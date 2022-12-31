ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka community lends a hand after man loses home in fire on Christmas Day

By Gabriel Johnson
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z0bYb_0jzGBxzd00

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A Topeka man is cleaning up after a fire that destroyed much of his house on Christmas Day .

John Riordan is clearing debris and salvaging anything he can with the help of a few neighbors. The building served as his residential and business property.

Mother grieves loss of son after fatal Christmas Day crash in Topeka

He says one of the hardest parts has been finding those damaged, irreplaceable valuables, but the community has stepped up after he lost almost all of his possessions.

“Some people have donated clothing,” Riordan said. “They ask what size shoe you wear, or what size pants or shirts, and that’s helped out a lot.”

Click here for more Local News stories | KSNT.com

One neighbor has started a Go Fund Me for John as he hopes to rebuild.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBW

Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for victim of fatal Jefferson Co. house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of a man who was found dead the morning after a December house fire. Angela Michelle, sister of Jesse Smith, the man who perished in a tragic Ozawkie house fire on Dec. 19, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay to lay her brother to rest.
OZAWKIE, KS
WIBW

Topeka family surprised with at-home birth to ring in 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As the Capital City welcomed 2023, one family welcomed a new baby with a surprise at-home birth. Billy Stensland, a Topeka resident and father to a new baby girl, tells 13 NEWS that he helped his partner Shelley Gottstin deliver their new baby girl at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man hospitalized following Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was taken to a Topeka hospital Monday morning following a shooting in East Topeka. According to police, officers were called to the 400 block of SE Leland Avenue on the report of a shooting. When they arrived they found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Mother grieves loss of son after fatal Christmas Day crash in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man killed in a Southeast Topeka car crash on Christmas Day. Early on Christmas morning, Brett Joynt, 23, died when he and two friends collided with a utility pole at the intersection of 37th St. and Humboldt. Many in the community are grieving Joynt’s death, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Restaurant demolition largely complete at site of possible hotel in northwest Emporia

There is still some work to do, including cleanup, but demolition of a longstanding restaurant site in northwest Emporia is largely done. Crews have been working for several weeks to bring the former Cracker Barrel and Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive to ground. The structure currently has a few steel beams still standing, but the rest of the building has been demolished.
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Stolen vehicle chase ends with Topeka man in custody, deputies say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing numerous charges after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit through North Topeka and Shawnee County. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that Jacobe C. J. Quiring-Grier, 21, of Topeka is currently in custody at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He is facing charges which […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Emergency crews respond to crash Monday near Burlingame

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding to a report of an injury crash Monday afternoon in Osage County. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. near 125th Street and Auburn Road. The location was about seven miles northeast of the city of Burlingame. Initial reports indicated a vehicle...
BURLINGAME, KS
WIBW

Dutch Bros Coffee to open new Topeka location

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A drive-through coffee chain will open a new location in the Capital City - its third in Kansas. Dutch Bros Coffee tells 13 NEWS it hopes to open its new location in Topeka by April 2023. It said this may be its only location in Topeka, however, a location in Lawrence may open in the near future as well.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: Stormy Monday severity risk increases

A storm rolled through Emporia on the first day of 2022, dropping snow. Another storm is expected Monday afternoon, on the second day of 2023 – but it will seem more like spring than winter.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Emporia woman hospitalized following rollover crash west of Emporia Sunday

An Alabama woman was hospitalized following a single-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike early Sunday evening. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred just after 5:20 pm at KTA mile marker 109 northbound near the Flint Hills cattle pens exit and nearly 20 miles southwest of Emporia. KHP’s crash log says a 2003 Toyota Avalon, driven by 35-year-old Sonsoy Hebel of Boaz, Alabama, was northbound when Hebel lost control of the vehicle and struck a barrier wall.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Seneca community members honor long-time service station owner

SENECA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Seneca community members celebrated the retirement of a long-time staple in their community. Dale Wilhelm was surprised Friday with a gathering in his honor. He’s run the Log Cabin Service and Cafe since 1974. It’s stood as one of the last full-service gas stations in the state.
SENECA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy