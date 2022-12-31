Read full article on original website
Will We Be Able to Afford Eggs in 2023? A Look at Inflation Predictions
"Oh the places prices have gone in 2022. The consumer price index (CPI) was up 7.1 percent year-over-year in November, and although there is one more report due out in the next few weeks, the average for the year is likely to be in that range. While this is down from a peak of 9.1 percent in June, it's roughly the same as the annual rate for 2021. That means inflation was hovering around a 40-year high for the last two years, even as the underlying causes of inflation appeared to shift. As Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently pointed out,...
Jamie Dimon says Americans are spending all their money because of inflation—and that could tip the U.S. into a recession next year
The U.S. economy has been resilient this year despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes and high inflation, but JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon warns “storm clouds” are still on the horizon.
Unhappy New Year? Economists Say a U.S. Recession is Likely in 2023
A majority of economists say the country is headed towards a recession in 2023. Bloomberg polled experts who say there's a 70% chance of a downturn in the new year.
Understanding Recession and Inflation: Key Economic Concepts and Their Impact
Recession and Inflation: Understanding the Economic Basics. Recession and inflation are two important economic concepts that can significantly impact individuals, businesses, and entire economies. Understanding these concepts is crucial for anyone looking to make informed financial decisions.
Billionaire real estate investor Sam Zell says don't take too much comfort in declining mortgage costs, and the Fed will keep hiking rates close to 6%
The Fed will need to rate interest rates closer to 6% to meaningfully ease inflationary pressures, said legendary property investor Sam Zell. A "shocking event" was mortgage rates more than doubling this year, the billionaire told Fox Business. Zell also sees the US economy falling into a recession. There's little...
Billionaire investor Bill Gross warns of chaos ahead for US housing and bond markets if the Fed keeps pushing up interest rates
The Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could plunge markets into crisis next year, Gross said Tuesday.
Mortgage rates drop for fifth week in a row
Mortgage rates fell once again this week, dipping for the fifth straight week.
Fed’s preferred index shows inflation easing again
The Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation eased again last month, potentially bolstering hopes that central banks will slow down interest rate hikes. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.1 percent in November and 5.5 percent over the last year, according to Bureau of Economic Analysis data released Friday. That’s down from the…
What the Fed’s December rate hike means for homebuyers and sellers
This article was originally published on Bankrate.com. The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates for the seventh consecutive time this year. This time, though, the hike is smaller: Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announced a half-point increase in the federal funds rate Dec. 14, which is down from the three-quarter-point increases of the past several meetings. Still, the last time it raised rates by as much in a single year was in the 1980s.
Lebanon-Express
Mark Weisbrot: Inflation will fall, workers will win contract and other predictions for 2023
First, some good news about the U.S. economy: Inflation will likely continue to fall until it becomes obvious that it is no longer a serious concern. Inflation (as measured by the Consumer Price Index) has already fallen precipitously over the last five months. For example, if the increase in prices from July through November continues for a year, the annual rate of inflation will be just 2.5%. Compare that to the increase in prices from February through June, which would have produced an annual rate of 11.8% if it had continued for a year. If this looks surprising, it’s because the number most reported in the media is for November 2021 to November 2022, which is 7.1%. This is true, but not as informative about what's been happening more recently.
CNBC
Here's why egg prices surged in 2022. Those elevated costs could last into the first quarter of 2023, expert says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
Mortgage rates' rise has led to wide gap with US bond yields
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Economists are baffled by a wider-than-usual divergence between long-term mortgage rates and the yield on the benchmark U.S. government bond that is driving a sharp rise in borrowing costs and helping to torpedo the U.S. housing market this year. The gap, or spread, between the 10-year Treasury yield and the average rate on a 30-year mortgage widened this year as inflation hit the highest level in decades and the Fed began raising interest rates and taking other steps aimed at taming surging prices. This spread has historically averaged around 170 basis points a month, but between March and October it averaged about 240 basis points, according to Federal Reserve data. In October, the spread widened to 292 points, the biggest monthly gap since August 1986. “The spread between the 10-year Treasury and the mortgage rate is exceptionally wide, abnormal,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors said last week. “If we had a narrowing, or say, a normal spread condition, today’s mortgage rate could be 5.7%.”
US News and World Report
New Fed Research Flags Rising Risk of U.S. Recession
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Just over half of the 50 U.S. states are exhibiting signs of slowing economic activity, breaching a key threshold that often signals a recession is in the offing, new research from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank report said. That report, released Wednesday, followed another report...
US stocks climb as an increase in jobless claims could signal more relief from Fed rate hikes
US stocks climbed Thursday after tech stocks saw a broad sell off the session prior. The Labor Department reported an increase in jobless claims week-over-week. Each of the three major indexes are still on track for the worst year since 2008. US stocks climbed on Thursday following Wednesday's broad sell-off.
Dow sinks after the US economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter
The Dow sank as America's economy grew much faster than previously thought in the third quarter, a sign that the Federal Reserve's battle to cool the economy to fight inflation is having only a limited impact.
Holiday spending increased in 2022 amid high inflation
This year, holiday spending increased across online and in-store retail channels, according to a new report by Mastercard. Here’s how to pay down holiday debt quickly.
Economists predict 2023 recession — but naysayers still scoff
On the threshold of 2023, a mystery plays on the minds of economists and regular folk worldwide – will there be a recession?. The latest entry in the yes column is from the Centre for Economics and Business Research in the UK. In its report, World Economic League Table 2023, the world’s economy will grow, but sees a hiccup during the year.
Spain's December jobless falls 1.52% from November to 2.84 million
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The number of people registering as jobless in Spain fell by 1.52% in December from a month earlier, or by 43,727 people, leaving a total of 2.84 million people out of work, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.
BOJ considering raising inflation forecasts to near 2% target -Nikkei
(Reuters) -The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is considering raising its inflation forecasts in January to show price growth close to its 2% target in fiscal 2023 and 2024, Nikkei reported on Saturday.
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 29, 2022: Rates surge
With another double-digit gain Wednesday, 30-year mortgage rates have spiked more than a half percentage point over the past four market days. The 30-year average is now back above 7% for the first time since November 30. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. The 30-year average climbed another 12 basis points...
