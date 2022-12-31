Read full article on original website
Police: Weather may be a factor in causing fatal Phoenix crash
PHOENIX — Investigators said they believe Sunday's stormy weather may have been a factor in causing a three-vehicle collision that killed a 72-year-old woman. The collision occurred at about 3:40 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Faila Butunga, 72, was a...
Husband and wife arrested after police connect them to death of 31-year-old
MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife have been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Mesa, according to officials with the Mesa Police Department. In a news release, police said Heath Daniel, 33, and Vanessa Daniel, 37, are facing charges following the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez. The man's body was found in the roadway on 8th Avenue on Dec. 28.
Woman nearly 3 times over DUI limit in deadly Surprise crash, police say
SURPRISE, Ariz. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash early Sunday morning, according to the Surprise Police Department. Authorities said impairment played a part in the deadly crash. In a news release, police said officers responded to the three-vehicle crash near Bell Road and...
AZFamily
Woman killed in three-car crash in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being involved in a crash in a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to 51st and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a crash. A woman, who was later identified as Faila Butunga, 72, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
fox10phoenix.com
Weather a factor in west Phoenix crash that left woman dead, children injured: police
PHOENIX - Police say weather is believed to be a factor in a three-car crash in west Phoenix that left a woman dead and two children injured. According to Phoenix Police, the crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. on Jan. 1 near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road. When officers...
DPS trooper hospitalized in suspected DUI crash in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after the patrol vehicle they were driving in was struck by another vehicle, according to the Tempe Police Department. Police said the DPS trooper was traveling westbound on Broadway Road near College Avenue at the time of...
Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a woman has died after she was struck by a car late Saturday night. Police said officers were called to the area of 24th Street and Campbell Avenue around 8 p.m. When units arrived, they found a woman unconscious in the street. First responders pronounced her dead on the scene.
AZFamily
Queen Creek couple arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Mesa, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Queen Creek couple was arrested in connection with the death of a man in Mesa last week, police say. On Dec. 30, police arrested 33-year-old Heath Daniel and his wife, Vanessa, 37, for the murder of Jose Ramirez, 31, who was found shot to death.
DUI suspected in crash that injured 2 kids in Peoria
PEORIA, Ariz. — Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Peoria. Peoria police said one driver is under investigation for suspected impairment. The crash happened near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Loop 303. Lake Pleasant Parkway will be closed for several hours...
Phoenix police looking for suspect in deadly New Year's Eve shooting
PHOENIX — One man has died in a New Year’s Eve shooting in the area of 102nd Avenue and Payson Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police have identified the victim as Raymond Hernandez Jr. Following the shooting, Hernandez was rushed to the hospital by the Phoenix...
12news.com
Police: 2 men shot while driving on I-10
PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after their vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 10 near University Drive, Phoenix police said. According to early reports, the men had been driving eastbound on I-10 when their car was shot at. The driver pulled off the freeway and parked at a business on University Drive.
12news.com
Rollover crash in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, possible DUI police say
PHOENIX — One person is dead after a rollover crash where speed and impairment are believed to be involved, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the area of 40th and Peoria Avenues just after midnight on Sunday for reports of a crash. When...
AZFamily
Surprise family remembers grandfather killed by suspected drunk driver on New Year’s Day
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Surprise family is grieving the loss of Daniel Duran. The 57-year-old was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in the early morning of New Year’s Day. He is remembered as a loving family man. “He was pure joy, happiness, there was never a sad moment with him,” said his son Robert Duran.
onscene.tv
One Detained By SWAT Following Possible Shooting Investigation | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
AZFamily
Police: Man dead after suspect shoots at car along Interstate 10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in Phoenix. Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a Waffle House off Interstate 10 and University Drive and found two men shot. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one later died from his injuries.
12news.com
Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital
PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
12news.com
Valley school threats a concern for police in new year
PHOENIX — At the start of the academic year, dozens of valley schools were placed on lockdown because of threats. It seemed like it would happen every day and according to numbers released by the Phoenix Police Department, it's not that far off. A spokesperson for Phoenix Police says...
police1.com
Chief of newly formed Ariz. PD targets 10 challenges for his force
MESA, Ariz. — Despite countless successes and first-ever accomplishments in its first year of existence, Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice said there is still a lot to do to get the department where he wants it to be as it nears its first anniversary on Jan. 11. "This...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa parents sue Snapchat over son’s fatal OD
Zach Plunk, 17, died of a fentanyl overdose outside his family’s house in Mesa in August 2020. His final moments were caught on his parents’ doorbell camera, which recorded the football player leaving the house at 3 a.m. to buy a pill from a dealer, then sitting down on the curb outside the house.
fox10phoenix.com
Illegal NYE fireworks in Phoenix left neighbors upset, scared animals and dirtied the air
PHOENIX - You may have seen them, and most likely heard them. Fireworks, all across the Valley, were set off to ring in the New Year. Some are legal in Arizona, but others are not, like the ones that shoot into the air. However, that didn't stop many people from setting them off anyway.
