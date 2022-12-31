ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 121, Charlotte 115

L.A. LAKERS (121) Brown Jr. 4-8 0-0 12, James 16-26 11-15 43, Bryant 9-17 0-0 18, Beverley 2-7 0-0 6, Schroder 4-11 6-7 15, Gabriel 2-3 1-3 5, Toscano-Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Nunn 2-5 0-0 5, Reaves 5-7 3-5 15, Westbrook 1-8 0-0 2. Totals 45-93 21-30 121. CHARLOTTE (115)
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

Portland 135, Detroit 106

DETROIT (106) Bogdanovic 8-15 3-3 21, Stewart 3-8 3-4 9, Duren 2-6 1-2 5, Bey 2-6 4-5 9, Ivey 3-11 6-9 13, Bagley III 1-3 2-2 4, Knox II 1-3 2-2 4, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Burks 5-11 8-9 19, Diallo 7-9 1-3 16, Joseph 2-6 0-0 4, McGruder 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 34-82 32-41 106.
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

Brooklyn 139, San Antonio 103

Percentages: FG .433, FT .611. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Vassell 3-7, K.Johnson 2-6, Dieng 1-2, Richardson 1-2, Branham 1-4, Collins 0-1, Sochan 0-1, Roby 0-2, Jones 0-3, McDermott 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins, Dieng, K.Johnson, Poeltl). Turnovers: 18 (Branham 3, K.Johnson 3, Sochan 3,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland 145, Chicago 134

Percentages: FG .495, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 10-33, .303 (LaVine 3-9, Vucevic 2-4, DeRozan 2-6, Williams 2-7, White 1-1, Caruso 0-1, Dragic 0-1, Jones Jr. 0-1, Dosunmu 0-3). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (DeRozan, LaVine). Turnovers: 7 (LaVine 3, DeRozan, Dosunmu, Jones Jr., Vucevic). Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 120, New Orleans 111

NEW ORLEANS (111) Murphy III 3-9 0-0 8, Williamson 10-12 6-8 26, Valanciunas 5-9 0-0 12, Jones 4-7 0-0 8, McCollum 9-16 3-4 26, Marshall 4-11 1-1 10, Hayes 3-6 3-4 10, Hernangomez 4-7 1-1 9, Alvarado 0-4 0-0 0, Daniels 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 42-84 16-20 111.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 111, Houston 106

Percentages: FG .420, FT .882. 3-Point Goals: 13-43, .302 (Hardaway Jr. 5-11, Wood 3-7, Bullock 2-6, Pinson 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-5, Doncic 1-9, Bertans 0-1, Walker 0-1, Ntilikina 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Wood 5, Bullock). Turnovers: 8 (Doncic 4, Hardaway Jr., Ntilikina, Powell, Wood). Steals:...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota 124, Denver 111

Percentages: FG .462, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Porter Jr. 4-6, Hyland 4-7, Caldwell-Pope 1-2, Jokic 1-3, Murray 1-3, Nnaji 0-1, Brown 0-2, Cancar 0-2, Gordon 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Porter Jr.). Turnovers: 14 (Jokic 5, Murray 2, Nnaji 2, Porter Jr. 2,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Liberty 77, Lipscomb 48

LIPSCOMB (8-7) Ognacevic 1-4 2-2 5, Asadullah 1-4 1-4 3, Benham 3-6 0-0 8, Boyd 0-4 1-2 1, Pruitt 2-4 1-2 5, Clark 5-8 1-1 12, Asman 3-8 0-0 6, Schner 2-5 1-2 6, McGinnis 0-2 0-0 0, Murr 0-0 2-2 2, Montgomery 0-1 0-0 0, Hutcheson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-46 9-15 48.
NASHVILLE, TN
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Knicks 102, Phoenix 83

Percentages: FG .391, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-37, .270 (Lee 2-4, Bridges 2-5, Wainright 2-5, Shamet 2-6, Paul 1-3, Washington Jr. 1-4, Ayton 0-1, Payne 0-1, Landale 0-2, Saric 0-2, Craig 0-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 8 (Ayton 3, Shamet 3, Landale, Payne). Steals:...
WASHINGTON STATE
Porterville Recorder

Indiana 122, Toronto 114

TORONTO (114) Anunoby 7-20 0-0 17, Barnes 8-14 6-8 23, Siakam 9-17 6-7 26, Trent Jr. 11-18 5-6 32, VanVleet 3-15 0-0 9, Achiuwa 1-3 1-2 3, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Boucher 0-1 0-0 0, Koloko 1-1 0-0 2, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-91 18-23 114. INDIANA (122) Hield...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Porterville Recorder

Philadelphia 4, Anaheim 1

Anaheim001—1 First Period_1, Philadelphia, Farabee 7 (Cates, Konecny), 7:42. 2, Philadelphia, Frost 8 (York, Farabee), 10:36. Second Period_3, Philadelphia, Konecny 19 (Cates, Hayes), 3:00. Third Period_4, Philadelphia, Laughton 9 (Hayes), 8:26. 5, Anaheim, Strome 9 (Zegras), 19:20. Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 17-7-9_33. Anaheim 7-14-8_29. Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Anaheim...
ANAHEIM, CA
Porterville Recorder

California 74, Arizona St. 61

ARIZONA ST. (7-7) Newman 0-1 0-0 0, Hunt 5-13 2-4 13, Simmons 5-12 4-8 14, Skinner 4-14 4-4 13, Sousa 3-6 0-0 7, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Mokwuah 3-8 2-2 8, Crisp 1-3 4-4 6, Erikstrup 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-57 16-22 61. CALIFORNIA (10-4) Lutje Schipholt 4-6 3-7 11,...
BERKELEY, CA
Porterville Recorder

KANSAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

No. 1 South Carolina 68, Georgia 51

SOUTH CAROLINA (14-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 44.000, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Cooke 4-12, Beal 2-3, Hall 1-1, Johnson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 7 (Boston 3, Amihere 2, Cardoso 1, Fletcher 1) Turnovers: 18 (Amihere 3, Cardoso 3, Cooke 3, Boston 2, Johnson 2, Saxton 2, Feagin 1, Hall 1, Team...
ATHENS, GA
Porterville Recorder

No. 2 Stanford 73, No. 15 Arizona 57

STANFORD (15-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.710, FT .588. 3-Point Goals: 5-25, .200 (Jump 4-13, Lepolo 1-2, Brink 0-6, Jones 0-1, Prechtel 0-1, Nivar 0-1, Bosgana 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (Brink 4, Jones 1) Turnovers: 17 (Jones 7, Brink 4, Lepolo 3, Belibi 1, Iriafen 1, Nivar 1) Steals: 7 (Jones 3,...
TEMPE, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Prairie View 61, Grambling St. 60

GRAMBLING ST. (7-6) Aku 2-5 1-2 5, J.Smith 2-7 0-0 5, Christon 4-10 11-14 21, Cotton 4-7 0-0 10, Cowart 4-10 2-3 10, Gordon 3-5 0-3 6, Munford 1-2 1-1 3. Totals 20-46 15-23 60. PRAIRIE VIEW (5-9) Rasas 6-9 1-4 13, Rutty 2-4 3-5 7, Douglas 5-16 4-4 15,...
GRAMBLING, LA
The Independent

Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.Emergency responders tended to him on the field before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The game was postponed, then suspended.A list of some in-game or in-competition medical events that either suspended or postponed the...
CINCINNATI, OH

