Porterville Recorder
LIBERTY 77, LIPSCOMB 48
Percentages: FG .370, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-12, .417 (Benham 2-3, Clark 1-1, Ognacevic 1-1, Schner 1-2, McGinnis 0-1, Asman 0-2, Boyd 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Asman, Pruitt). Turnovers: 16 (Asman 5, Asadullah 2, Clark 2, Schner 2, Benham, Boyd, McGinnis, Ognacevic, Pruitt). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Prairie View 61, Grambling St. 60
GRAMBLING ST. (7-6) Aku 2-5 1-2 5, J.Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Christon 4-10 11-14 21, Cotton 4-7 0-0 10, Cowart 4-10 2-3 10, Gordon 3-5 0-3 6, Munford 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 20-46 15-23 60. PRAIRIE VIEW (5-9) Rasas 6-9 1-4 13, Rutty 2-4 3-5 7, Douglas 5-16 4-4 15,...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 143, Atlanta 141
Percentages: FG .486, FT .828. 3-Point Goals: 11-35, .314 (Bogdanovic 3-6, Young 3-10, Hunter 2-6, A.Holiday 1-2, Murray 1-4, Collins 1-5, Griffin 0-1, J.Holiday 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 10 (Okongwu 3, Collins 2, Hunter 2, A.Holiday, Bogdanovic, Murray). Turnovers: 13 (Young 4, Murray 3, Okongwu...
Porterville Recorder
Minnesota 124, Denver 111
Percentages: FG .462, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Porter Jr. 4-6, Hyland 4-7, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Jokic 1-3, Murray 1-3, Nnaji 0-1, Brown 0-2, Cancar 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 14 (Jokic 5, Murray 2, Nnaji 2, Porter Jr. 2,...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 77, TEXAS SOUTHERN 76, OT
Percentages: FG .385, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Etienne 4-6, Lyons 3-5, Allen 0-1, Jari.Wilkens 0-2, Whitley 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 12 (Whitley 3, Lyons 2, Ndumanya 2, Byrd, Etienne, Reynolds, Williams, Woods). Steals: 5 (Williams 3, Jari.Wilkens, Lyons).
Porterville Recorder
FLORIDA GULF COAST 84, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 79, OT
Percentages: FG .426, FT .609. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Thompson 4-10, Catto 3-3, Johnston 3-11, Weir 1-1, Bishop 1-2, Largie 0-1, Rivers 0-2, Anderson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Weir 2). Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 4, Catto 3, Johnston 2, Rivers 2, Weir 2, Bishop, Largie,...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA A&M 66, ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 59
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .295, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-36, .222 (Ware 2-2, Harris 2-6, Greene 2-7, Reinhart 2-9, Curry 0-1, Milton 0-1, Virden 0-4, Doss 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Reinhart 2, Greene). Turnovers: 18 (Doss 4, Harris 3, Milton 3, Plet 2, Ware...
Porterville Recorder
Kennesaw St. 79, E. Kentucky 75
E. KENTUCKY (8-7) Cozart 2-3 3-6 7, Moreno 7-11 3-4 23, Comer 3-14 1-2 8, Robb 6-11 0-2 16, Blanton 3-10 3-4 10, Walker 1-7 2-3 4, Kapiti 0-1 0-0 0, Ukomadu 2-7 3-3 7, Buttry 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 15-24 75. KENNESAW ST. (10-5) Robinson 2-5 5-7 9,...
Porterville Recorder
ALABAMA STATE 70, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 61
Percentages: FG .383, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Collins 2-9, Waller 1-1, Brown 0-1, Washington 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 2 (Barber 2). Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Waller 3, Collins 2, Stredic 2, Washington). Steals: 9 (Collins 3, Brown 2, Waller 2, Stredic, Washington). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
BELLARMINE 69, NORTH ALABAMA 65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Hacker 3-3, Betz 2-2, Tipton 2-4, Suder 1-2, Pfriem 1-4, Hopf 0-1, B.Johnson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Suder). Turnovers: 7 (Suder 3, Tipton 2, Betz, Pfriem). Steals: 6 (Betz, DeVault, Hatton, Pfriem, Suder, Tipton). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
ARMY 82, LAFAYETTE 65
Percentages: FG .585, FT .889. 3-Point Goals: 12-18, .667 (Rucker 4-5, C.Benson 2-2, Ellis 2-2, Mann 2-4, Roberts 1-1, Caldwell 1-2, Cross 0-1, Small 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Caldwell, Peterson). Turnovers: 12 (Mann 3, Ellis 2, Peterson 2, Roberts 2, C.Benson, Rucker, Small). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
BETHUNE-COOKMAN 67, FLORIDA A&M 59
Percentages: FG .385, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (French 2-3, Harmon 2-7, McEntire 1-1, Garrett 1-2, Davis 1-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter-Hollinger, Davis). Turnovers: 6 (Davis 2, Harmon 2, Hulsewe, McEntire). Steals: 9 (Davis 3, Harmon 2, McEntire 2, Garrett, Gudavicius). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Portland 135, Detroit 106
Percentages: FG .415, FT .780. 3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Bogdanovic 2-3, Diallo 1-1, Bey 1-2, Burks 1-3, Ivey 1-3, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, McGruder 0-2, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Diallo 2, Duren, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (Ivey 5, Joseph 3, Stewart 3, Bey...
Porterville Recorder
Ohio Bobcats take on the Buffalo Bulls, aim for 4th straight victory
Ohio Bobcats (8-5) at Buffalo Bulls (6-7) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -1; over/under is 155.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio seeks to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Bobcats take on Buffalo. The Bulls have gone 5-1 at home. Buffalo averages 78.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per...
Porterville Recorder
Ellis and Louisville host Syracuse
Syracuse Orange (9-5, 2-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -8.5; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisville plays the Syracuse Orange after El Ellis scored 23 points in Louisville's 86-63 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. The Cardinals have gone 2-6 at home. Louisville averages 15.5...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 145, Chicago 134
CHICAGO (134) DeRozan 16-32 10-12 44, Williams 4-10 0-0 10, Vucevic 6-8 6-7 20, Dosunmu 4-8 3-4 11, LaVine 7-18 9-9 26, Jones Jr. 3-4 0-0 6, Drummond 3-3 0-0 6, Caruso 2-7 0-0 4, Dragic 1-3 0-0 2, White 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 47-95 30-34 134. CLEVELAND (145) Love...
