Charlotte, NC

Vigil held for Charlotte woman who died in New York blizzard

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A vigil was held Friday night for a 22-year-old woman from Charlotte who died on Christmas Eve after being stuck in a catastrophic winter storm in Buffalo, New York.

Friends and family members honored the life of Anndel Taylor outside West Charlotte High School.

Taylor’s family said she was living in Buffalo to care for her father.

In the video at the top of this webpage, Channel 9′s Erika Jackson spoke with loved ones at Friday night’s vigil.

Taylor was driving in the winter storm and got stuck. She called 911 and told her mother that she was going to sleep through the storm. The young woman was late found dead inside the car.

Some think that Taylor died from hypothermia. Her mother thinks Taylor was a victim of carbon monoxide poisoning.

VIDEO: : Man thankful for nonprofit that helped save deteriorating home

WSOC Charlotte

