encompasses 1,242 square feet. While the outside of the home is what appears to be rough (maybe stained) board, the inside is gorgeous finished wood.
Adored Central Maine Bridal Boutique Closing Permanently
I have been exposed to many different types of businesses over the years, and I can honestly say there is something really special about the wedding industry. The industry's best vendors really care about their clients. This includes the venues, florists, bakers, caterers, DJs, and the dress shops. Renee and...
WMUR.com
Man drowns in northern New England pond after UTV goes through ice
SMITHFIELD, Maine — Game wardens are once again reminding New Englanders to use caution when going out on ice after a man drowned in a pond in Smithfield, Maine. Fish and wildlife officials said Jeremiah Meader, of Smithfield, was driving a utility task vehicle early Sunday morning when it broke through the ice on North Pond.
wabi.tv
Maine man dies after UTV breaks through ice on pond
SMITHFIELD, Maine (AP) — Authorities have recovered the body of a Maine man who died after the UTV he was driving broke through the ice covering a pond early Sunday. Jeremiah Meader, 42, was riding in the UTV with his wife and two others across North Pond in Smithfield around 1 a.m. on Sunday when the vehicle broke through the ice, officials say.
wabi.tv
Gym goers work to get fit, as local fitness center gets New Year’s transformation
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As the New Year begins, many resolve to make some changes in their lives. One spot in Bangor where people go to fulfill their resolutions will also see some changes in the New Year. New Year, new you. That’s often the mindset when we begin a...
