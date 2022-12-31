ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oprah Winfrey, Bob Iger, Lynda Carter and More Remember Barbara Walters: ‘A True Legend, a Pioneer’

By Pat Saperstein
 3 days ago
News media and entertainment personalities were quick to react to the news of Barbara Walters’ death on Friday evening. The TV interviewing icon was 93.

Her colleagues in the news business, from ABC News and “The View” to the many actors and entertainers who were inspired by her pioneering journalism, remembered her as “breaking the glass ceiling” and “paving the way for so many,” as Rosie Perez said.

Disney CEO Bob Iger was among the first to post on Twitter, saying, “I have sad news to share today. Barbara Walters passed away this evening at her home in New York.”

Fellow TV icon Oprah Winfrey paid tribute to Walters on Instagram, writing: “Without Barbara Walters there wouldn’t have been me — nor any other woman you see on evening, morning, and daily news. She was indeed a Trailblazer. I did my very first television audition with her in mind the whole time. Grateful that she was such a powerful and gracious role model. Grateful to have known her. Grateful to have followed in her Light.”

Former “The View” host Meghan McCain said, “Her hard hitting questions & welcoming demeanor made her a household name and leader in American journalism.”

Actor Lynda Carter said, “As the first female national news anchor, she opened the door to endless possibilities for so many girls who wanted to work in TV, myself included.”

Jake Tapper said, “Sending love and prayers to my friends at ABC and to Barbara’s family and friends.”

Her “20/20” colleague Deborah Roberts wrote, “What an honor to share the set @ABC with the inimitable trailblazer when I joined @abc2020.”

WABC anchor Sade Baderinwa called her “a trailblazer, a true pioneer.”

“RIP to a great soul,” wrote Keith Olbermann.

“Barbara Walters never flinched when questioning the world’s most powerful people. She held them accountable,” wrote Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

See more reactions below:

Best of Variety

