ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowerston, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

South Webster dominates Franklin Furnace Green

South Webster left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Franklin Furnace Green 62-25 at South Webster High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 29, South Webster squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
SOUTH WEBSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Rayland Buckeye Local comes up short in matchup with Bellaire

Saddled up and ready to go, Bellaire spurred past Rayland Buckeye Local 62-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. In recent action on December 22, Bellaire faced off against Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on December 28 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School. Click here for a recap.
BELLAIRE, OH
richlandsource.com

Wintersville Indian Creek pours it on East Liverpool

Wintersville Indian Creek's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on East Liverpool during a 49-27 blowout on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool faced off on January 4, 2021 at East Liverpool High School....
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
richlandsource.com

McDonald wills its way past Lowellville in overtime

McDonald required extra time, but it got the job done against Lowellville in a 52-49 affair during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Lowellville and McDonald played in a 48-36 game on January 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
LOWELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

No quarter given: Youngstown Liberty puts down Leavittsburg LaBrae

Youngstown Liberty showed it had the juice to douse Leavittsburg LaBrae in a points barrage during a 75-36 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Youngstown Liberty and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off with January 31, 2022 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School last season. For more, click here.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
WADSWORTH, OH
richlandsource.com

Youngstown Ursuline carves slim margin over Struthers

A tight-knit tilt turned in Youngstown Ursuline's direction just enough to squeeze past Struthers 52-49 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Struthers and Youngstown Ursuline faced off on January 12, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School. For more, click here.
STRUTHERS, OH
richlandsource.com

Nerve-racking affair ends with Canton McKinley on top of Massillon

A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton McKinley's direction just enough to squeeze past Massillon 70-64 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 31. Last season, Canton McKinley and Massillon squared off with December 31, 2021 at Massillon Washington High School last season. For more, click here.
MASSILLON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
Travel Maven

These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio

If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar

LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
CANTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy