Garrettsville Garfield carves slim margin over Newton Falls
Garrettsville Garfield topped Newton Falls 40-32 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Newton Falls played in a 52-25 game on January 31, 2022. For more, click here.
Austintown Fitch chalks up convincing victory over Warren Howland
Austintown Fitch delivered all the smoke to disorient Warren Howland and flew away with a 50-29 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Warren Howland and Austintown Fitch faced off on February 8, 2022 at Warren Howland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Columbiana Crestview imposes its will on Campbell Memorial
Columbiana Crestview earned its community's accolades after a 90-14 win over Campbell Memorial in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Campbell Memorial squared off with January 25, 2021 at Columbiana Crestview High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Youngstown Ursuline carves slim margin over Struthers
A tight-knit tilt turned in Youngstown Ursuline's direction just enough to squeeze past Struthers 52-49 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Struthers and Youngstown Ursuline faced off on January 12, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School. For more, click here.
Convincing fashion: Mayfield handles Lodi Cloverleaf
Mayfield painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Lodi Cloverleaf's defense for a 46-19 win on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Mayfield and Lodi Cloverleaf faced off on January 6, 2022 at Mayfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
South Webster dominates Franklin Furnace Green
South Webster left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Franklin Furnace Green 62-25 at South Webster High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 29, South Webster squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
Razor thin: Wheelersburg earns tough verdict over Waverly
Wheelersburg survived Waverly in a 37-32 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on January 28, 2021 at Wheelersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
No quarter given: Youngstown Liberty puts down Leavittsburg LaBrae
Youngstown Liberty showed it had the juice to douse Leavittsburg LaBrae in a points barrage during a 75-36 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Youngstown Liberty and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off with January 31, 2022 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School last season. For more, click here.
Wintersville Indian Creek pours it on East Liverpool
Wintersville Indian Creek's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on East Liverpool during a 49-27 blowout on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool faced off on January 4, 2021 at East Liverpool High School....
It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson
Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
West Portsmouth Portsmouth West outduels McArthur Vinton County in competitive clash
Playing with a winning hand, West Portsmouth West trumped McArthur Vinton County 51-38 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. Recently on December 22, McArthur Vinton County squared off with The Plains Athens in a basketball game. For more, click here.
McDonald wills its way past Lowellville in overtime
McDonald required extra time, but it got the job done against Lowellville in a 52-49 affair during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Lowellville and McDonald played in a 48-36 game on January 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Nerve-racking affair ends with Canton McKinley on top of Massillon
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton McKinley's direction just enough to squeeze past Massillon 70-64 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 31. Last season, Canton McKinley and Massillon squared off with December 31, 2021 at Massillon Washington High School last season. For more, click here.
Peebles can't hang with Seaman North Adams
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Seaman North Adams prevailed over Peebles 58-42 at Peebles High on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Seaman North Adams and Peebles squared off with February 1, 2022 at Seaman North...
Knox County escapee, sought for north central Ohio shooting incidents, captured in W.Va.
COLUMBUS -- A Centerburg man is back in custody after being captured late Sunday night near Chapmanville, West Virginia, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Patrol issued a press release Monday morning stating that Jacob Davidson, 38, was arrested at 11:34 p.m.
