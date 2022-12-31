ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Indiana 122, Toronto 114

Percentages: FG .451, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Trent Jr. 5-10, Anunoby 3-11, VanVleet 3-12, Siakam 2-4, Barnes 1-2, Achiuwa 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Flynn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 11 (Achiuwa 3, Anunoby 2, Barnes 2, Koloko 2, VanVleet 2). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 3, Siakam...
INDIANA STATE
N.Y. Knicks 102, Phoenix 83

PHOENIX (83) Bridges 4-11 0-0 10, Craig 2-7 0-0 4, Ayton 6-13 0-0 12, Paul 4-11 2-2 11, Shamet 2-9 0-0 6, Wainright 3-8 0-0 8, Saric 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 4-6 0-0 10, Landale 1-3 0-0 2, Okogie 1-1 0-2 2, Payne 3-7 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 4-9 1-1 10. Totals 34-87 5-7 83.
PHOENIX, AZ
Portland 135, Detroit 106

DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
PORTLAND, OR
STETSON 68, NORTH FLORIDA 62

Percentages: FG .407, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Hicklen 2-6, Aybar 1-2, Hendricksen 1-2, Nze 1-2, Lanier 0-1, Berry 0-2, Placer 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar, Berry, Lanier). Turnovers: 14 (Aybar 4, Hicklen 3, Placer 3, Hendricksen 2, Nze, Parker). Steals: 4 (Aybar,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Minnesota 124, Denver 111

DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111. MINNESOTA (124) Anderson...
DENVER, CO
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT

Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
BATON ROUGE, LA
PENN 76, BROWN 68

Percentages: FG .519, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Slajchert 2-4, Laczkowski 1-1, Dingle 1-4, Charles 0-1, Martz 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Spinoso 2, Lorca-Lloyd, Monroe). Turnovers: 14 (Dingle 6, Spinoso 5, Monroe, Slajchert, Smith). Steals: 6 (Laczkowski 2, Spinoso 2, Charles, Monroe). Technical...
LOUISVILLE, KY
BELLARMINE 69, NORTH ALABAMA 65

Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Hacker 3-3, Betz 2-2, Tipton 2-4, Suder 1-2, Pfriem 1-4, Hopf 0-1, B.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Suder). Turnovers: 7 (Suder 3, Tipton 2, Betz, Pfriem). Steals: 6 (Betz, DeVault, Hatton, Pfriem, Suder, Tipton). Technical...
FLORENCE, AL
COLGATE 76, LEHIGH 60

Percentages: FG .508, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Lynch-Daniels 2-4, Records 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Moffatt 1-4, Smith 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Records 2, Woodward). Turnovers: 8 (Smith 3, Thomson 2, Baker, Lynch-Daniels, Woodward). Steals: 3 (Richardson, Smith, Thomson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LEHIGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103

SAN ANTONIO (103) K.Johnson 7-13 6-7 22, Sochan 2-4 1-1 5, Poeltl 3-8 0-1 6, Jones 3-8 0-0 6, Vassell 5-13 1-2 14, Branham 4-10 0-0 9, McDermott 0-4 0-0 0, Roby 2-5 1-4 5, Collins 4-10 2-3 10, Langford 4-8 0-0 8, S.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Dieng 2-4 0-0 5, Richardson 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 42-97 11-18 103.
BROOKLYN, NY
Cleveland 145, Chicago 134

Percentages: FG .495, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (LaVine 3-9, Vucevic 2-4, DeRozan 2-6, Williams 2-7, White 1-1, Caruso 0-1, Dragic 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (DeRozan, LaVine). Turnovers: 7 (LaVine 3, DeRozan, Dosunmu, Jones Jr., Vucevic). Steals: 8...
Dallas 111, Houston 106

DALLAS (111) Bullock 3-8 0-0 8, Hardaway Jr. 7-13 2-2 21, Wood 8-14 2-2 21, Dinwiddie 4-12 2-2 11, Doncic 10-26 18-22 39, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 6-6 6, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Ntilikina 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-81 30-34 111.
HOUSTON, TX
LIBERTY 77, LIPSCOMB 48

Percentages: FG .370, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Benham 2-3, Clark 1-1, Ognacevic 1-1, Schner 1-2, McGinnis 0-1, Asman 0-2, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Asman, Pruitt). Turnovers: 16 (Asman 5, Asadullah 2, Clark 2, Schner 2, Benham, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals:...
NASHVILLE, TN
No. 2 Stanford 73, No. 15 Arizona 57

STANFORD (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.710, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Jump 4-13, Lepolo 1-2, Brink 0-6, Jones 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Nivar 0-1, Bosgana 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Brink 4, Jones 1) Turnovers: 17 (Jones 7, Brink 4, Lepolo 3, Belibi 1, Iriafen 1, Nivar 1) Steals: 7 (Jones 3,...
TEMPE, AZ
ALABAMA STATE 70, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 61

Percentages: FG .383, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Collins 2-9, Waller 1-1, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Waller 3, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Washington). Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Brown 2, Waller 2, Stredic, Washington). Technical...
MONTGOMERY, AL
FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT

Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
ARKANSAS STATE
No. 1 South Carolina 68, Georgia 51

SOUTH CAROLINA (14-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.000, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Cooke 4-12, Beal 2-3, Hall 1-1, Johnson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Boston 3, Amihere 2, Cardoso 1, Fletcher 1) Turnovers: 18 (Amihere 3, Cardoso 3, Cooke 3, Boston 2, Johnson 2, Saxton 2, Feagin 1, Hall 1, Team...
ATHENS, GA
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141

ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141. GOLDEN STATE (143) D.Green...
ATLANTA, GA

