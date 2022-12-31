ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

KMPH.com

Two teens found with gunshot wounds at a gas station in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teens were found with gunshot wounds at a gas station in southeast Fresno on Tuesday around 11:24 p.m. Fresno Police received multiple calls to Maple and McKinley one call came from one of the teens stating that he and his friend had been shot.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man suspected of New Year's Day murder in Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is looking for a man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting on New Year's Day. Officers were called to the apartment complex near Fruit Ave. and Saginaw Way in Fresno for the report of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of Fresno’s first homicide of 2023

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Sunday afternoon has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say that shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers and EMS responded to 4025 North Fruit Avenue, The Parks at Fig Garden, regarding a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located 30-year-old […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Homicide Victim in Parks at Fig Garden Shooting Identified

Fresno police have identified a 30-year-old man shot to death at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of North Fruit Avenue. Officers say that Steven Montano, 30, died after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day at The Parks at Fig Garden. EMS personnel immediately...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman shot in the leg in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Reports of a gunshot prompted a call in Fresno on Tuesday night where officers responded to find a woman who had been shot in the leg according to Fresno Police Department. Around 7:47 p.m. police say they received a shot spotter activation for 10 rounds in the area of Elm and […]
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Neighbor Killed Fresno Man With Shot Through Apt. Wall, Police Say

Early signs suggest that a 51-year-old northwest Fresno man was shot to death Monday afternoon by a neighbor who was careless with a gun. Victor Becerra died from a single gunshot after emergency life-saving efforts failed, Fresno police said in a Tuesday news release. According to Lt. Bill Dooley, the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man dead after shooting in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. that a man had been shot. The caller told police that he was trying to drive the victim to a hospital, but that he was unfamiliar with the area.
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

Missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr found dead, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The body of Ulysses Carr, an elderly man who was reported missing on Nov. 25, has been found. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Carr, 86 of Fresno, was last seen in November and had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. Deputies...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Anthony Jamison Condee

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Anthony Jamison Condee. Anthony Condee is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 24-year-old Condee is 5' 10" tall, 130 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
TULARE, CA

