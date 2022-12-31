Read full article on original website
Related
What can Congress do about Rep.-elect George Santos, who lied ahead of winning his election?
George Santos, a newly elected New York Republican congressman, admitted last week to lying to voters about his life. What can Congress do about it?
Hurricane-damaged roofs in Puerto Rico remain a problem. One group is offering a fix.
Five years after Hurricane Maria, PRoTechos, a local nonprofit, helps repair damaged roofs the government overlooked or that were fixed poorly. It also trains people to make future repairs themselves.
Comments / 0