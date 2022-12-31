Read full article on original website
California braces for more storms following Saturday’s flood
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Northern California residents are bracing for another round of powerful storms. A weather phenomenon known as an atmospheric river dumped up to 5 inches of rain in the Sacramento region on Saturday. More rain was expected to move into the area Monday night. But bigger storms were forecasted to hit Wednesday and again over the weekend. Saturday’s storms killed one person and washed away a section of a levee that protects mostly farmland in south Sacramento County. Forecasters say the coming storms could again cause widespread flooding and power outages. Crews were rushing to repair the levee before the next storm hits.
California braces for more rain after New Year’s Eve deluge
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Residents in California’s vast Central Valley region are bracing for another round of powerful storms. Flooding from a New Year’s Eve storm killed one person and forced the evacuation of people in low-lying areas. That included 1,075 inmates at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center. Inmates were taken to nearby jails. County officials are monitoring conditions to decide when to bring the inmates back. The rain had mostly stopped by Sunday afternoon. Another smaller storm is expected Monday night. More powerful systems are forecasted for Wednesday and again this weekend. The National Weather Service is warning about more flooding.
Epic flooding leads to water rescues and highway closures in California as the storm system threatens more states
More than 15 million people from the West Coast to Wisconsin are under winter weather alerts Sunday as a storm system causing life-threatening flooding in California pushes east. At least two people have been killed and scores of others rescued from the flooding in portions of northern California over the...
4 alive in ‘miracle’ after car plunges off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — Officials say a 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks. The Tesla sedan plummeted more than 250 feet from the highway and crashed into a rocky outcropping on Monday morning. Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, says crashes along Devil’s Slide, a steep, rocky and winding coastal area south of San Francisco, rarely end with survivors. Officials are investigating what caused the Tesla to go off the highway.
5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California and ‘felt more violent’ than the previous quake, official says
An earthquake struck Northern California Sunday morning for the second time in less than a two-week span, according to the US Geological Survey. The 5.4 magnitude earthquake occurred about 30 miles south of Eureka and was centered about 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell, the USGS said. The earthquake was a shallow one, occurring at a depth of about 17.3 miles, according to preliminary information from the agency.
Weather Alert Day: Strong storms possible Monday evening
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Monday evening ahead of the threat for isolated severe thunderstorms across Mid-Missouri. Isolated large hail up to quarter size, 50-60 mph winds, and a low threat of a weak tornado are the main concerns. Flooding impacts will be higher across far southern Missouri.
Bloodied Sidibe briefly wears Rutgers coach’s ceremonial uni
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Awa Sidibe wore the ceremonial No. 1 jersey given to coach Coquese Washington when she was hired in May after the Rutgers guard got blood on her uniform during the Scarlet Knights’ 78-67 loss to No. 13 Maryland. Officials noticed blood on Sidibe’s No. 11 jersey in the first half of the game and the only available uniform on the bench was the one given to her coach seven months ago. The senior put it on and was easy to spot because Washington’s name is on the back. All other Rutgers uniforms just have a number on the back. Sidibe wore it for a few minutes before trying to switch to a No. 5 top. Officials insisted she stay with the ceremonial jersey.
