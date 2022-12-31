Read full article on original website
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West outduels McArthur Vinton County in competitive clash
Playing with a winning hand, West Portsmouth West trumped McArthur Vinton County 51-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. Recently on December 22, McArthur Vinton County squared off with The Plains Athens in a basketball game. For more, click here.
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep wins tense tussle with Columbus St. Francis DeSales
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Canal Winchester Harvest Prep didn't mind, dispatching Columbus St. Francis DeSales 41-39 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Columbus St Francis DeSales and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep faced off on January 21, 2022 at Canal...
Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge
Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Mechanicsburg paints near-perfect picture in win over South Charleston Southeastern
Mechanicsburg flexed its muscle and floored South Charleston Southeastern 83-54 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Mechanicsburg darted in front of South Charleston Southeastern 19-12 to begin the second quarter.
Springfield takes a toll on Berlin Center Western Reserve
Springfield tipped and eventually toppled Berlin Center Western Reserve 34-24 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on December 21, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Razor thin: Wheelersburg earns tough verdict over Waverly
Wheelersburg survived Waverly in a 37-32 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on January 28, 2021 at Wheelersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster
This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
Cadiz Harrison Central dims lights on Richmond Edison
Cadiz Harrison Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-33 win against Richmond Edison in Ohio girls basketball on January 2. Cadiz Harrison Central drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Richmond Edison after the first quarter.
Marysville blitzes Bellefontaine in dominating victory
Marysville flexed its muscle and floored Bellefontaine 72-49 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Recently on December 27, Bellefontaine squared off with Lewistown Indian Lake in a basketball game. For more, click here.
It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson
Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
Knox County escapee, sought for north central Ohio shooting incidents, captured in W.Va.
COLUMBUS -- A Centerburg man is back in custody after being captured late Sunday night near Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Patrol issued a press release Monday morning stating that Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested at 11:34 p.m.
Bojangles to break ground in Columbus
A previous story on Bojangles can be seen in the video player above HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week. The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place […]
Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
Report: Ohio State Is Losing Key Staffer Following Playoff loss
Ryan Day will have to reshuffle his coaching staff if the latest report is true. According to FootballScoop, a key Ohio State staffer is leaving the program for a promotion. That staffer is Matt Guerrieri. Guerrieri is a fast-rising coach in the college football world. He spent the 2022 ...
Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal
Javontae Jean-Baptiste is looking to finish his college football career outside of Columbus. The fifth-year Ohio State senior defensive end has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz. After entering the program as a four-star recruit out of Oradell, New Jersey, in 2018, Jean-Baptiste worked...
Ohio State football vs. Georgia in Peach Bowl broke Buckeye hearts, and ratings records
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football’s loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl playoff semifinal broke the hearts of millions of Buckeye fans, but the thriller also broke ratings records. According to ESPN public relations, the latter of the day’s semifinals brought in 22.1 million viewers. That made...
Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal
Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
Columbus resident reminisces about Eastland Mall following announcement of closure
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As Eastland Mall officially closed its doors to the public Saturday, many Columbus residents are reminiscing on memories spent there after its opening in 1968. 10TV's Lindsey Mills dug into the mall's archives, recollecting some of the mall's greatest moments — from its construction to kids...
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
