Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
South Webster dominates Franklin Furnace Green
South Webster left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Franklin Furnace Green 62-25 at South Webster High on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Recently on December 29, South Webster squared off with Crown City South Gallia in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Rayland Buckeye Local comes up short in matchup with Bellaire
Saddled up and ready to go, Bellaire spurred past Rayland Buckeye Local 62-48 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 2. In recent action on December 22, Bellaire faced off against Shadyside and Rayland Buckeye Local took on Woodsfield Monroe Central on December 28 at Rayland Buckeye Local High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Bent but not broken: Parkersburg South weathers scare to dispatch New Madison Tri-Village
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Parkersburg South had to survive its share of thorns while shedding New Madison Tri-Village 69-63 at Parkersburg South High on January 2 in West Virginia boys high school basketball action. New Madison Tri-Village authored a promising start, taking a 19-13...
richlandsource.com
Garrettsville Garfield carves slim margin over Newton Falls
Garrettsville Garfield topped Newton Falls 40-32 in a tough tilt in Ohio girls basketball action on January 2. The last time Garrettsville Garfield and Newton Falls played in a 52-25 game on January 31, 2022. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wintersville Indian Creek pours it on East Liverpool
Wintersville Indian Creek's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on East Liverpool during a 49-27 blowout on January 2 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool faced off on January 4, 2021 at East Liverpool High School....
richlandsource.com
McDonald wills its way past Lowellville in overtime
McDonald required extra time, but it got the job done against Lowellville in a 52-49 affair during this Ohio girls high school basketball game. The last time Lowellville and McDonald played in a 48-36 game on January 15, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Local football state champions to meet this fall
The Valley's two football state champions from 2022 are set to meet in a marquee matchup in each of the next two regular seasons.
richlandsource.com
No quarter given: Youngstown Liberty puts down Leavittsburg LaBrae
Youngstown Liberty showed it had the juice to douse Leavittsburg LaBrae in a points barrage during a 75-36 win in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. Last season, Youngstown Liberty and Leavittsburg LaBrae squared off with January 31, 2022 at Leavittsburg LaBrae High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Wadsworth escapes Columbus St. Charles in thin win
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Wadsworth wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 59-51 over Columbus St. Charles on December 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on December 27, Wadsworth faced off against Columbus St Charles and...
richlandsource.com
Youngstown Ursuline carves slim margin over Struthers
A tight-knit tilt turned in Youngstown Ursuline's direction just enough to squeeze past Struthers 52-49 for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 2. Last season, Struthers and Youngstown Ursuline faced off on January 12, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Nerve-racking affair ends with Canton McKinley on top of Massillon
A tight-knit tilt turned in Canton McKinley's direction just enough to squeeze past Massillon 70-64 in Ohio boys basketball action on December 31. Last season, Canton McKinley and Massillon squared off with December 31, 2021 at Massillon Washington High School last season. For more, click here.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in Ohio
If skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating just aren't your things, you can still enjoy a thrilling winter adventure in Ohio on these bumper cars on ice. Bumper cars on ice have been popping up as attractions all over the country this holiday season. If you're looking for a unique one-of-a-kind winter activity this is it.
whbc.com
VIRUS UPDATE: Numbers Down
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A drop in new, reported coronavirus cases in Ohio as of last week’s report. There were just over 13,000 new cases reported, 193 from Stark County. But the CDC still has all area counties at Medium level for spread of the...
whbc.com
Canton Man Killed in I-77 Crash Near Bolivar
LAWRENCE TWP., TUSCARAWAS CO., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man whose car had broken down on Southbound I-77 near the Bolivar exit around midnight Thursday night was killed. He was struck from behind by another vehicle. The unnamed 38-year-old victim was parked along the right shoulder...
WSYX ABC6
Police investigating if escapee is responsible for Ohio electric substation shootings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An escaped inmate from Twin Valley Behavioral Health on Broad Street is back in custody after his arrest late Sunday in West Virginia. The intense search for Jacob Davidson is over, but the capture may be just the beginning of a twisted and dangerous case for investigators.
Crash closes portion of I-77 south in Canton; drivers experiencing significant delays
CANTON, Ohio — A portion of Interstate 77 south in Stark County is currently closed due to a crash. The Ohio Department of Transportation says the accident occurred near the 38th Street Northwest overpass in Canton. All southbound lanes are currently shut down from Whipple Avenue Northwest to Fulton Drive.
Mount Vernon News
Historic glass making company in Mount Vernon has closed its doors after 132 years in business
After 132 years of serving Knox County's glass needs, Strang Glass has closed. This family-owned business's storied history goes back to Lafe Strang, great-grandfather to current owner Jeff Ulery. The business started as something other than a glass manufacturer. When Strang left Fredricktown in 1889 and moved to Mount Vernon,...
Newton Falls Police Department officially disbands
The Trumbull County Sheriff's Department now takes over policing of the city. This has been a controversial issue in the Newton Falls community.
Local business owner talks minimum wage increase
On Jan. 1, 2023, minimum wage workers got a pay raise in 23 states, including Ohio.
Comments / 0