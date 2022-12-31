ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miamisburg, OH

Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
MINSTER, OH
It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Nerve-racking affair ends with New Madison Tri-Village on top of Sidney

New Madison Tri-Village eventually plied victory away from Sidney 60-53 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on December 31. In recent action on December 20, Sidney faced off against Dayton West Carrollton and New Madison Tri-Village took on Ansonia on December 20 at Ansonia High School. Click here for a recap.
SIDNEY, OH
Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023

MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Level Up Pinball Bar Coming to Dayton

News to cheer about for Miami Valley pinball wizards and aficionados. Level Up Pinball Bar to open with 35 pinball machines and 12 arcade games on Seajay Drive in Beavercreek in June 2023. Time to Fire Up Your Flipper Fingers!. Daniel Huiet and Michael Keggan, owners of Wild Axe Throwing,...
DAYTON, OH
GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 on Saturday night in the Peach Bowl to advance to college football's national title game. (Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University)
COLUMBUS, OH
Pete Rose places Ohio's first legal sports bet

CINCINNATI — As the clock struck midnight, the wait was finally over for the Hard Rock Casino. The windows opened, the kiosks went online, the app went live and with former Reds All-Star Pete Rose placing Ohio's first legal sports bet, the Hard Rock Sportsbook was open. It’s been...
OHIO STATE
Man dead after kayak flipped over in Piqua

PIQUA — One man is dead after a kayak flipped over in Piqua near the Great Miami River late Sunday afternoon, according to Piqua Police. >>‘There were heavy fire conditions;’ People displaced following townhouse fire in Beavercreek Twp. Fisherman found a kayak with no one in it...
PIQUA, OH
High temperature records set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus

High temperature records were set Friday in Dayton, Cincinnati and Columbus, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The high reached 63 degrees in Dayton, which tied the record set in 1972. The high reached 65 degrees in Cincinnati, which tied the record set in 1964 and 1875. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Epic collapse ends Ohio State's season

First of all, no one is allowed to blame a college kicker for missing a 50-yard field goal at the end of a game. If that's your trump card, you had a lousy hand. Noah Ruggles, this is not your fault. GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41. Georgia beat Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man drowns on New Year’s Day in Piqua

PIQUA — A New Year’s Day on the water has led to a drowning on the Great Miami River in Piqua. Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove indented the victim as Kyle Ratcliff, 29, of Quincy. Lt. Marcos Rodriguez of the Piqua Police Department said dispatchers at the...
PIQUA, OH

