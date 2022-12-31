Read full article on original website
richlandsource.com
South Webster dominates Franklin Furnace Green
South Webster left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Franklin Furnace Green 62-25 at South Webster High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 29, South Webster squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Wheelersburg earns tough verdict over Waverly
Wheelersburg survived Waverly in a 37-32 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on January 28, 2021 at Wheelersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West outduels McArthur Vinton County in competitive clash
Playing with a winning hand, West Portsmouth West trumped McArthur Vinton County 51-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. Recently on December 22, McArthur Vinton County squared off with The Plains Athens in a basketball game. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson
Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Winchester Eastern earns tough verdict over Maysville St. Patrick
Winchester Eastern survived Maysville St. Patrick in a 54-49 win that had a seat-squirming feel on January 2 in Kentucky girls high school basketball. The first quarter gave Winchester Eastern a 13-9 lead over Maysville St. Patrick.
richlandsource.com
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep wins tense tussle with Columbus St. Francis DeSales
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Canal Winchester Harvest Prep didn't mind, dispatching Columbus St. Francis DeSales 41-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off on January 21, 2022 at Canal...
richlandsource.com
Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
Hillsboro, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati
Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss
One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
allsportstucson.com
Arizona Bowl social media reactions of Ohio’s thrilling OT win over Wyoming
Ohio’s 30-27 overtime win Friday over Wyoming was an instant classic, the third overtime in Arizona Bowl’s seven-year history. We look at some of the social media that was posted on the game at Arizona Stadium. Ohio Football. Wyoming Football. Arizona Bowl.
WTOV 9
Buckeye Nation showing support for St. C Alum Henry following cancer diagnosis
St. Clairsville, Oh. — National signing day 2021, St. Clairsville offensive tackle Avery Henry officially welcomed to Columbus as the newest member of the Buckeyes. 369 days later, Henry announcing that he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma. And while the freshman will be supporting his team for its playoff game against Georgia from the sidelines, he has support from his hometown and Buckeye nation.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). In addition to fresh produce, Smith Farm Market offers delicious baked goods, including excellent pies. Locals love their Dutch apple, banana cream, coconut cream, and blackberry pies. They're also known for Grandma Sally's pies (Grandma Sally is the grandmother of one of the owners, and these pies are made from her recipes), which are one-crust pies filled with fresh in-season fruits and berries. Smith Farm Market also has delectable cookies (try the pumpkin spice or chewy caramel pecan), fudge (samples are available!), brownies, and cheesecakes.
Video: Ohio State Fans Furious With Non-Targeting Call For Marvin Harrison Jr. Hit
Ohio State fans have steam coming out of their ears after wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was slammed by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard in the endzone and Bullon wasn't flagged for targeting. Officials originally called targeting on Bullard. They then reviewed the play but ruled the hit ...
Escaped Ohio inmate arrested by state police in West Virginia
CHAPMANVILLE, West Virginia — An Ohio inmate who escaped custody in Columbus last week was captured by state police in West Virginia late Sunday evening. Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested by state police in Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 29, Davidson...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s west side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Medics were called to the scene of a crash on the city’s west side this morning after reports of an injury accident. The incident occurred near the 800 block of Western Avenue around 11 a.m. Details about the crash and the extent of any injuries...
Library to adopt new name and logo Jan 3
Going into the new year is a little more exciting for the Portsmouth Public Library system, which is changing its name to the Scioto County Public Library starting January 3. The change is a better reflection of the library’s overall county-wide mission and presence and the staff members are excited to give full credit to the county population for their expansive network of six library locations.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected across southern Ohio
WILMINGTON, Ohio — According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, heavy rain is expected to hit Southern Ohio this evening. The NWS says widespread rain, with a chance of embedded thunderstorms, tonight through Tuesday morning. Some areas may experience locally heavy rainfall, which could lead to isolated minor...
Ironton Tribune
Portsmouth woman, Dayton man arrested on drug charges
PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman announced Wednesday that a Dayton man, along with a Portsmouth woman, were arrested on drug charges after an investigation conducted by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on Tuesday, task force officers...
