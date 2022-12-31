Read full article on original website
N.Y. Knicks 102, Phoenix 83
PHOENIX (83) Bridges 4-11 0-0 10, Craig 2-7 0-0 4, Ayton 6-13 0-0 12, Paul 4-11 2-2 11, Shamet 2-9 0-0 6, Wainright 3-8 0-0 8, Saric 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 4-6 0-0 10, Landale 1-3 0-0 2, Okogie 1-1 0-2 2, Payne 3-7 2-2 8, Washington Jr. 4-9 1-1 10. Totals 34-87 5-7 83.
Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103
SAN ANTONIO (103) K.Johnson 7-13 6-7 22, Sochan 2-4 1-1 5, Poeltl 3-8 0-1 6, Jones 3-8 0-0 6, Vassell 5-13 1-2 14, Branham 4-10 0-0 9, McDermott 0-4 0-0 0, Roby 2-5 1-4 5, Collins 4-10 2-3 10, Langford 4-8 0-0 8, S.Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Dieng 2-4 0-0 5, Richardson 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 42-97 11-18 103.
Boston 2, Pittsburgh 1
Second Period_1, Pittsburgh, Kapanen 6 (Carter, Heinen), 8:40. Third Period_2, Boston, DeBrusk 15 (Grzelcyk, Marchand), 7:46. 3, Boston, DeBrusk 16 (Krejci, Hall), 17:36. Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 14-6-8_28. Boston 10-9-10_29. Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 0 of 3; Boston 0 of 3. Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 4-7-2 (21 shots-19 saves), Pittsburgh, Jarry 15-5-4 (8-8). Boston, Ullmark...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fenway Park, 2 p.m. Vegas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Tuesday's Games. Arizona at Florida, 7...
L.A. Lakers 121, Charlotte 115
L.A. LAKERS (121) Brown Jr. 4-8 0-0 12, James 16-26 11-15 43, Bryant 9-17 0-0 18, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 4-11 6-7 15, Gabriel 2-3 1-3 5, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 2-5 0-0 5, Reaves 5-7 3-5 15, Westbrook 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 45-93 21-30 121. CHARLOTTE (115)
Monday's Transactions
ATLANTA FALCONS — Released WR Cameron Batson from the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve. ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled D Colton White from San Diego (AHL). CALGARY FLAMES — Returned C Radim Zohorna to Calgary (AHL). DALLAS STARS — Recalled...
California 74, Arizona St. 61
ARIZONA ST. (7-7) Newman 0-1 0-0 0, Hunt 5-13 2-4 13, Simmons 5-12 4-8 14, Skinner 4-14 4-4 13, Sousa 3-6 0-0 7, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Mokwuah 3-8 2-2 8, Crisp 1-3 4-4 6, Erikstrup 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 16-22 61. CALIFORNIA (10-4) Lutje Schipholt 4-6 3-7 11,...
US beats Germany 11-1 in junior hockey quarterfinals
MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Minnesota freshman Logan Cooley had three goals and an assist and UMass sophomore Ryan Ufko set up five goals as the United States beat Germany 11-1 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey championship. Red Savage, from Miami (Ohio), and Cutter...
