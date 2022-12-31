Read full article on original website
Northwestern sweeps; Watertown, Aberdeen Central hoops games moved
MELLETTE — Northwestern High School's boys and girls basketball teams swept a doubleheader over Waverly-South Shore on Monday night. The two games were the only ones played involving area teams. Northwestern won the boys game 68-35 and the girls game 51-13. Chase Neiber collected 15 points, seven rebounds and...
MBBN Top Boys Basketball Rankings
There are area high school boys basketball teams ranked among the top 5 in three of the four classes according to the Minnesota Basketball News. Their Top 20 listings in each class includes 4 of top 7 teams in Class 4A from the South Suburban with 6 total among the state elite.
FOX 21 Online
Cromwell-Wright Girls Basketball Extends Win Streak to Four Games
CARLTON, Minn.- The Cromwell-Wright girls basketball team improved to 8-1 on the season on Monday, defeating Carlton 77 to 19. The Cardinals will next host Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Thursday.
northernnewsnow.com
Hermantown grabs fifth straight win after defeating Shakopee at home
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, two goals late in the first period from Dallas Vieau help the Hawks to a 4-3 win over the Sabers. Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
