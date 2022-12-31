Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Two teens found with gunshot wounds at a gas station in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two teens were found with gunshot wounds at a gas station in southeast Fresno on Tuesday around 11:24 p.m. Fresno Police received multiple calls to Maple and McKinley one call came from one of the teens stating that he and his friend had been shot.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect wanted in Fresno apartment homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect wanted in a deadly shooting in Fresno on January 1 was identified by police on Wednesday, but officers say they have not yet tracked him down. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers and EMS responded to The Parks at Fig Garden at 4025 North Fruit Avenue on Sunday […]
Police identify suspect in Fresno's first homicide of the year
Fresno police have identified a suspect in the city's first homicide of the year case.
KMPH.com
Man suspected of New Year's Day murder in Fresno identified
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department is looking for a man they say is responsible for a deadly shooting on New Year's Day. Officers were called to the apartment complex near Fruit Ave. and Saginaw Way in Fresno for the report of a shooting around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday.
Fresno police officer crashes into fire hydrant during chase
Fresno police are searching for a suspect that led officers on a chase, ending with one crashing into a fire hydrant.
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed when running across Fresno intersection
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who was hit by a vehicle while running across a Fresno intersection on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday. According to the police 30-year-old Zulema Arambula of Fresno was struck by a vehicle when she was running across the intersection on Shields and Anna […]
IDENTIFIED: Victim of Fresno’s first homicide of 2023
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who was shot and killed in Fresno on Sunday afternoon has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say that shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers and EMS responded to 4025 North Fruit Avenue, The Parks at Fig Garden, regarding a shooting victim. Upon arrival, they located 30-year-old […]
Man shot and killed in Tulare's first homicide of 2023 identified, suspect arrested
The man who was shot and killed in Tulare's first homicide of 2023 has been identified.
Woman found suffering from gunshot wound in Southeast Fresno
A woman is in the hospital after police found her shot in Southwest Fresno on Tuesday night.
GV Wire
Homicide Victim in Parks at Fig Garden Shooting Identified
Fresno police have identified a 30-year-old man shot to death at an apartment complex in the 4000 block of North Fruit Avenue. Officers say that Steven Montano, 30, died after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day at The Parks at Fig Garden. EMS personnel immediately...
Woman shot in the leg in southwest Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Reports of a gunshot prompted a call in Fresno on Tuesday night where officers responded to find a woman who had been shot in the leg according to Fresno Police Department. Around 7:47 p.m. police say they received a shot spotter activation for 10 rounds in the area of Elm and […]
2 from Fresno arrested in Porterville with fraudulent checks, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two Fresno men were arrested in Porterville for allegedly attempting to cash fraudulent checks, police officials say. According to the authorities, on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. officers with the Porterville Police Department responded to a local bank in the city following a report of two individuals trying to cash the checks. […]
GV Wire
Neighbor Killed Fresno Man With Shot Through Apt. Wall, Police Say
Early signs suggest that a 51-year-old northwest Fresno man was shot to death Monday afternoon by a neighbor who was careless with a gun. Victor Becerra died from a single gunshot after emergency life-saving efforts failed, Fresno police said in a Tuesday news release. According to Lt. Bill Dooley, the...
KMPH.com
Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman was flown to the hospital Wednesday following a collision in Fresno County. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to Herndon and Del Rey around 5:20 p.m. after learning that a woman was hit by vehicle. Officers say she...
Man dies after being struck by bullet from neighboring unit at Fresno apartment complex
Investigators say the man was killed by a bullet that came from a neighboring apartment unit.
KMPH.com
Man dead after shooting in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Tulare. The Tulare Police Department received a call around 9:30 p.m. that a man had been shot. The caller told police that he was trying to drive the victim to a hospital, but that he was unfamiliar with the area.
KMPH.com
Missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr found dead, deputies say
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The body of Ulysses Carr, an elderly man who was reported missing on Nov. 25, has been found. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Carr, 86 of Fresno, was last seen in November and had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. Deputies...
PD: 1st homicide of 2023 after Fresno man shot dead
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -Just two days before the new year on Dec. 30, the city of Fresno had its 61st homicide for 2022. Less than 24 hours after Jan. 1, the city had its first homicide of 2023. Police say they responded around 5:15 p.m. to an apartment complex parking lot on Fruit Avenue and […]
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Anthony Jamison Condee
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Anthony Jamison Condee. Anthony Condee is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Carrying a Loaded Firearm in Public. 24-year-old Condee is 5' 10" tall, 130 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where...
PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
