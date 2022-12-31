ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena, MT

'Wrong-way' driver injury crash reported on I-15 north of Helena

The Montana Highway Patrol is reporting an injury crash on I-15 near the Gates of the Mountains exit involving a vehicle traveling the wrong way.

Trooper Adam James told MTN, around 6:30 p.m. the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office received a report of a wrong-way driver in a dark pickup truck going northbound in the southbound lane on I-15 near Lincoln Road. At 6:35 p.m. MHP located a red Chevrolet Silverado around mile marker 208 going northbound in the southbound lanes. MHP pursued the vehicle.

At 6:38 p.m. the truck crashed into a white GMC Yukon. No information about the occupants, including injuries, is available at this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qCJjA_0jzGDy5c00 Montana Highway Patrol

Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated.

Related
NBCMontana

Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Butte

BUTTE, Mont. — A woman was sent to the hospital in Butte on Thursday evening after being struck by a vehicle. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester tells NBC Montana the woman was struck by a vehicle at the 900 block of East Front Street. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
BUTTE, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations

HELENA, Mont. — A judge lifted a temporary restraining order Nov. 29 that limited wolf hunting and trapping in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental...
MONTANA STATE
discoveringmontana.com

Beyond the Big Sky, Helena

The Montana Learning Center is the venue for this annual star-gazing event in Helena. The center’s state-of-the-art astronomical facility allows participants to view the wonders of the universe in the night sky through Montana’s largest telescope. Every summer the MLC puts on this public stargazing event at its...
HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Helena music teacher charged with assaulting two more elementary students

A Helena music teacher who was previously charged with assaulting one of his students is now facing two additional charges of assaulting children at Four Georgians Elementary School. Carson Yahvah was charged with one felony count of assault on a minor June 6 and two more felony counts of assault...
HELENA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

After Nearly 50 Years, This Montana Restaurant Is Closing

It's heartbreaking when an iconic restaurant has to close its doors after many fantastic years of service. Another year is almost on the books, and we have seen some great news with businesses coming to Montana, but we have also seen some businesses close in 2022. Here in the Gallatin Valley, we have seen some iconic businesses and restaurants close over the past twelve months. One more iconic restaurant has made that list.
HELENA, MT
Daily Montanan

Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature

A group of Montanans came to the state Capitol in Helena on the first day of the 2023 legislative session to show and tell the Republican supermajority they feel their agenda does not represent Montana as a whole. Some of them were self-identified Democrats and activists, many with the groups Occupy MT Legislature and Moms […] The post Activists protest GOP supermajority on first day of 2023 Montana Legislature appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
discoveringmontana.com

Symphony Under the Stars, Helena

Symphony under the Stars in Helena is a free outdoor concert featuring the sounds of the Helena Symphony. The orchestra comes together to put on an outstanding performance on the hill at Carroll College every year. Crowds of 18,000 attendees are a regular sight at this event, and the last...
HELENA, MT
Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

