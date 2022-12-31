ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Idaho murders: What we know about the suspect

(The Hill) – After more than six weeks of investigating, authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students last month. A 28-year-old man named Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested on Friday in Pennsylvania and is awaiting extradition to Idaho. He...
