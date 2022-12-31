Drew McIntyre returns from injury on WWE SmackDown

McIntyre has been out of action since November after suffering an injury.

Drew McIntyre returned from injury on Friday's WWE SmackDown episode.

In his return, McIntyre made the save for Sheamus after Sheamus was attacked by Solo Sikoa and The Usos in a post-match segment after Sikoa defeated Sheamus in singles competition. McIntyre cleared the ring and celebrated with Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes.

McIntyre and Sheamus had been scheduled to face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles on the December 9 SmackDown show, but McIntyre tweeted that he had been "medically disqualified" from taking part in the match. It was later reported that McIntyre suffered a ruptured eardrum at Survivor Series on November 26, although he wrestled the next night at a house show.

Prior to his SmackDown appearance this week, McIntyre appeared on Monday's Raw best-of show, laying out his plans for 2023 and stating that he would return soon and would not miss the road to WrestleMania.