Michigan pair charged with stealing $10,000 in Walmart "cash card" scamAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Authorities say a woman abandoned a missing teen in Clay County site with no intention of coming back.EddyEvonAnonymousClay County, FL
Getaway driver in July home invasion homicide sentenced to 15 years probation and mental health treatment in plea dealAlachua ChronicleGainesville, FL
Florida’s Animal Rescue Shelters Are Over Capacity – One Shelter Is Trying To Find Homes for the ‘12 Mutts of Christmas’Toby HazlewoodGainesville, FL
Cabaret-Style Entertainment, UpStage at the Phillips.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Cam'Ron Jackson Determined to Create 'Disruption' on Gators Defensive Line
Florida defensive tackle transfer Cam’Ron Jackson recaps his commitment to the Gators, fit in the defense, long journey to the SEC and more.
Florida Gators News: Tarquin finds new home, top commits in Orlando
We lead off our weekend roundup of Florida Gators news with Michael Tarquin announcing he found a new home via the transfer portal. Tarquin announced after the Las Vegas Bowl that he would be departing the Gators and it was the first defection of a player that was expected to start next season.
WCJB
Gator women clinch first conference win in 55-48 thriller over Texas A&M
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Deja vu for the (12-3) Gators in College Station, TX. Last season, they upset #25 Texas A&M in double overtime, 97-89. Sunday, they found themselves in another white knuckled fight vs the (5-7) Aggies, but Gators survive 55-48. Florida led 27-22 at halftime after another Sunday special from Nina Rickards hitting a jumper with seven seconds before half. Rickards finish the day with 14 points.
Will Treyaun Webb Become the Next Gators RB to Make a Quick Impact?
Billy Napier praised Treyaun Webb for his production in high school after signing with Florida. Could the Jacksonville product make a similar impact quickly with the Gators?
Villages Daily Sun
Mitey-Mites take second at Pop Warner National
One might describe the Wildwood Mitey-Mites’ performance at the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championships as a Cinderella run. Another word came to their coach — her own. first name. Unique. “They were more focused and wanted to win on that big stage,” Unique Smith said after...
Florida state representative resigns after federal indictment, race for seat heats
ORLANDO, Fla. — The race to replace a former state lawmaker out of Ocala is heating up. Former Republican State Representative Joe Harding stepped down last month after being arrested on federal fraud charges. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Harding is accused of participating in a...
WCJB
Gainesville ranked 3rd in best places to live in Florida for 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville is ranked number three in Forbes’ list of best places to live in Florida in 2022. Forbes considered population, median home prices, average incomes, unemployment rates, crime statistics, and cost of living to make the list. Tampa took the number one...
Florida Man Arrested After Stealing Semi-Truck In Georgia, Ramming Police Vehicle
A Florida man was arrested after stealing a semi-truck in Georgia, driving it back to Florida, and eventually ramming a police vehicle. According to the Ocala Police Department (OPD), they arrested Edward Dial, 45, of Citrus Spring, Florida, for fleeing after hitting a police car
3 dead in 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 in northern Florida
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people were killed in a massive pileup in heavy fog on Interstate 75 in northern Florida on Sunday, the Alachua Chronicle reported. According to the report, the Florida Highway Patrol said 21 vehicles were involved in a crash at about 12:40 a.m. Sunday near mile marker 414 in Columbia County. […]
2 killed, four injured in north-central Florida shooting
OCALA, Fla. — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting early Sunday in a north-central Florida city, authorities said. According to a news release from the Ocala Police Department, officers were called to a residence in Ocala at about 4:30 a.m. EST. A crowd of approximately 100 people were in the area at the time of the shooting.
WCJB
Two recover from Keystone Heights hit-and-run as FHP troopers search for vehicle
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are recovering after getting hit by a pickup truck in Keystone Heights early this morning. At 5 a.m., a 17-year-old girl from Keystone Heights and a 19-year-old man from Jacksonville were walking west on Walker Dr. near Myrtle Ave. when they were hit by a driver who fled the scene.
Rehearing denied in UF shutdown case
The full 1st District Court of Appeal on Tuesday refused to hear arguments in a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for graduate student Anthony Rojas asked the full appeals court...
WCJB
The Real Rosewood Foundation fundraises to relocate & build Rosewood museum in Archer (Part 2 of 3)
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s been 100 years since the Rosewood Massacre of 1923 and the only house that survived the massacre in the once, predominately black town of Levy County was John Wright’s house. During the massacre, the white family’s home protected neighboring black residents who were targeted by the racist mob.
WCJB
Williston and Gainesville hold food distributions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are food distributions in Williston and Gainesville on Friday. The event in Williston starts at 11:30 a.m. and the one in Gainesville start at 1 p.m. The distribution will run on a first come, first serve basis while supplies last. The Williston distribution is held...
10 stories that shaped Ocala in 2022 (Part 2)
6. March tornado caused $15 million-plus in damages. A line of strong thunderstorms produced an EF-1 tornado that barreled through parts of southwest Ocala and Marion County in the early morning of March 12 causing more than $15 million in damages to buildings, car dealerships and homes in the Country Oaks, Saddleworth Green and El Dorado neighborhoods.
Action News Jax
JSO: Elderly man dead in first shooting of the year on Jacksonville’s Northside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating the first shooting of the year after a elderly man died from his injuries on Sunday night. STORY: Jags rout Texans 31-3 to end 9-game skid vs. Houston. According to detectives, at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Hidden Creek...
WCJB
Two Clay County teens struck in hit-and-run
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the vehicle that hit two teenagers as they were walking in Keystone Heights early Monday morning. According to a report by FHP, the teens were walking in the westbound lane of State Road 100 near Myrtle Ave. when...
First Coast News
Pedestrian dead after crash on Jacksonville's Westside, says FHP
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A pedestrian is dead after a car hit them on Jacksonville's Westside early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the crash occurred near 103rd street and Hillman Drive around 12:30 a.m. when a car traveling west on 103rd street struck a 46-year-old person walking in the road.
First Coast News
Police: Jacksonville man in his 60s dies after domestic dispute
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his 60s died at the hospital late New Years Day after he was shot during a domestic dispute, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The man was alive when he was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
alachuachronicle.com
Three killed in 21-vehicle crash in Columbia County
LAKE CITY, Fla. – A brief press release from Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) provided few details about the crash at mile marker 414 on I-75 that closed all northbound lanes of the highway for almost 12 hours. According to the release, the crash occurred in Columbia County at 12:40 a.m.; there was a fog alert at the time.
