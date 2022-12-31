Read full article on original website
More from the 34th Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at Westminster Christian School in Miami.
Boys basketball: No. 1 Roselle Catholic uses 13-0 3Q run to get past Manasquan
Roselle Catholic, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, shook off a shaky start in the first half and turned its efforts up a notch defensively to get past a feisty Manasquan team on its way to a 68-59 win in front of a crowd of over 1,000 in Manasquan.
Section III boys basketball stats leaders (Week 5)
Section III boys basketball stats leaders through Jan. 1. Stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) tops Hackensack to stay unbeaten - Paterson showcase
Luke Gaccione led all scorers with 17 points as St. Mary (Ruth.) stayed undefeated through seven games after a 52-39 win over Hackensack at a showcase game in Paterson. Damir Stone had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and six steals while Julien Leveille had 11 points and 11 rebounds for St. Mary (7-0). Victor Torres grabbed seven rebounds and L.J. Falconi had eight.
HS boys’ hoops: Moore bounces back for Boardwalk Basketball Classic split
WILDWOOD, N.J. — Senior Cosmo Cangiano scored a team-high 20 points and Moore Catholic buried 11 three-pointers overall to capture Boardwalk Basketball Classic consolation game with a 58-52 victory over Shawnee HS on Saturday. The Mavericks, who also received offensive contributions from Matt Camerlengo (17 points, five treys), Boakair...
Boys ice hockey: Montville stops Morris Catholic for sixth win
Joseph Laino scored twice to help pace Montville to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic at Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown. Matthew Trifari had a goal and two assists while Aidan Stepien chipped in with a goal and an assist for Montville (6-1-1). Aidan Engle had two assists and Alexis Riley came up with eight saves.
Girls basketball: Ramapo nips Hudson Catholic in OT - Schoolcraft North South Showcase
Cayla Menicola finished with 14 points and six rebounds as Ramapo edged Hudson Catholic 40-39 in overtime at the Schoolcraft North South Girls Basketball Showcase in Belleville. Camden Epstein had six points and nine rebounds while Alexa Lora chipped in with eight points for Ramapo (7-2). Ella Saxton grabbed five...
