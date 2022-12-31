OCALA, Fla. — Two people were killed and four others were injured in a shooting early Sunday in a north-central Florida city, authorities said. According to a news release from the Ocala Police Department, officers were called to a residence in Ocala at about 4:30 a.m. EST. A crowd of approximately 100 people were in the area at the time of the shooting.

OCALA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO