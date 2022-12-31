well. I cant believe they are just putting out the instruction manual to buy and sell drugs on an open news platform so those who were clueless now could easily jump right into it! Seems a tad bit counter productive. Since we all already understand the reality that if someone wants something illeagal they are going to find a way to get it! Back in the day of house phones and bar hopping we just asked where the green forest was and whrre was the blizzard. They had us all pegged real easy. lmao
disgusting. maybe it will be a good thing to track sales and jail times harder.
Thank Biden and his administration for endangering the children of America!
Related
Florida drug dealer mails himself 18 pounds of meth. Return address got him caught, feds say
‘Gas Station Heroin’ Is Causing Intense Withdrawals. It’s Legal in Most States.
Here are 4 common drugs that are in shortage right now
A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border
Smoking pot, tobacco among behaviors with protective Covid effect, study finds
CDC says a room spray connected to a deadly multistate outbreak last year also killed a pet raccoon
Prescription drugs are effective treatments for opioid addiction. Expanding access won’t be easy.
Another pharmaceutical company has recalled blood pressure medication over illness risk
Xanax, Valium, and Other Benzodiazepines Prescribed for Sleep Disorders May Raise Overdose Risk in Younger People
Border Patrol: Officers find $3M worth of meth concealed with carrots at US-Mexico border
DEA seizes enough fentanyl that had potential to ‘kill every American’ in 2022
Health Signs of Excessive Alcohol Use
TikTok creator Cooper Noriega died of an accidental drug overdose, coroner says
US public not warned that monkeys imported from Cambodia carried deadly pathogens
Biden Signs First Federal Standalone Marijuana Bill
Outbreak of Potentially Deadly Bacteria Reported in Four States
Photo of a French Bulldog Leads Cops to $54 Million Drug Ring
Fentanyl and a stronger form of meth now driving American homeless crisis
Nurse Fired for Taking Two Pills from Hospital Pharmacy to Treat Her Headache
Verywell Health
Stay up to date on the latest health and medical news with trustworthy and accurate reporting from Verywell Health’s team of health journalists, industry experts, and board-certified physicians.https://www.verywellhealth.com/
Comments / 19