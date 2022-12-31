Read full article on original website
Indiana 122, Toronto 114
Percentages: FG .451, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Trent Jr. 5-10, Anunoby 3-11, VanVleet 3-12, Siakam 2-4, Barnes 1-2, Achiuwa 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Flynn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 11 (Achiuwa 3, Anunoby 2, Barnes 2, Koloko 2, VanVleet 2). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 3, Siakam...
N.Y. Knicks 102, Phoenix 83
PHOENIX (83) Bridges 4-11 0-0 10, Craig 2-7 0-0 4, Ayton 6-13 0-0 12, Paul 4-11 2-2 11, Shamet 2-9 0-0 6, Wainright 3-8 0-0 8, Saric 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 4-6 0-0 10, Landale 1-3 0-0 2, Okogie 1-1 0-2 2, Payne 3-7 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 4-9 1-1 10. Totals 34-87 5-7 83.
Portland 135, Detroit 106
DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
STETSON 68, NORTH FLORIDA 62
Percentages: FG .407, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Hicklen 2-6, Aybar 1-2, Hendricksen 1-2, Nze 1-2, Lanier 0-1, Berry 0-2, Placer 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar, Berry, Lanier). Turnovers: 14 (Aybar 4, Hicklen 3, Placer 3, Hendricksen 2, Nze, Parker). Steals: 4 (Aybar,...
Minnesota 124, Denver 111
DENVER (111) Gordon 4-18 4-6 12, Porter Jr. 6-9 2-2 18, Jokic 10-20 3-4 24, Caldwell-Pope 3-7 3-3 10, Murray 6-12 1-1 14, Cancar 1-3 0-0 2, Nnaji 1-3 1-2 3, Brown 3-6 2-2 8, Braun 1-1 0-0 2, Hyland 7-12 0-0 18. Totals 42-91 16-20 111. MINNESOTA (124) Anderson...
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT
Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
PENN 76, BROWN 68
Percentages: FG .519, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Slajchert 2-4, Laczkowski 1-1, Dingle 1-4, Charles 0-1, Martz 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Spinoso 2, Lorca-Lloyd, Monroe). Turnovers: 14 (Dingle 6, Spinoso 5, Monroe, Slajchert, Smith). Steals: 6 (Laczkowski 2, Spinoso 2, Charles, Monroe). Technical...
BELLARMINE 69, NORTH ALABAMA 65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Hacker 3-3, Betz 2-2, Tipton 2-4, Suder 1-2, Pfriem 1-4, Hopf 0-1, B.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Suder). Turnovers: 7 (Suder 3, Tipton 2, Betz, Pfriem). Steals: 6 (Betz, DeVault, Hatton, Pfriem, Suder, Tipton). Technical...
COLGATE 76, LEHIGH 60
Percentages: FG .508, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Lynch-Daniels 2-4, Records 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Moffatt 1-4, Smith 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Records 2, Woodward). Turnovers: 8 (Smith 3, Thomson 2, Baker, Lynch-Daniels, Woodward). Steals: 3 (Richardson, Smith, Thomson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LEHIGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103
SAN ANTONIO (103) K.Johnson 7-13 6-7 22, Sochan 2-4 1-1 5, Poeltl 3-8 0-1 6, Jones 3-8 0-0 6, Vassell 5-13 1-2 14, Branham 4-10 0-0 9, McDermott 0-4 0-0 0, Roby 2-5 1-4 5, Collins 4-10 2-3 10, Langford 4-8 0-0 8, S.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Dieng 2-4 0-0 5, Richardson 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 42-97 11-18 103.
Cleveland 145, Chicago 134
Percentages: FG .495, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (LaVine 3-9, Vucevic 2-4, DeRozan 2-6, Williams 2-7, White 1-1, Caruso 0-1, Dragic 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (DeRozan, LaVine). Turnovers: 7 (LaVine 3, DeRozan, Dosunmu, Jones Jr., Vucevic). Steals: 8...
Dallas 111, Houston 106
DALLAS (111) Bullock 3-8 0-0 8, Hardaway Jr. 7-13 2-2 21, Wood 8-14 2-2 21, Dinwiddie 4-12 2-2 11, Doncic 10-26 18-22 39, Bertans 0-1 0-0 0, Powell 0-0 6-6 6, Pinson 1-3 0-0 3, Ntilikina 0-2 0-0 0, Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Wright IV 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 34-81 30-34 111.
LIBERTY 77, LIPSCOMB 48
Percentages: FG .370, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Benham 2-3, Clark 1-1, Ognacevic 1-1, Schner 1-2, McGinnis 0-1, Asman 0-2, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Asman, Pruitt). Turnovers: 16 (Asman 5, Asadullah 2, Clark 2, Schner 2, Benham, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals:...
No. 2 Stanford 73, No. 15 Arizona 57
STANFORD (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.710, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Jump 4-13, Lepolo 1-2, Brink 0-6, Jones 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Nivar 0-1, Bosgana 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Brink 4, Jones 1) Turnovers: 17 (Jones 7, Brink 4, Lepolo 3, Belibi 1, Iriafen 1, Nivar 1) Steals: 7 (Jones 3,...
ALABAMA STATE 70, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 61
Percentages: FG .383, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Collins 2-9, Waller 1-1, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Waller 3, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Washington). Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Brown 2, Waller 2, Stredic, Washington). Technical...
FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT
Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
No. 1 South Carolina 68, Georgia 51
SOUTH CAROLINA (14-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.000, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Cooke 4-12, Beal 2-3, Hall 1-1, Johnson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Boston 3, Amihere 2, Cardoso 1, Fletcher 1) Turnovers: 18 (Amihere 3, Cardoso 3, Cooke 3, Boston 2, Johnson 2, Saxton 2, Feagin 1, Hall 1, Team...
Thompson's season-best 54 leads Warriors past Hawks in 2OT
SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Kevon Looney rushed his first try, not realizing he had a little time. Then he tipped in the game-winner as the final buzzer of the second overtime sounded. He got swarmed in celebration. The durable big man who played every game last season...
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141
ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141. GOLDEN STATE (143) D.Green...
Klay Thompson scores 54, 6 off career best, to fuel Warriors' 2OT win
Klay Thompson scored 54 points and Kevon Looney tipped in the game winner as the final buzzer sounded in the second overtime, giving the Warriors a 143-141 win over the Hawks on Monday night.
