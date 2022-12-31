Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs End Year With Sweep Of Ice RaysUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Twelve Days of Mudbug Christmas (Really 13)Under The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
District 1-A Releases All-DistrictUnder The Radar NWLAHaynesville, LA
First black owned development in over 100 years in Shreveport LousianaPort city bloggingShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Winning Streak at HomeUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
SFGate
TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023. TORNADO WATCH 4 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CST FOR THE.
SFGate
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
Report: 1 found dead in car submerged in water on California's Hwy. 99
California's Highway 99 near Sacramento reopened Sunday night after a lake of water covered the roadway amid a historic atmospheric river event.
SFGate
'Atmospheric river' dumps heavy rain, snow across California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could...
Dozens of drivers need rescue as roads remain closed around Tahoe
CHP said it had to rescue "dozens and dozens of vehicles stuck on the freeway and county roads."
Highway 1 closures remain in Santa Cruz, Big Sur area
The record-setting atmospheric river that slammed the San Francisco Bay Area as well as surrounding areas caused multiple road closures throughout the region due to flooding, downed trees and sinkholes.
SFGate
4 alive in 'miracle' after car plunges off California cliff
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl, a 9-year-old boy and two adults survived Monday after their car plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway near an area known as Devil’s Slide that’s known for fatal wrecks, officials said. The Tesla sedan plummeted...
SFGate
Missing hiker, 63, found dead in Southern California park
BREA, Calif. (AP) — A missing 63-year-old hiker has been found dead in a sprawling Southern California wilderness park, authorities said. Jeffrey Morton's body was discovered Saturday afternoon in Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said. The search for Morton began Friday afternoon after...
SFGate
Idaho slayings suspect's family voices sympathy for victims
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Relatives of a man arrested in Pennsylvania in the slayings of four University of Idaho students expressed sympathy for the victims' families but also vowed to support him and promote “his presumption of innocence." Bryan Kohberger, 28, is eager to be exonerated and plans...
SFGate
Republican Joe Lombardo sworn in as Nevada's 31st governor
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Former Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo became Nevada’s 31st governor Monday, taking office on a vow to raise certain criminal penalties, diversify Nevada's economy and become America’s “education governor,” in part by promoting vouchers and replacing nonpunitive intervention measures in schools with discipline.
SFGate
Arizona governor's tenure defined by push right, Trump feud
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey beamed as an excavator’s heavy claw smashed through the windows of an old state office building and began tearing off the façade. In one of his last public appearances in mid-December, the outgoing Republican governor watched the physical manifestation of a project that has defined his eight-year tenure: tearing down state government.
