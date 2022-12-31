Read full article on original website
52 housing units being built in Holland thanks to collaboration
HOLLAND, MI -- The goal to bring housing units that are affordable to a local community is quite common these days. In Holland, one of the efforts to increase the amount of homes attainable for would-be homeowners comes from a collaboration of two local organizations, Jubilee Ministries and Lakeshore Habitat for Humanity.
The Curious Building in (and the town of) Brohman, Michigan
Brohman sits in Newaygo County and became an official community when a post office began operating in 1882. The community was founded by Otia Dingman, who opened a hotel and hired Jared Dingman to run the post office. The post office was originally called “Otia,” changed to “Dingman” in 1883, and back to “Otia” in 1885. It wasn't until 1920 when the town was officially called “Brohman”.
Ask Ellen: How does blizzard of 2022 compare to blizzard of 1978?
So much has changed since 1978. The technology, the lead time, the way line and road crews are able to prepare and respond during a storm.
Helping others the highlight of Rillastine Wilkins’ remarkable 45 years in Muskegon politics
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- Looking back on her 45 years in politics, Rillastine Wilkins is most satisfied knowing that she was able to help regular folk. She had seen her fill of cronyism. She saw those who were in public office for the “prestige.” She witnessed them throwing favors to their friends.
Safe car seats, cribs available to Kent County families in need
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Families in need with children ages 5 and younger can now access free and safe car seats and portable cribs thanks to the county’s early childhood millage. Officials with the Ready by Five millage announced last week that families with a child age 5...
Baby is born on first day of 2023 in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The folks at Corewell Health West in Grand Rapids, Mich. delivered a beautiful surprise on Sunday morning, shortly after the start of the New Year. Four days past her due date — but right on time — Maeve Grace VanDyken was born on Jan. 1, 2023.
20 restaurants in the Grand Rapids and Muskegon areas that opened in 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- The West Michigan community usually gets excited when a new restaurant opens in the area. In 2022, those who like to go out to eat got plenty of opportunities for excitement. Several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area and Muskegon area opened their doors in 2022.
3 programs offering safety training for car seats, cribs
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Three programs have been approved to help Kent County parents in need get cribs and car seats. The programs are being offered through funding from the Ready by Five Early Childhood Millage, which was approved by voters in 2018. Eligible parents can now receive free...
Here's Why: We are removing more dams in West Michigan!
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
One of the saltiest houses on Saugatuck Shores might soon fall
WESTPORT — One of the oldest houses on Saugatuck Shores might soon come down to make way for a new, FEMA-compliant structure twice its size. The Colonial Revival house at 14 Cockenoe Drive was built around 1936, according to land records, or 1938, according to the applicant. East of...
Archivist details Grand Rapids’ ‘Hidden History’ in new book
A new book called “Hidden History of Grand Rapids” will hit store shelves on Jan. 2, 2023.
Hope College data breach 'scary to think about' for alum whose whole family may be at risk
HOLLAND, Mich. — The legal woes began mounting for Holland-based Hope College this week in the aftermath of a September data breach. Critics accuse the embattled college of keeping it silent for months prior to taking the news public in mid-December. The Michigan attorney general has called the scale...
Muskegon filmmaker’s movie about families and mental health to be shown
The award-winning film “Coming Up for Air,” which was filmed along the Lakeshore, draws attention to the critical role caregivers play in promoting family wellness. The story is partially based on a case in California that led to a red flag law that requires medical professionals to work with family members of people experiencing a mental health crisis, says the film’s producer, director and co-writer, Roger Rapoport, of Muskegon.
Cheer on Rockford HS Marching Band from home during Rose Parade
After weeks of preparation, the big day has come for the Rockford High School Marching Band.
Sprawling Shaw-Walker eyesore in Muskegon purchased, $220M transformation planned
MUSKEGON, MI – A prominent Muskegon developer has purchased the dilapidated former Shaw Walker furniture factory where he plans to spend $220 million to build about 500 living units as well as retail space. Jon Rooks of Parkland Properties plans for half of the residential units to be apartments...
Grand Rapids recorded 23 homicides in 2022. Here’s where each case stands.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The city of Grand Rapids experienced an uptick in homicide cases in 2022 making it the second deadliest year in the last five years. The homicides in Grand Rapids claimed the lives of 23 people in 2022. Among the victims were two babies, a 64-year-old man who was killed in a fatal fire and multiple teens and young adults.
AG Nessel Urges Hope College Current/Former Students Possibly Impacted by Data Breach to Take Action
Holland, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging current and former Hope College students who believe they were impacted by the data breach announced earlier this month to take appropriate steps to protect their information from identity theft. Hope College reported a massive data breach to the...
Snow fleas arrive with cold weather, but aren't the pests you may think
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After the winter storm last week, you may have noticed what look like clumps of dirt on top of the snow. But if you look closer, that dirt may actually be bugs. Snow fleas show up every year, but you may have never noticed them...
Muskegon Township family loses home, pet in fire
The house was over a mile from the nearest hydrant. Multiple crews worked for over 5 hours to stop the fire.
MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville
Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) MSP: Two killed in crash on M-57 west of Greenville. Two people were killed in a Friday afternoon crash on M-57 in northeastern Kent County. (Dec. 30, 2022) To The Point: Mark...
