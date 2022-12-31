The Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes will storm into Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night looking to continue their surge toward the top of the NHL as winners of 11 straight games. It’ll be the first meeting between the Hurricanes and Rangers since the two clubs battled it out for position in the standings and then squared off in the second round of the playoffs last season. For Carolina, which will certainly be seeking vengeance for the Rangers ending their 2021-22 season, they’ll have to face their former teammate, Vincent Trocheck, in order to do so. “I thought all the games were good,” head...

RALEIGH, NC ・ 34 MINUTES AGO