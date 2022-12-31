ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

richlandsource.com

Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Springfield takes a toll on Berlin Center Western Reserve

Springfield tipped and eventually toppled Berlin Center Western Reserve 34-24 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on December 21, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Wheelersburg earns tough verdict over Waverly

Wheelersburg survived Waverly in a 37-32 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on January 28, 2021 at Wheelersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Take a breath: Lucas deserves it after OT win against Minster

This thrilling encounter reached overtime before Lucas could edge Minster 69-60 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 2. Minster showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Lucas as the first quarter ended.
MINSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Cadiz Harrison Central dims lights on Richmond Edison

Cadiz Harrison Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-33 win against Richmond Edison in Ohio girls basketball on January 2. Cadiz Harrison Central drew first blood by forging a 11-9 margin over Richmond Edison after the first quarter.
EDISON, OH
richlandsource.com

It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
richlandsource.com

Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
WADSWORTH, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bojangles to break ground in Columbus

A previous story on Bojangles can be seen in the video player above HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week. The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Defensive End Javontae Jean-Baptiste Enters Transfer Portal

Javontae Jean-Baptiste is looking to finish his college football career outside of Columbus. The fifth-year Ohio State senior defensive end has entered the transfer portal, according to a report from On3's Matt Zenitz. After entering the program as a four-star recruit out of Oradell, New Jersey, in 2018, Jean-Baptiste worked...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
COLUMBUS, OH

