KEYC
Loyola wins 67-58 against Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Loyola Crusaders boys basketball team won their Monday night matchup against Sleepy Eye-St. Mary’s 67-58. The Crusaders will play Cleveland at home Thursday. Tip off is at 7 p.m.
northernnewsnow.com
Hermantown grabs fifth straight win after defeating Shakopee at home
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, two goals late in the first period from Dallas Vieau help the Hawks to a 4-3 win over the Sabers. Copyright 2022 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
MBBN Top Boys Basketball Rankings
There are area high school boys basketball teams ranked among the top 5 in three of the four classes according to the Minnesota Basketball News. Their Top 20 listings in each class includes 4 of top 7 teams in Class 4A from the South Suburban with 6 total among the state elite.
