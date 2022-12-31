Topeka community lends a hand after man loses home in fire on Christmas Day
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A Topeka man is cleaning up after a fire that destroyed much of his house on Christmas Day .
John Riordan is clearing debris and salvaging anything he can with the help of a few neighbors. The building served as his residential and business property.
He says one of the hardest parts has been finding those damaged, irreplaceable valuables, but the community has stepped up after he lost almost all of his possessions.
"Some people have donated clothing," Riordan said. "They ask what size shoe you wear, or what size pants or shirts, and that's helped out a lot."
