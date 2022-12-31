ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

12 News

Police: Weather may be a factor in causing fatal Phoenix crash

PHOENIX — Investigators said they believe Sunday's stormy weather may have been a factor in causing a three-vehicle collision that killed a 72-year-old woman. The collision occurred at about 3:40 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Faila Butunga, 72, was a...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Husband and wife arrested after police connect them to death of 31-year-old

MESA, Ariz. — A husband and wife have been arrested in connection to a December homicide in Mesa, according to officials with the Mesa Police Department. In a news release, police said Heath Daniel, 33, and Vanessa Daniel, 37, are facing charges following the shooting of 31-year-old Jose Olvera Ramirez. The man's body was found in the roadway on 8th Avenue on Dec. 28.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed in three-car crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has died after being involved in a crash in a busy stretch of road in west Phoenix Sunday afternoon. According to Phoenix police, officers responded just after 3:30 p.m. to 51st and Clarendon avenues, just south of Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found three vehicles involved in a crash. A woman, who was later identified as Faila Butunga, 72, was rushed to the hospital, where she died.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

DPS trooper hospitalized in suspected DUI crash in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. — An Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper was hospitalized after the patrol vehicle they were driving in was struck by another vehicle, according to the Tempe Police Department. Police said the DPS trooper was traveling westbound on Broadway Road near College Avenue at the time of...
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police said a woman has died after she was struck by a car late Saturday night. Police said officers were called to the area of 24th Street and Campbell Avenue around 8 p.m. When units arrived, they found a woman unconscious in the street. First responders pronounced her dead on the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

DUI suspected in crash that injured 2 kids in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. — Two juveniles were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Peoria. Peoria police said one driver is under investigation for suspected impairment. The crash happened near Lake Pleasant Parkway and Loop 303. Lake Pleasant Parkway will be closed for several hours...
PEORIA, AZ
12news.com

Police: 2 men shot while driving on I-10

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after their vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 10 near University Drive, Phoenix police said. According to early reports, the men had been driving eastbound on I-10 when their car was shot at. The driver pulled off the freeway and parked at a business on University Drive.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Rollover crash in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, possible DUI police say

PHOENIX — One person is dead after a rollover crash where speed and impairment are believed to be involved, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department said. Officers were called to the area of 40th and Peoria Avenues just after midnight on Sunday for reports of a crash. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
onscene.tv

One Detained By SWAT Following Possible Shooting Investigation | Phoenix

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-28-2022 | 12:00 AM LOCATION: Central Avenue & Bell Road CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: Phoenix Police and Special Assignments Units responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located near Central Avenue and Bell Road around Midnight. Officers located the apartment unit and extracted 3 people. One person was transported by Phoenix Fire for minor injuries but was not shot. Officers and SWAT remained on scene searching for 1 outstanding involved individual. A short time later officers located a male of interest on Center Avenue and surrounded the man with guns drawn. Officers quickly detained the man and began working to check him for injuries. Firefighters eventually transported the detained male to a local hospital as a precaution. There has been no confirmation that anyone has been shot at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police: Man dead after suspect shoots at car along Interstate 10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a man is dead, and another is in the hospital after a Sunday morning shooting in Phoenix. Just before 2:30 a.m., officers were called to a Waffle House off Interstate 10 and University Drive and found two men shot. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one later died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital

PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Valley school threats a concern for police in new year

PHOENIX — At the start of the academic year, dozens of valley schools were placed on lockdown because of threats. It seemed like it would happen every day and according to numbers released by the Phoenix Police Department, it's not that far off. A spokesperson for Phoenix Police says...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa parents sue Snapchat over son’s fatal OD

Zach Plunk, 17, died of a fentanyl overdose outside his family’s house in Mesa in August 2020. His final moments were caught on his parents’ doorbell camera, which recorded the football player leaving the house at 3 a.m. to buy a pill from a dealer, then sitting down on the curb outside the house.
MESA, AZ
