Porterville Recorder
KENNESAW STATE 79, EASTERN KENTUCKY 75
Percentages: FG .364, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Moreno 6-10, Robb 4-7, Blanton 1-2, Comer 1-3, Buttry 0-2, Ukomadu 0-2, Walker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cozart, Kapiti, Ukomadu). Turnovers: 15 (Blanton 4, Walker 3, Comer 2, Moreno 2, Ukomadu 2, Cozart, Kapiti). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
JACKSON STATE 67, ALCORN STATE 66
Percentages: FG .414, FT .536. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (C.Young 3-10, Hunt 1-2, Mansel 0-1, Evans 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (C.Young 3). Turnovers: 14 (Hunt 4, C.Young 2, Evans 2, Jones 2, T.Johnson 2, Cook, Mansel). Steals: 9 (Hunt 2, Jones 2, Mansel 2,...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA STATE 70, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 61
Percentages: FG .383, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Collins 2-9, Waller 1-1, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Waller 3, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Washington). Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Brown 2, Waller 2, Stredic, Washington). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 61, GRAMBLING STATE 60
Percentages: FG .435, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cotton 2-4, Christon 2-5, J.Smith 1-3, Munford 0-1, Cowart 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 4 (Gordon 3, Aku). Turnovers: 19 (Cowart 5, Cotton 4, Gordon 4, Christon 2, J.Smith 2, Munford 2). Steals: 5 (Christon 2, Cotton,...
Porterville Recorder
RUTGERS 65, NO. 1 PURDUE 64
Percentages: FG .431, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 6-14, .429 (Spencer 2-4, Mulcahy 1-1, Omoruyi 1-2, Simpson 1-2, Hyatt 1-4, McConnell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Omoruyi). Turnovers: 9 (McConnell 3, Omoruyi 3, Mag 2, Spencer). Steals: 9 (Mulcahy 4, McConnell 2, Mag, Omoruyi, Spencer). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
OKLAHOMA STATE 67, WEST VIRGINIA 60
Percentages: FG .365, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Stevenson 3-7, Mitchell 2-4, Ko.Johnson 0-1, Ke.Johnson 0-2, Toussaint 0-2, Wilson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bell, Mitchell). Turnovers: 15 (Stevenson 4, Ke.Johnson 2, Matthews 2, Mitchell 2, Toussaint 2, Bell, Ko.Johnson, Wague). Steals: 7 (Stevenson...
Porterville Recorder
PENN 76, BROWN 68
Percentages: FG .519, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Slajchert 2-4, Laczkowski 1-1, Dingle 1-4, Charles 0-1, Martz 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Spinoso 2, Lorca-Lloyd, Monroe). Turnovers: 14 (Dingle 6, Spinoso 5, Monroe, Slajchert, Smith). Steals: 6 (Laczkowski 2, Spinoso 2, Charles, Monroe). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141
ATLANTA (141) Collins 9-17 6-8 25, Hunter 6-13 3-4 17, Okongwu 8-14 0-0 16, Murray 10-20 4-4 25, Young 8-22 11-13 30, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, J.Holiday 0-1 0-0 0, A.Holiday 2-4 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-16 0-0 21. Totals 53-109 24-29 141. GOLDEN STATE (143) D.Green...
Porterville Recorder
LIBERTY 77, LIPSCOMB 48
Percentages: FG .370, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Benham 2-3, Clark 1-1, Ognacevic 1-1, Schner 1-2, McGinnis 0-1, Asman 0-2, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Asman, Pruitt). Turnovers: 16 (Asman 5, Asadullah 2, Clark 2, Schner 2, Benham, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
BETHUNE-COOKMAN 67, FLORIDA A&M 59
Percentages: FG .385, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (French 2-3, Harmon 2-7, McEntire 1-1, Garrett 1-2, Davis 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter-Hollinger, Davis). Turnovers: 6 (Davis 2, Harmon 2, Hulsewe, McEntire). Steals: 9 (Davis 3, Harmon 2, McEntire 2, Garrett, Gudavicius). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
STETSON 68, NORTH FLORIDA 62
Percentages: FG .407, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Hicklen 2-6, Aybar 1-2, Hendricksen 1-2, Nze 1-2, Lanier 0-1, Berry 0-2, Placer 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Aybar, Berry, Lanier). Turnovers: 14 (Aybar 4, Hicklen 3, Placer 3, Hendricksen 2, Nze, Parker). Steals: 4 (Aybar,...
Porterville Recorder
COLGATE 76, LEHIGH 60
Percentages: FG .508, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 6-16, .375 (Lynch-Daniels 2-4, Records 1-1, Richardson 1-3, Moffatt 1-4, Smith 1-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Records 2, Woodward). Turnovers: 8 (Smith 3, Thomson 2, Baker, Lynch-Daniels, Woodward). Steals: 3 (Richardson, Smith, Thomson). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. LEHIGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT
Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA A&M 66, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 59
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .295, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-36, .222 (Ware 2-2, Harris 2-6, Greene 2-7, Reinhart 2-9, Curry 0-1, Milton 0-1, Virden 0-4, Doss 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reinhart 2, Greene). Turnovers: 18 (Doss 4, Harris 3, Milton 3, Plet 2, Ware...
Porterville Recorder
No. 2 Stanford 73, No. 15 Arizona 57
STANFORD (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.710, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Jump 4-13, Lepolo 1-2, Brink 0-6, Jones 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Nivar 0-1, Bosgana 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Brink 4, Jones 1) Turnovers: 17 (Jones 7, Brink 4, Lepolo 3, Belibi 1, Iriafen 1, Nivar 1) Steals: 7 (Jones 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Indiana 122, Toronto 114
Percentages: FG .451, FT .783. 3-Point Goals: 14-42, .333 (Trent Jr. 5-10, Anunoby 3-11, VanVleet 3-12, Siakam 2-4, Barnes 1-2, Achiuwa 0-1, Boucher 0-1, Flynn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 11 (Achiuwa 3, Anunoby 2, Barnes 2, Koloko 2, VanVleet 2). Turnovers: 11 (Barnes 3, Siakam...
Porterville Recorder
California 74, Arizona St. 61
CALIFORNIA (10-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 45.000, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Curry 2-4, Martin 1-5, McIntosh 1-3, Langarita 1-2, Ortiz 0-1, Bonner 0-1, Mastrov 0-3) Blocked Shots: 6 (Onyiah 2, Langarita 1, Martin 1, McIntosh 1, Ortiz 1) Turnovers: 7 (Curry 2, Mastrov 2, Lutje Schipholt 1, Martin 1, McIntosh...
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Knicks 102, Phoenix 83
Percentages: FG .391, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-37, .270 (Lee 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Wainright 2-5, Shamet 2-6, Paul 1-3, Washington Jr. 1-4, Ayton 0-1, Payne 0-1, Landale 0-2, Saric 0-2, Craig 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 8 (Ayton 3, Shamet 3, Landale, Payne). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (McCollum 5-8, Valanciunas 2-3, Murphy III 2-6, Hayes 1-1, Marshall 1-5, Jones 0-1, Alvarado 0-2, Graham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Valanciunas 3, Hayes 2, Murphy III). Turnovers: 17 (McCollum 5, Williamson 5, Jones 2, Marshall...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 121, Charlotte 115
Percentages: FG .484, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 10-30, .333 (Brown Jr. 4-8, Reaves 2-2, Beverley 2-4, Nunn 1-3, Schroder 1-3, Bryant 0-1, Toscano-Anderson 0-1, Westbrook 0-3, James 0-5). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Beverley 3, Gabriel, Schroder). Turnovers: 14 (Beverley 3, James 3, Westbrook 3, Bryant,...
