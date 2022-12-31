ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Porterville Recorder

Monday's Scores

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 58, South Tama County, Tama 10. Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 59, Buena Vista, Neb. 20. Denison-Schleswig vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, ccd. OA-BCIG vs. South Central Calhoun, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder

BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Princeton 20, Hedgesville 15, Spring Valley 6, John Marshall 2, Hurricane 1. Class AAA. 1. Shady Spring (3)3-3921. 2. Fairmont Senior (6)6-0882. 3. Logan5-4663. 4. Scott5-1605.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

Choose the Week 3 Boys Basketball Player of the Week!

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award sponsored by Mid-State Ford, Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the second year. Below are the candidates for the third week of the boys basketball season. Voting will close Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 11:59 P.M. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie. There are also changes to the Player of the Week voting pertaining to the top overall vote getter that you can read about here.
BECKLEY, WV

