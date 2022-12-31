ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

richlandsource.com

Columbus Centennial denies Columbus West's challenge

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Columbus Centennial still prevailed 62-47 against Columbus West in Ohio boys basketball on January 2. In recent action on December 23, Columbus Centennial faced off against Upper Arlington and Columbus West took on Columbus Walnut Ridge on December 20 at Columbus Walnut Ridge High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown overpowers Delaware Christian in thorough fashion

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Fredericktown did exactly that with a 44-24 win against Delaware Christian in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. Last season, Fredericktown and Delaware Christian faced off on January 3, 2022 at Fredericktown High School. For a full recap, click...
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Springfield takes a toll on Berlin Center Western Reserve

Springfield tipped and eventually toppled Berlin Center Western Reserve 34-24 on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Recently on December 21, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with Lisbon in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Wheelersburg earns tough verdict over Waverly

Wheelersburg survived Waverly in a 37-32 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on January 28, 2021 at Wheelersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
richlandsource.com

Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
WADSWORTH, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Bojangles to break ground in Columbus

A previous story on Bojangles can be seen in the video player above HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – The Bojangles expansion into Columbus will officially begin this week. The fast-food chain known for its Southern-style chicken and biscuits, announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first Columbus area location. It will take place […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State men’s basketball returns to AP Top 25 poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State men’s basketball team returned to the latest men’s basketball AP Top 25 poll after a two-week hiatus. The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 in the Big Ten) collected a pair of wins last week, including Sunday’s 73-57 victory at Northwestern and a 90-59 blowout victory over Alabama A&M. The wins […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Longtime Ohio State Staffer Reportedly Leaving For Cincinnati

Cincinnati is continuing to construct a staff for new head coach Scott Satterfield. The Bearcats have repeatedly turned to Ohio State, the alma mater of former head coach Luke Fickell. Cincinnati reportedly landed former director player of personnel Zach Grant as the general manager and hired former Buckeyes recruiting and personnel assistant Cass Simmons as the director of recruiting strategy.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Notable Staff Loss

One of Ohio State's strength coaches is reportedly graduating to a bigger role elsewhere. Per ESPN's Pete Thamel: "Ohio State assistant strength coach Niko Palazeti is leaving to take the director of football sports performance job for Scott Satterfield at Cincinnati." Noting, "He spent six years with the Buckeyes and is a former player at Michigan State."
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Georgia 42, Ohio State 41

Georgia beat Ohio State 42-41 on Saturday night in the Peach Bowl to advance to college football's national title game. (Photos courtesy of The Ohio State University)
COLUMBUS, OH

