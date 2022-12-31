Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Never on Sunday: The Rose Bowl parade is held on January 2 whenever New Year's Day falls on the first day of the weekCheryl E PrestonPasadena, CA
Tulane Makes Epic Comeback to Stun No. 10 USC in Cotton Bowl ClassicLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
L.A. Lakers 121, Charlotte 115
L.A. LAKERS (121) Brown Jr. 4-8 0-0 12, James 16-26 11-15 43, Bryant 9-17 0-0 18, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 4-11 6-7 15, Gabriel 2-3 1-3 5, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 2-5 0-0 5, Reaves 5-7 3-5 15, Westbrook 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 45-93 21-30 121. CHARLOTTE (115)
LeBron James Reacts to Klay Thompson's 54-Point Explosion vs. Hawks
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James
Dallas 111, Houston 106
Percentages: FG .420, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 13-43, .302 (Hardaway Jr. 5-11, Wood 3-7, Bullock 2-6, Pinson 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-5, Doncic 1-9, Bertans 0-1, Walker 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Wood 5, Bullock). Turnovers: 8 (Doncic 4, Hardaway Jr., Ntilikina, Powell, Wood). Steals:...
Portland 135, Detroit 106
DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
Cleveland 145, Chicago 134
Percentages: FG .495, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (LaVine 3-9, Vucevic 2-4, DeRozan 2-6, Williams 2-7, White 1-1, Caruso 0-1, Dragic 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (DeRozan, LaVine). Turnovers: 7 (LaVine 3, DeRozan, Dosunmu, Jones Jr., Vucevic). Steals: 8...
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103
Percentages: FG .433, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Vassell 3-7, K.Johnson 2-6, Dieng 1-2, Richardson 1-2, Branham 1-4, Collins 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Roby 0-2, Jones 0-3, McDermott 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins, Dieng, K.Johnson, Poeltl). Turnovers: 18 (Branham 3, K.Johnson 3, Sochan 3,...
Donovan Mitchell Shares First Reaction To 71-Point Game
Donovan Mitchell was hyped after his 71-point game.
Minnesota 124, Denver 111
Percentages: FG .462, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Porter Jr. 4-6, Hyland 4-7, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Jokic 1-3, Murray 1-3, Nnaji 0-1, Brown 0-2, Cancar 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 14 (Jokic 5, Murray 2, Nnaji 2, Porter Jr. 2,...
PENN 76, BROWN 68
Percentages: FG .519, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Slajchert 2-4, Laczkowski 1-1, Dingle 1-4, Charles 0-1, Martz 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Spinoso 2, Lorca-Lloyd, Monroe). Turnovers: 14 (Dingle 6, Spinoso 5, Monroe, Slajchert, Smith). Steals: 6 (Laczkowski 2, Spinoso 2, Charles, Monroe). Technical...
FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT
Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McCollum 5-8, Valanciunas 2-3, Murphy III 2-6, Hayes 1-1, Marshall 1-5, Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Graham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Valanciunas 3, Hayes 2, Murphy III). Turnovers: 17 (McCollum 5, Williamson 5, Jones 2, Marshall...
JACKSON STATE 67, ALCORN STATE 66
Percentages: FG .414, FT .536. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (C.Young 3-10, Hunt 1-2, Mansel 0-1, Evans 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Young 3). Turnovers: 14 (Hunt 4, C.Young 2, Evans 2, Jones 2, T.Johnson 2, Cook, Mansel). Steals: 9 (Hunt 2, Jones 2, Mansel 2,...
BELLARMINE 69, NORTH ALABAMA 65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Hacker 3-3, Betz 2-2, Tipton 2-4, Suder 1-2, Pfriem 1-4, Hopf 0-1, B.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Suder). Turnovers: 7 (Suder 3, Tipton 2, Betz, Pfriem). Steals: 6 (Betz, DeVault, Hatton, Pfriem, Suder, Tipton). Technical...
N.Y. Knicks 102, Phoenix 83
PHOENIX (83) Bridges 4-11 0-0 10, Craig 2-7 0-0 4, Ayton 6-13 0-0 12, Paul 4-11 2-2 11, Shamet 2-9 0-0 6, Wainright 3-8 0-0 8, Saric 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 4-6 0-0 10, Landale 1-3 0-0 2, Okogie 1-1 0-2 2, Payne 3-7 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 4-9 1-1 10. Totals 34-87 5-7 83.
KENNESAW STATE 79, EASTERN KENTUCKY 75
Percentages: FG .364, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Moreno 6-10, Robb 4-7, Blanton 1-2, Comer 1-3, Buttry 0-2, Ukomadu 0-2, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cozart, Kapiti, Ukomadu). Turnovers: 15 (Blanton 4, Walker 3, Comer 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Cozart, Kapiti). Steals:...
ALABAMA STATE 70, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 61
Percentages: FG .383, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Collins 2-9, Waller 1-1, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Waller 3, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Washington). Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Brown 2, Waller 2, Stredic, Washington). Technical...
OKLAHOMA STATE 67, WEST VIRGINIA 60
Percentages: FG .365, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Stevenson 3-7, Mitchell 2-4, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Toussaint 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell, Mitchell). Turnovers: 15 (Stevenson 4, Ke.Johnson 2, Matthews 2, Mitchell 2, Toussaint 2, Bell, Ko.Johnson, Wague). Steals: 7 (Stevenson...
COLGATE 76, LEHIGH 60
Percentages: FG .508, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Lynch-Daniels 2-4, Records 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Moffatt 1-4, Smith 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Records 2, Woodward). Turnovers: 8 (Smith 3, Thomson 2, Baker, Lynch-Daniels, Woodward). Steals: 3 (Richardson, Smith, Thomson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LEHIGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Prairie View 61, Grambling St. 60
GRAMBLING ST. (7-6) Aku 2-5 1-2 5, J.Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Christon 4-10 11-14 21, Cotton 4-7 0-0 10, Cowart 4-10 2-3 10, Gordon 3-5 0-3 6, Munford 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 20-46 15-23 60. PRAIRIE VIEW (5-9) Rasas 6-9 1-4 13, Rutty 2-4 3-5 7, Douglas 5-16 4-4 15,...
California 74, Arizona St. 61
CALIFORNIA (10-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.000, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Curry 2-4, Martin 1-5, McIntosh 1-3, Langarita 1-2, Ortiz 0-1, Bonner 0-1, Mastrov 0-3) Blocked Shots: 6 (Onyiah 2, Langarita 1, Martin 1, McIntosh 1, Ortiz 1) Turnovers: 7 (Curry 2, Mastrov 2, Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1, McIntosh...
