PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Awa Sidibe wore the ceremonial No. 1 jersey given to coach Coquese Washington when she was hired in May after the Rutgers guard got blood on her uniform during the Scarlet Knights’ 78-67 loss to No. 13 Maryland. Officials noticed blood on Sidibe’s No. 11 jersey in the first half of the game and the only available uniform on the bench was the one given to her coach seven months ago. The senior put it on and was easy to spot because Washington’s name is on the back. All other Rutgers uniforms just have a number on the back. Sidibe wore it for a few minutes before trying to switch to a No. 5 top. Officials insisted she stay with the ceremonial jersey.

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 11 HOURS AGO