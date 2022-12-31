Read full article on original website
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas witness shoots video of three disc-shaped objects overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasty Non Alcoholic Beers For The Sober Curious Brewed In Texas
Non - alcoholic beer is becoming a "thing" thanks in part to the sober - curious movement and there are several brewed in the lone star state. One is brewed right here in El Paso. The sober - curious movement has been growing steadily since about 2018. More and more...
These are the highest rated burgers in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently returned from vacation, and my family came to the airport to pick me up. Before we went home, I asked to stop by the Chesters Hamburgers located on the NE 410 Loop not far from San Antonio airport. It is my favorite burger in San Antonio, and I was desperate to have one after a few weeks away.
Not All Buc-ee’s Are HUGE? The 3 Smallest Buc-ee’s In Texas!
Everything in Texas is big right? Well, not everything! When I hear the word Buc-ee's one of the first things that comes to mind is BIG! I mean, have you ever seen a SMALL Buc-ee's? They are known to be huge! And, it's because they are, but NOT all of them are. Yes, some of the first and oldest Buc-ee's were pretty much average size before they became these HUGE stops around Texas!
These spots have the best bloody marys in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast, brunch, lunch, or even dinner, there’s no bad time to have a bloody mary. You can have it with all the fixings or just keep it all nice and simple, you can never go wrong. Happy New Year! Sunday, January 1 is National Bloody...
6 Texas Rock Artists Who Had An Excellent 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, I think it's only fitting that we look back on some of the best artists from the year. More specifically, the artists that represented Texas. And boy we've seen some truly bands that a had a GREAT 2022. Bands like. : The San Antonio...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Texas’s Coldest January on Record
The geography of Texas is quite diverse, with many different terrains and climates found throughout the state. Mexico borders the state to the south, while Oklahoma provides a border to the north. New Mexico lies to the west, and Arkansas and Louisiana are situated to the east. Texas features everything from vast plains, grasslands, rolling hills, and desert terrains.
Last Dance with Ann Richards: Best Texas Books of 2022
How Galvestonians used to dance until they dropped (for fun), a former figure skater turned journalist, and other Lone Star State stories.
Make Plans to Taste the Most Iconic Sandwich in Texas in the New Year
If a foodie road trip is in the near future for you, then you'll deftineily want to make a pit stop at this Texas restaurant that 24/7 Wall Street has declared has the "most iconic sandwich" of the Lone Star State. 24/7 Wall Street has made a list of all...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in All of Texas
Texas is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
travelnowsmart.com
All Inclusive Romantic Getaways in Texas
For a romantic getaway that has it all, Texans have plenty of options. These include everything from a vineyard in Florence, to a lake resort in Austin. You can choose from all inclusive hotels and resorts that have spas, restaurants, and more. Read on to find out which ones are right for you.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Cities Some of the Loneliest
In a recent ranking of the loneliest cities in the United States, a few Texas cities — including Dallas — appeared. Conducted by the Chamber of Commerce, the ranking was based on a report which examined Census Bureau data on people living alone from over 170 cities. “Whether...
This smokehouse has the best bacon in Texas & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing better in this world than a perfectly cooked piece of bacon, whether you like it extra crispy or a little flimsy, you’re sure to be satisfied. Friday, December 30 was National Bacon Day, “No matter what you do, bacon is greasy,...
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
About The January 2023 Cover
One of the biggest challenges each year is finding a painting for Texas Outdoors Journal’s January cover that encompasses all of the outdoor opportunities available to start the New Year. Certainly paintings of some individual opportunity have been featured, but nothing that provides a mosaic of the wide variety of pursuits.
The Top burger restaurants in Texas: A Local's Guide
Texas is known for its big and bold flavors, and its burgers are no exception. From classic diner-style burgers to gourmet creations topped with unique ingredients, the Lone Star State has something for every burger lover.
texasoutdoorsjournal.com
Nilgai — Texas First Big Game Exotic
Also known as the Blue Bull it is the largest Asian antelope that provides a challenging hunt and superb table fare. Hunting exotic game animals in Texas continues to gather an ever-growing following of enthusiastic hunters. While axis, sika, fallow deer and aoudads have a much more broad distribution across the Lone Star State, the beginnings exotic animals from around the world started with nilgai when they were introduced to the King Ranch in the 1920s and 1930s. Also known as the blue bull for its bluish-gray coat during the rut that peaks in December through March, nilgai are recognized as Texas’ original big game exotic specie.
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen follows her dreams, opens barbacoa business
SAN ANTONIO – It’s been a busy holiday season at Sarah’s Barbacoa restaurant off De Zavala Road near Babcock Road on the Northwest side. “For the holidays we are selling tamales and menudo, barbacoa and of course, tortillas as well,” said Sarah Hernandez, CEO of Sarah’s Barbacoa.
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the Pearl
How much will it cost to live in this Tobin Hill apartment?
How to find relief as cedar fever season arrives in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar fever season is here, and we all know it's a miserable time for people who have allergies. But there are some ways to find relief. KVUE's Quita Culpepper spoke with Dr. Amin Mery of Hill Country Allergy and Asthma. Doctor, for people who are new...
Central Texas high school band set to perform in the historic Rose Parade
The Leander ISD school also holds the unique honor of being the only band directly invited by parade organizers to participate. The other 20 schools were selected through an application process.
Here's how many fireworks calls SAPD responded to on New Year's
SAN ANTONIO — In a 24 hour time span from New Year's Eve to Jan. 1 at midnight, the San Antonio Police Department shared how many calls they received for firework disturbance. KENS 5 reached out to SAPD for the numbers, and they said they received 1,056 calls. They...
