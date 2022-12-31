ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Loyola wins 67-58 against Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s

SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Loyola Crusaders boys basketball team won their Monday night matchup against Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s 67-58. The Crusaders will play Cleveland at home Thursday. Tip off is at 7 p.m.
MBBN Top Boys Basketball Rankings

There are area high school boys basketball teams ranked among the top 5 in three of the four classes according to the Minnesota Basketball News. Their Top 20 listings in each class includes 4 of top 7 teams in Class 4A from the South Suburban with 6 total among the state elite.
