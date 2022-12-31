Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Related
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett believe everything changed for Brooklyn Nets when Kevin Durant called out his teammates
Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett were two of many former players to crucify the Nets early in the season, but they are singing a very different tune right now.
CBS Sports
Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores 71 in eighth-highest scoring performance in NBA history
Donovan Mitchell has become the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game. The Cleveland Cavaliers star finished the 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls with an incredible 71 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, and Devin Booker in the illustrious 70-point club. As Booker scored 70 exactly, Mitchell now has the highest single-game point total of any active player in the NBA. It was the 12th 70-point game in NBA history, as Chamberlain reached that figure six times.
Clippers' Paul George tweaks right hamstring again in loss
Clippers guard Paul George tweaked his right hamstring again Monday night and his status for the team's upcoming back-to-back road trip is uncertain.
NBA world reacts to Donovan Mitchell’s historic 71-point game
Donovan Mitchell etched his name into the record books last night, and the NBA world stood up and took notice.
CBS Sports
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Added to injury report
Leonard is now questionable for Monday's game against the Heat due to a non-COVID illness, Joey Linn of SI.com reports. Leonard appears to be feeling under the weather Monday considering his late downgrade to questionable ahead of the Clippers' 9:30 PM EST matchup with the Heat. If he were to miss, Paul George would see a usage bump while Norman Powell and Terance Mann would be in line for larger workloads.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Ruled out to start B2B
Murray (injury management) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, TJ McBride of Denver Stiffs reports. As has been the case all season, Murray will be held out of one half of the Nuggets' upcoming back-to-back set. The expectation is that he'll return return for Monday's game against Minnesota, though fantasy managers may want to brace for a potential two-game week from the star guard, as Denver has another back-to-back set coming up Thursday (vs. LAC) and Friday (vs. CLE).
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy for Sunday
Murray (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Celtics due to injury management. Murray is at risk for resting Sunday, given the contest is the first of a back-to-back set. He has yet to play both legs of a back-to-back this season. Bones Hyland would likely enter the starting lineup and become a strong fantasy option if Murray sits.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Big rushing gain
Williams rushed once for 40 yards during Sunday's 41-10 win over Chicago. Williams broke loose for a long rushing gain but otherwise remained a fringe contributor to the Lions offense. Don't count on the promising rookie for fantasy production when Detroit travels to Green Bay in Week 18.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Two shorties against Chicago
Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, one the game-winner, in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago. The Blue Jackets dominated play after handing their opponents a 1-0 lead in the first period, and Nyquist led the way with his first two short-handed tallies of the season, the second coming into an empty net. The veteran winger continues to run hot and cold but he's heating up heading into 2023, collecting two goals and five points over the last five games.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Avery Williams: Will not return
Williams (foot) will not return Sunday against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Williams had one carry for minus two yards and a reception for two yards before exiting, as well a kick return for 23 yards. As the team's No. 3 back, behind Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Williams' absence won't have much of an impact. However, it could force Patterson to take over all return duties for the remainder of the contest.
Action News Jax
Damar Hamlin: Here are some of the scariest injuries in NFL history
Injuries are a fact of life in the NFL, but the sight of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsing to the ground Monday night after a first-quarter tackle was chilling. Hamlin, 24, a Pittsburgh native playing in his second season with the Bills, tackled Cincinnati’s Tee Higgins with 5:58 left in the first quarter of a game between two of the AFC’s best teams, The Buffalo News reported.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
CBS Sports
Jets' Greg Zuerlein: Another lengthy miss in Week 17
Zuerlein made two of three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 23-6 loss to the Seahawks. Zuerlein capped consecutive first-half drives with 44-yard field goals, but he failed to convert from 57 yards out on the opening possession of the second half with New York looking to make it a one-score game. The banged-up Jets' offensive struggles have limited Zuerlein's opportunities in recent weeks, and New York has been eliminated from playoff contention heading into the regular-season finale against the Dolphins.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
CBS Sports
Smith has 20 as Radford knocks off Presbyterian 69-51
RADFORD, Va. (AP) DaQuan Smith had 20 points in Radford's 69-51 victory over Presbyterian in a Big South Conference opener on Saturday. Smith shot 8 for 11, including 4 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Highlanders (7-8). Bryan Antoine scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line, and added three steals. Madiaw Niang was 3 of 4 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with nine points. The Highlanders ended a five-game slide with the victory.
CBS Sports
Falcons' Drake London: Momentum stalled
London recorded five receptions on eight targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Cardinals. London finished tied for the team lead with eight targets, though that was his lowest total since Week 12. Unsurprisingly, he also recorded his lowest reception and yardage total in that span. In addition to lost volume, London was also limited to working in the short areas of the field, as his longest catch went for 13 yards and three of his five receptions went for single-digit gains. Despite the disappointing output, London entered the game having recorded at least 70 receiving yards in three consecutive matchups and is ending his rookie season in strong form.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Underutilized again Saturday
Gobert notched nine points (3-3 FG, 3-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 116-104 loss to Detroit. Gobert returned from a one-game absence but remained a non-factor, especially on the offensive end. From an outsider's perspective, all is not well in Minnesota. The team has simply not been able to incorporate Gobert, highlighted by the fact he has attempted fewer than eight shots in five of his past six games. The hope is that they get things figured out at some point, although time is certainly not on their side.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Considered game-time decision
Embiid (back) is a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Pelicans, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports. Embiid experienced back soreness during Saturday's game against the Thunder and was a late addition to Monday's injury report with a questionable designation. The 76ers will presumably monitor him during pregame warmups before determining his status for Monday's matchup.
CBS Sports
Capitals' John Carlson: Facing long-term absence
Carlson (face) could be out multiple months but the team is hopeful that he'll return "well before" the playoffs, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Carlson took a slap shot to the face but was fortunate enough to avoid surgery. Still, the star blueliner is expected to miss "months, not weeks." The 32-year-old could be moved to long-term injured reserve at some point in the near future.
CBS Sports
Banks scores 31, Saint Bonaventure takes down UMass 83-64
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Daryl Banks III's 31 points led Saint Bonaventure past UMass 83-64 on Saturday. Banks was 9 of 17 shooting, including 6 for 12 from distance, and went 7 for 7 from the line for the Bonnies (7-7). Yann Farell added 22 points while shooting 9 for 17, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and also had 10 rebounds. Moses Flowers recorded nine points and was 3 of 9 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).
Comments / 0