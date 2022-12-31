ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Bills' Hamlin collapses; medical events that stopped play

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was critically injured Monday night in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.Hamlin fell moments after being involved in the tackling of Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins. Hamlin got to his feet, appeared to adjust his face mask with his right hand, then fell backward, about two seconds later. His arms hit the ground at his sides.Emergency responders tended to him on the field before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital. The game was postponed, then suspended.A list of some in-game or in-competition medical events that either suspended or postponed the...
CINCINNATI, OH
My Thoughts: Ruggles Was Failed Before Kick Sailed

First things first. There’s no sugarcoating it: placekicker Noah Ruggles’ 50-yard boot missed, and it missed badly. A usually reliable kicker for Ohio State, Ruggles – who had connected on 17 of 19 before that fateful moment and 37 of 40 since arriving in Columbus prior to the 2021 season– sailed the game-winning kick wide left, deflating the Ohio State sideline while the Bulldogs’ sideline began a celebration ahead of their impending trip to Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
COLUMBUS, OH

