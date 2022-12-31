ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, OH

Austintown Fitch chalks up convincing victory over Warren Howland

Austintown Fitch delivered all the smoke to disorient Warren Howland and flew away with a 50-29 win for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Warren Howland and Austintown Fitch faced off on February 8, 2022 at Warren Howland High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
WARREN, OH
Columbiana Crestview imposes its will on Campbell Memorial

Columbiana Crestview earned its community's accolades after a 90-14 win over Campbell Memorial in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Columbiana Crestview and Campbell Memorial squared off with January 25, 2021 at Columbiana Crestview High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
COLUMBIANA, OH
Youngstown Ursuline carves slim margin over Struthers

A tight-knit tilt turned in Youngstown Ursuline's direction just enough to squeeze past Struthers 52-49 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Struthers and Youngstown Ursuline faced off on January 12, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School. For more, click here.
STRUTHERS, OH
Convincing fashion: Mayfield handles Lodi Cloverleaf

Mayfield painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Lodi Cloverleaf's defense for a 46-19 win on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Mayfield and Lodi Cloverleaf faced off on January 6, 2022 at Mayfield High School. For a full recap, click here.
MAYFIELD, OH
South Webster dominates Franklin Furnace Green

South Webster left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Franklin Furnace Green 62-25 at South Webster High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 29, South Webster squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
Razor thin: Wheelersburg earns tough verdict over Waverly

Wheelersburg survived Waverly in a 37-32 win that had a seat-squirming feel for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Wheelersburg and Waverly faced off on January 28, 2021 at Wheelersburg High School. For a full recap, click here.
WHEELERSBURG, OH
No quarter given: Youngstown Liberty puts down Leavittsburg LaBrae

Youngstown Liberty showed it had the juice to douse Leavittsburg LaBrae in a points barrage during a 75-36 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Youngstown Liberty and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off with January 31, 2022 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School last season. For more, click here.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Wintersville Indian Creek pours it on East Liverpool

Wintersville Indian Creek's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on East Liverpool during a 49-27 blowout on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool faced off on January 4, 2021 at East Liverpool High School....
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
It took an extra action before Chillicothe Unioto could beat Jackson

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Chillicothe Unioto bumped Jackson for a 66-63 vcitory at Chillicothe Unioto High on January 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 20-19 lead over Chillicothe Unioto at the end of the first...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
McDonald wills its way past Lowellville in overtime

McDonald required extra time, but it got the job done against Lowellville in a 52-49 affair during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Lowellville and McDonald played in a 48-36 game on January 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
LOWELLVILLE, OH
Nerve-racking affair ends with Canton McKinley on top of Massillon

A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton McKinley's direction just enough to squeeze past Massillon 70-64 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 31. Last season, Canton McKinley and Massillon squared off with December 31, 2021 at Massillon Washington High School last season. For more, click here.
MASSILLON, OH
Peebles can't hang with Seaman North Adams

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Seaman North Adams prevailed over Peebles 58-42 at Peebles High on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Seaman North Adams and Peebles squared off with February 1, 2022 at Seaman North...
PEEBLES, OH

