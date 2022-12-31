ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Section III boys basketball stats leaders (Week 5)

Section III boys basketball stats leaders through Jan. 1. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
NJ.com

Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) tops Hackensack to stay unbeaten - Paterson showcase

Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 17 points as St. Mary (Ruth.) stayed undefeated through seven games after a 52-39 win over Hackensack at a showcase game in Paterson. Damir Stone had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals while Julien Leveille had 11 points and 11 rebounds for St. Mary (7-0). Victor Torres grabbed seven rebounds and L.J. Falconi had eight.
HACKENSACK, NJ
NJ.com

Boys ice hockey: Montville stops Morris Catholic for sixth win

Joseph Laino scored twice to help pace Montville to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari had a goal and two assists while Aidan Stepien chipped in with a goal and an assist for Montville (6-1-1). Aidan Engle had two assists and Alexis Riley came up with eight saves.
MONTVILLE, NJ
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy