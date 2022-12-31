ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Barbara Walters: Trailblazing US news anchor dies aged 93

Pioneering US TV broadcaster Barbara Walters has died aged 93 after a career spanning half a century. She became the first US female network news anchor when she joined ABC News in 1976. Born in Boston at the start of the Great Depression in 1929, she won 12 Emmy awards.
Lebanon-Express

Groundbreaking journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Barbara Walters, a superstar and pioneer in TV news, has died at 93. During more than three decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters’ exclusive interviews with the famous and powerful brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs.
NBC News

Barbara Walters dead at 93

Pioneering television journalist Barbara Walters has died at 93-years-old. NBC News' Lester Holt takes a look back at Walters' groundbreaking career and historic interviews. Dec. 31, 2022.
KTVZ

CNN’s top 100 digital stories of 2022

2022 was not just another year that tried patience and frayed nerves, it was historic and deadly. Russian President Vladimir Putin did what was unimaginable to many, launching the largest land war in Europe since World War II. All too common horrors were unleashed once more on American schoolchildren in Uvalde, Texas, and in many, many other mass shootings in the United States. And, inevitably, luminaries who brought light to our lives were extinguished.
ALABAMA STATE

