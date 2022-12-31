Read full article on original website
WAFF
Tuesday is a 48 First Alert Weather Day: showers & thunderstorms possible across the Tennessee Valley
Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT Weather Day for northern Alabama. Scattered showers could begin as early as Monday afternoon. Temperatures will be near 70°. Heavy rain associated with thunderstorm activity will roll through the Tennessee Valley on Monday evening. Tuesday is a 48 FIRST ALERT for the chance...
WSMV
First Alert Weather Day: Strong to Severe Storms Tonight and Tomorrow
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - First Alert Weather Day for tomorrow across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with damaging wind, localized flooding and isolated tornadoes possible. Tonight’s weather. The next weathermaker is a strong frontal system that will approach the Mid State overnight and through tomorrow bringing scattered showers and...
wtxl.com
Dense fog makes for difficult driving Monday morning
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The first Monday of the new year brings DENSE fog across the Big Bend and South Georgia. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM where areas will likely experience less than a mile of visibility during morning hours. Fog mixes out later...
fox17.com
Code Red Weather: Strong storms expected, tornados possible
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Weather alert for strong to severe thunderstorms that will impact Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky late Monday night into Tuesday. Scattered showers can be expected for the daylight hours of Monday. An incoming cold front will move...
kjas.com
Severe thunderstorms possible on Monday
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK says there is a potential for severe weather in this region on Monday. Forecasters say some of the more intense thunderstorms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, flash flooding, and frequent cloud to ground lightning.
What will the weather in Georgia be like New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day?
Will rain put a damper on your New Year’s Eve Plans?. According to the National Weather Service, you may see rain throughout today and tonight. Georgia residents in Northeast Georgia woke to a dense fog this morning, and throughout the state rain fell overnight. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible...
kbsi23.com
Severe threat for Monday, January 2-3, 2023
A level 3 Enhanced Risk (dark brown) is in place for SE Missouri and western Tennessee for storms tonight. We are on the very northern edge of this threat. Our entire area is in a Level 1 Marginal Risk (green), Level 2 Slight Risk (yellow), or the Level 3 Enhanced Risk (brown). Overall, the further north you go, the less of a chance you have at seeing severe weather. Further south will have the higher severe potential.
boreal.org
Potential winter storm
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • December 31, 2022. A winter storm may impact the Northland's weather Monday night into Tuesday night. There is potential for travel impacts from snow and a wintry mix, especially over northwest Wisconsin. There remains uncertainty in the track of the storm which will affect precipitation type and amount and which areas see the most. As of this Saturday morning, far northern Minnesota is least likely to be affected and northwest Wisconsin the most. Stay tuned for forecast updates and check back often.
Winter storm and ice storm warnings issued in Minnesota
A winter storm warning over I-35 in Eagan on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The Twin Cities and a large area of Minnesota is in a winter storm warning for Monday and Tuesday, while a slice of far southern Minnesota is in an ice storm warning for the same period.
You Might Need A Shovel Or An Umbrella In Minnesota Monday Night, Forecast Unclear
It's looking like the approaching weather system that is expected to hit our area Monday night is still giving the National Weather Service fits. In the Sunday morning weather update from the National Weather Service, they state that depending where the front crosses Minnesota will decide what type of precipitation we will see...so get the shovels and umbrellas ready at least for now.
KSNB Local4
Looking toward the next storm...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We can relax between storm systems the next few days. Partly cloudy skies are expected on Friday and Saturday with an increase in cloudiness, Sunday. Temperatures will remain mild by December standards with highs in the low to mid 40s on Friday, with mid to upper 40s and a few 50s near the Kansas border on Saturday. The weather should cooperate for New Year’s Eve celebrations Saturday night, but you’ll notice more clouds filling the skies on New Year’s Day, though highs will remain in the 40s.
Dozens evacuated after storm brings flooding to Northern California
A storm over the weekend has brought heavy floods, high winds and landslides to Northern California. At least one person is dead and dozens more had to be evacuated. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
WALB 10
A new year brings new gas prices
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the new year begins, it brings an update in gas prices. Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.77 per gallon, increasing by 7 cents per gallon...
allongeorgia.com
Thirteen Killed in Georgia during Christmas Holiday Travel Period
Traffic crashes across Georgia during the Christmas holiday travel period resulted in 13 traffic deaths resulting from 10 fatal crashes. This year’s 78-hour holiday travel period began Friday, December 23, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, December 26, at 11:59 p.m. Statewide, Georgia State Patrol (GSP) Troopers investigated five...
atlantanewsfirst.com
“We feel like it’s a missed opportunity” Georgia Power customers react to rate hike
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power requested the rate increase to invest in the state’s evolving energy needs. They planned to make changes- like improving the power grid, retiring old coal plants, and adding infrastructure to support electric vehicles. Some of the funding they originally requested was slashed to help ratepayers’ pockets.
State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails
ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
Georgia ranks 3rd in the nation for railroad crossing crashes
(The Center Square) — Data shows Georgia is among the worst states for railroad crossing crashes. According to Operation Lifesaver, citing preliminary 2021 Federal Railroad Administration statistics, Georgia had 132 grade crossing collisions with eight deaths and 37 injuries. The Peach State ranked behind Texas and California for the number of collisions.
wtoc.com
After more than a decade, Gary Black’s time as agriculture commissioner is ending
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An era comes to an end next week as several new state leaders take office in Georgia. Longtime Agriculture Commissioner, Gary Black leaves office after more than a decade. As Black prepares to leave the Department of Agriculture, he says he’s leaving from a different department...
starnewsgaonline.com
New 2023 Georgia fishing regulations now available
We hope your 2023 New Year’s resolutions include spending more time outdoors and wetting a line at your favorite lake, pond, stream or river! To help you plan, the updated 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is now available, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).
vanishinggeorgia.com
Top Ten Posts of 2022
