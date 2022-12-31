ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Steven Crowl, No. 15 Wisconsin top Western Michigan

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435uql_0jzGE4Dk00

Steven Crowl scored 20 of his career-high 25 points in the second half to lift No. 15 Wisconsin to a 76-66 nonconference victory over Western Michigan on Friday night in Madison, Wis.

Wisconsin (10-2), which has won five straight, was playing for the first time since a 78-56 home victory over Lehigh on Dec. 15. The Badgers’ scheduled game vs. Grambling State on Dec. 23 was canceled due to weather issues.

After leading by just two at halftime, Wisconsin opened the second half with a 16-4 run, going in front 45-31 on Crowl’s layup with 15:33 to go. Crowl, who shot 1-for-3 from the floor in the first half, hit his first five shots after the break.

Crowl’s 3-pointer put the Badgers up 74-56 with 2:39 remaining. Western Michigan hit its final seven shots to narrow the final score.

Crowl finished with 9 of 13 from the floor, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc, and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Chucky Hepburn added 11 points for the Badgers and Tyler Wahl had 10.

Wisconsin made 18 of 29 shots (62.1 percent) in the second half, including 8 of 13 3-point tries (61.5 percent). The Badgers finished 12 of 27 (44.4 percent) from deep.

Tray Maddox Jr. had 16 points and Lamar Norman Jr. added 12 for Western Michigan (4-9), which has not beaten a Big Ten team since defeating Michigan 56-52 on Nov. 30, 2002.

Western Michigan, which trailed by 11 early, pulled within 29-27 entering halftime, offsetting Wisconsin’s 12-2 advantage in the paint with seven 3-pointers.

Wisconsin jumped out to a 14-3 lead, but Western Michigan rallied within 24-22 on a 3-pointer by Markeese Hastings.

The Broncos, who entered shooting 32.9 percent from beyond the arc, hit seven of their first 13 from deep but missed their final six attempts of the half.

Wisconsin, which is 2-0 in Big Ten action, returns to conference play Tuesday night at home against Minnesota. Western Michigan begins its Mid-American Conference schedule Tuesday at Kent State.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers: Top Five Wide Receivers In Wisconsin History

The Wisconsin Badgers are known for their defense, offensive line, and running backs. That is what this school has built its success on over the last three decades. The Badgers have appeared in bowl games 26 of the last 28 seasons, including a current streak of 21 consecutive bowl appearances. That being said, Wisconsin has had its fair share of surprisingly good wide receivers come through their program. Here are our top five.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Football 2023 Schedule: A First Look

You can feel the excitement around the Wisconsin Badgers football program. Luke Fickell has scored some huge players through the transfer portal and Badgers fans are already looking toward next year. The Wisconsin football 2023 schedule is out and is full of tantalizing matchups. Here is your first look at the Wisconsin football 2023 schedule.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Greg Gard discusses benefits of reserve players coming into Western Michigan game late

Greg Gard noted the benefits of a tune-up game against Western Michigan on Friday. This was much a needed breather for the team, and it showed on the court. Wisconsin held on for a 10-point win and the starters contributed to the double-digit win. Some of the starters were taken out in the final 2 minutes of the game and Gard gave other reserved players time on the floor at the end of the game.
MADISON, WI
wpr.org

Ultrarunner sets new 'fastest known time' for Wisconsin section of the North Country National Scenic Trail

Endurance athlete Brad Birkel took a little more than three days in October to run over 200 miles nearly nonstop. More impressive is where he ran it and how. Propelling himself day and night, and barely sleeping, the Middleton ultrarunner covered the entire segment of the North Country National Scenic Trail across the hilly northern tier of Wisconsin. The trail is a 4,800-mile course through eight states.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Watching the next big system

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’re kicking off the new year with gray and drizzly but mild weather. After some freezing rain and sleet moved through overnight, there are slick spots on some roadways. I expect roads to improve later in the day as temperatures rise to the upper 30s and lower 40s.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Dane Co. barn burned for over 8 hours, tractor likely the cause

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Smoke poured out of a Statz Dairy Farm barn in rural Sun Prairie for nearly eight hours Friday evening, and officials believe a tractor was the source of the fire. Multiple fire agencies were dispatched at 3:45 Friday afternoon. The roadway on County...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marcus Majestic Cinema reopens

WAUKESHA — Marcus Majestic Cinema, 770 Springdale Rd., Waukesha, is now open after maintenance issues caused it to close on Monday morning. Other Marcus theaters in the area include Movie Tavern in Brookfield, Marcus Ridge in New Berlin and Marcus Hillside in Delafield.
WAUKESHA, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

94K+
Followers
70K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy