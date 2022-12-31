ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Lakers 121, Charlotte 115

L.A. LAKERS (121) Brown Jr. 4-8 0-0 12, James 16-26 11-15 43, Bryant 9-17 0-0 18, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 4-11 6-7 15, Gabriel 2-3 1-3 5, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 2-5 0-0 5, Reaves 5-7 3-5 15, Westbrook 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 45-93 21-30 121. CHARLOTTE (115)
CHARLOTTE, NC
Dallas 111, Houston 106

Percentages: FG .420, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 13-43, .302 (Hardaway Jr. 5-11, Wood 3-7, Bullock 2-6, Pinson 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-5, Doncic 1-9, Bertans 0-1, Walker 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Wood 5, Bullock). Turnovers: 8 (Doncic 4, Hardaway Jr., Ntilikina, Powell, Wood). Steals:...
WASHINGTON STATE
Portland 135, Detroit 106

DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
PORTLAND, OR
Cleveland 145, Chicago 134

Percentages: FG .495, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (LaVine 3-9, Vucevic 2-4, DeRozan 2-6, Williams 2-7, White 1-1, Caruso 0-1, Dragic 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (DeRozan, LaVine). Turnovers: 7 (LaVine 3, DeRozan, Dosunmu, Jones Jr., Vucevic). Steals: 8...
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103

Percentages: FG .433, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Vassell 3-7, K.Johnson 2-6, Dieng 1-2, Richardson 1-2, Branham 1-4, Collins 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Roby 0-2, Jones 0-3, McDermott 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins, Dieng, K.Johnson, Poeltl). Turnovers: 18 (Branham 3, K.Johnson 3, Sochan 3,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Minnesota 124, Denver 111

Percentages: FG .462, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Porter Jr. 4-6, Hyland 4-7, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Jokic 1-3, Murray 1-3, Nnaji 0-1, Brown 0-2, Cancar 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 14 (Jokic 5, Murray 2, Nnaji 2, Porter Jr. 2,...
MINNESOTA STATE
PENN 76, BROWN 68

Percentages: FG .519, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Slajchert 2-4, Laczkowski 1-1, Dingle 1-4, Charles 0-1, Martz 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Spinoso 2, Lorca-Lloyd, Monroe). Turnovers: 14 (Dingle 6, Spinoso 5, Monroe, Slajchert, Smith). Steals: 6 (Laczkowski 2, Spinoso 2, Charles, Monroe). Technical...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT

Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McCollum 5-8, Valanciunas 2-3, Murphy III 2-6, Hayes 1-1, Marshall 1-5, Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Graham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Valanciunas 3, Hayes 2, Murphy III). Turnovers: 17 (McCollum 5, Williamson 5, Jones 2, Marshall...
JACKSON STATE 67, ALCORN STATE 66

Percentages: FG .414, FT .536. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (C.Young 3-10, Hunt 1-2, Mansel 0-1, Evans 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Young 3). Turnovers: 14 (Hunt 4, C.Young 2, Evans 2, Jones 2, T.Johnson 2, Cook, Mansel). Steals: 9 (Hunt 2, Jones 2, Mansel 2,...
JACKSON, MS
BELLARMINE 69, NORTH ALABAMA 65

Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Hacker 3-3, Betz 2-2, Tipton 2-4, Suder 1-2, Pfriem 1-4, Hopf 0-1, B.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Suder). Turnovers: 7 (Suder 3, Tipton 2, Betz, Pfriem). Steals: 6 (Betz, DeVault, Hatton, Pfriem, Suder, Tipton). Technical...
FLORENCE, AL
N.Y. Knicks 102, Phoenix 83

PHOENIX (83) Bridges 4-11 0-0 10, Craig 2-7 0-0 4, Ayton 6-13 0-0 12, Paul 4-11 2-2 11, Shamet 2-9 0-0 6, Wainright 3-8 0-0 8, Saric 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 4-6 0-0 10, Landale 1-3 0-0 2, Okogie 1-1 0-2 2, Payne 3-7 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 4-9 1-1 10. Totals 34-87 5-7 83.
PHOENIX, AZ
KENNESAW STATE 79, EASTERN KENTUCKY 75

Percentages: FG .364, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Moreno 6-10, Robb 4-7, Blanton 1-2, Comer 1-3, Buttry 0-2, Ukomadu 0-2, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cozart, Kapiti, Ukomadu). Turnovers: 15 (Blanton 4, Walker 3, Comer 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Cozart, Kapiti). Steals:...
KENNESAW, GA
ALABAMA STATE 70, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 61

Percentages: FG .383, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Collins 2-9, Waller 1-1, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Waller 3, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Washington). Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Brown 2, Waller 2, Stredic, Washington). Technical...
MONTGOMERY, AL
OKLAHOMA STATE 67, WEST VIRGINIA 60

Percentages: FG .365, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Stevenson 3-7, Mitchell 2-4, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Toussaint 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell, Mitchell). Turnovers: 15 (Stevenson 4, Ke.Johnson 2, Matthews 2, Mitchell 2, Toussaint 2, Bell, Ko.Johnson, Wague). Steals: 7 (Stevenson...
STILLWATER, OK
COLGATE 76, LEHIGH 60

Percentages: FG .508, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Lynch-Daniels 2-4, Records 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Moffatt 1-4, Smith 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Records 2, Woodward). Turnovers: 8 (Smith 3, Thomson 2, Baker, Lynch-Daniels, Woodward). Steals: 3 (Richardson, Smith, Thomson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LEHIGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Prairie View 61, Grambling St. 60

GRAMBLING ST. (7-6) Aku 2-5 1-2 5, J.Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Christon 4-10 11-14 21, Cotton 4-7 0-0 10, Cowart 4-10 2-3 10, Gordon 3-5 0-3 6, Munford 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 20-46 15-23 60. PRAIRIE VIEW (5-9) Rasas 6-9 1-4 13, Rutty 2-4 3-5 7, Douglas 5-16 4-4 15,...
GRAMBLING, LA
California 74, Arizona St. 61

CALIFORNIA (10-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.000, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Curry 2-4, Martin 1-5, McIntosh 1-3, Langarita 1-2, Ortiz 0-1, Bonner 0-1, Mastrov 0-3) Blocked Shots: 6 (Onyiah 2, Langarita 1, Martin 1, McIntosh 1, Ortiz 1) Turnovers: 7 (Curry 2, Mastrov 2, Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1, McIntosh...
BERKELEY, CA

