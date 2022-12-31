Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Wintersville Indian Creek pours it on East Liverpool
Wintersville Indian Creek's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on East Liverpool during a 49-27 blowout on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool faced off on January 4, 2021 at East Liverpool High School....
richlandsource.com
South Webster dominates Franklin Furnace Green
South Webster left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Franklin Furnace Green 62-25 at South Webster High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 29, South Webster squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Ursuline carves slim margin over Struthers
A tight-knit tilt turned in Youngstown Ursuline's direction just enough to squeeze past Struthers 52-49 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Struthers and Youngstown Ursuline faced off on January 12, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Garrettsville Garfield carves slim margin over Newton Falls
Garrettsville Garfield topped Newton Falls 40-32 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Newton Falls played in a 52-25 game on January 31, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Columbiana Crestview imposes its will on Campbell Memorial
Columbiana Crestview earned its community's accolades after a 90-14 win over Campbell Memorial in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Campbell Memorial squared off with January 25, 2021 at Columbiana Crestview High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
McDonald wills its way past Lowellville in overtime
McDonald required extra time, but it got the job done against Lowellville in a 52-49 affair during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Lowellville and McDonald played in a 48-36 game on January 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Matamoras Frontier tops Beallsville
Matamoras Frontier collected a solid win over Beallsville in a 57-38 verdict in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 29, Matamoras Frontier squared off with Barnesville in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Canton McKinley on top of Massillon
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton McKinley's direction just enough to squeeze past Massillon 70-64 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 31. Last season, Canton McKinley and Massillon squared off with December 31, 2021 at Massillon Washington High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cortland Maplewood manhandles Cortland Lakeview
Cortland Maplewood dismissed Cortland Lakeview by a 57-12 count on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Cortland Maplewood and Cortland Lakeview faced off on January 8, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Welcome to the first baby of 2023 in the Ohio Valley!
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With a new year comes new holidays, celebrations, and birthdays. Congratulations to the first New Year’s baby born at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital! On Jan. 1 at 9:19 am, Sara Stimpert and Raymond Baker of Clarington welcomed their first son, Toby Allen into the world and he was delivered by Dr. […]
ysnlive.com
THE BALL DROPS FOR HOWLAND
HOWLAND CENTER, OH – In their final game of 2022, the Howland Tigers did what they had to do. Second-half adjustments by coach Dan Bubon was what the Tigers needed to pull out a 48-34 victory over visiting Brookfield to close out the calendar year. It was a very...
New Year’s Day 1953: Hank Williams Sr. dies in West Virginia
OAK HILL, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On New Year’s Day 69 years ago in 1953, one of the most famous country singers in America would take their last breath in West Virginia. Hank Williams Sr. who was one of the most popular artists at the time was on his way to a New Year’s concert in Canton, Ohio. He was scheduled to perform in Charleston, WV the day before but had to cancel due to an ice storm.
Recruiting Notebook: Four-Star DT Names Pitt Early Contender
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
WFMJ.com
Austintown sports bar gearing up for day of celebrations
Sports bars around the valley are getting ready to host game day and New Year's celebrations as Ohio State battle the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl. Jeff Richards, owner of JR'z Pub in Austintown, tells 21 News they are prepared for the sizable amount of customers tonight.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Recruits React to Pitt Win Over UNC: “It Was an Unbelievable Atmosphere”
As Pitt took down North Carolina in front of a loud Petersen Events Center on Friday, there were several very important fans in attendance sitting behind the basket. Recruits from all classes were in attendance after being invited down by Pitt. Two five stars, two four stars, some of the best young local prospects were in the building.
Historians and neighbors grieve loss of Niles landmark home
What was once a historic house formally owned by the "Hot Dog King" Harry Stevens is now rubble after a Thursday afternoon fire burned it to the ground.
ESPN's Pete Thamel Predicts Pitt Lands Kent State Transfer Dante Cephas
One national reporter believes the Pitt Panthers will land one of the best wideouts available in the transfer portal.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 1st
Vindicator file photo / January 1, 1984 | About 50 area residents attended a New Year’s Eve party in downtown Youngstown to ring in 1984. From left, Cathy Demler, Mimi O’Neal, Jennie Hughes, Federal Plaza director Sadie Hoagland, Ella Hoagland, Mary Lou and Mindy Johnson, Dru Hanni, Karen Wade, Douglas Wade, and Karen Johnson.
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar
LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
Comments / 0