Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Noozhawk
Host Santa Barbara Finishes Holiday Classic with Win over Moorpark; Dos Pueblos Loses to Pilibos
Santa Barbara sophomore Luke Zuffelato scored 28 points as the host Dons beat Moorpark 80-61 Friday to finish Santa Barbara Holiday Classic play with a 3-1 record over the four-day tournament. Zuffelato averaged 28.5 points over the four games and was named to the All-Tournament Team. Dos Pueblos lost to...
Noozhawk
Gauchos Close Out The Old Year With Big Second Half Against UC San Diego
Old acquaintance was not forgot on this New Year’s Eve for the UC Santa Barbara men’s basketball team. The Gauchos, who were upset at UC San Diego in last year’s league opener, avoided another eve of destruction on Saturday by rallying in the second half for an 82-61 victory at the Thunderdome.
Noozhawk
Westmont Men Close 2022 with a Win over British Columbia at Tom Byron Classic
After going into Christmas break on a four game losing streak, Westmont Men’s Basketball (9-5) returned with a vengeance on Friday night in Santa Barbara. On the final day of the 45th annual Tom Byron Classic, the Warriors closed out 2022 with an 84-57 win over the British Columbia Thunderbirds (11-6).
Noozhawk
Up to 5 Inches of Rain Expected in Santa Barbara County This Week
Santa Barbara County can expect moderate to heavy rainfall most of this week, which could lead to significant runoff into local reservoirs as well as urban flooding, officials say. This week’s storms are expected to cause Gibraltar Reservoir on the upper Santa Ynez River — at 57.3% of capacity on...
Noozhawk
Car Crashes, Explosions and a Zebra Are Among Noozhawk’s Top 10 Most-Read Stories of 2022
Looking back at 2022, Noozhawk’s most-read stories of the year include reports on a fatal car crash, a home invasion, a wildfire, a tsunami advisory, Santa Barbara business controversies and the tragic end to a search for a missing hiker. The following is a list of the 10 most-read...
Noozhawk
Former Cabrillo High School Athletic Director Files Civil Lawsuit Against Student, Parents
The former athletic director at Cabrillo High School has filed a civil lawsuit in Santa Barbara County Superior Court against a family who accused Gary West of physically assaulting a student. West, former athletic director and interim football coach, initially filed the lawsuit in early August and submitted an amended...
Noozhawk
MOXI Museum Rings In 2023 with ‘Noon Year’s Eve’ Celebration for Children
MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration and Innovation in Santa Barbara rang in the new year 12 hours early at its fifth annual Noon Year’s Eve event for children and others on Saturday. The sold-out event from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. was held to kick off “New Year’s...
Noozhawk
Warren Butler: State Street Revitalization Needs Commitment to Collaboration
My recent legal battle with the City of Santa Barbara has made headlines about the the Flightline Restaurant. Flightline, as some may recall, was to be an aviation-themed restaurant on Santa Barbara Airport property at 521 Firestone Road. Since the focus of this commentary is on the future, I’ll provide only a brief overview.
Noozhawk
Rain Ushers Out 2022; New Year’s Day to Bring Brief Break in Wet Weather
A fast-moving storm soaked Santa Barbara County on Saturday, providing a wet ending to 2022 and setting the stage for a rainy first week of 2023. Rain began falling on Saturday afternoon and was expected to drop 1 to 2 inches but be done late Saturday night, according to Mike Wofford with the National Weather Service office in Oxnard.
Noozhawk
Noozhawk Editors’ Picks for 10 Dramatic and Important News Stories of 2022
News stories about fatal vehicle crashes, wildfires, explosions, local businesses and a zebra were among the most-read stories for 2022, but Noozhawk’s coverage ranged far beyond that. Noozhawk publishes a list of the most-read stories every year, and this is a list of editors’ picks for stories that may...
Noozhawk
Robert Noël Tuomey of Santa Barbara, 1925-2022
Robert Noël Tuomey, the son of T. Douglas and Annette (Doherty) Tuomey, was born at home in Brightwaters, New York, on Christmas Eve, 1925. He passed away peacefully at age 96 on Nov. 28, 2022, at home in Santa Barbara, with his wife Joan and family by his side.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Dec. 30, 2022
Regarding Noozhawk’s Dec. 28 article, “Santa Barbara Airport Feels Impact of Southwest’s Mass Flight Cancellations,” while we are sorry for the inconvenienced travelers, Goleta has been noticeably quieter as a result of Southwest Airlines’ mass cancellations this week. Of all the airlines whose aircraft are...
Noozhawk
District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley Retires After 32 Years
Earlier this year, District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley decided not to seek a fourth term and instead retire after more than 32 years. Today, she described her decision as “bittersweet and somewhat scary.”. Dudley began working at age six in her father’s restaurant in Queens, New York. She has...
Noozhawk
Historic Main-Begg Farmhouse in Goleta Valley Slated to Fully Open for Tours, Events
While many historic sites can be found around the Goleta Valley, one that was more recently designated as a historic landmark on the Santa Barbara County register, the Main-Begg Farmhouse, is getting closer to fully opening, offering tours of the house that was built in 1911. The Main-Begg Farmhouse in...
Noozhawk
Oil in Toro Creek Traced to Natural-Seepage Well Built in 1882
Oil that was discovered New Year’s Day in Toro Creek in the Carpinteria-Summerland area was the result of natural seepage, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. At about 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel responded to a report of oil in Toro Creek along the 1000...
Comments / 0