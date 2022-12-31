Read full article on original website
Mega Millions jackpot balloons to estimated $785M
Will 2023 be your lucky year? With six simple numbers, the next 12 months could mean deep pockets for the winner of the Mega Millions jackpot.
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
SFGate
CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast
Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California. This is an automatically generated product that provides average. values for large geographical areas and may not be representative. of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site. specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either. (1) Select a location...
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
State of California still sending out payments up to $1,050 in 2023
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 8.3 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.3 billion dollars. (source)
San Francisco, Los Angeles to receive more heavy rain as 2023 gets underway
More moisture-packed storms are expected to pay a visit to California during the first week of 2023 following an atmospheric river that dropped a historic amount of rain on the San Francisco Bay area as well as heavy snow in higher elevations on New Year's Eve. Because of the saturated...
proclaimerscv.com
Middle-Class Tax Refund California Relief Checks To Be Issued This January
The Middle-Class Refund debit card’s “vast majority” will be filed this January 14, 2023, based on the Franchise Tax Board’s data says KCRA. Haven’t received your California Inflation Relief Check yet? Check for the Date of Release!. The FTB has reported that it expected almost...
5.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits California on New Year’s Day
For the second time in under 14 days, an earthquake has once again hit Northern California. As a result, millions of people dealt with power outages and damages to their homes. According to reports from the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake, which hit the area on New Year’s Day, had...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in California
Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
5.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Northern California
FORTUNA, Calif. — A 5.4 magnitude earthquake rumbled through Northern California on Sunday morning, authorities said. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was reported 9 miles southeast of Rio Dell and 13 miles from Fortuna at about 10:35 a.m. PST. The epicenter of the quake was 26...
New Year’s Winner – SuperLotto Ticket Worth $13K Sold in South Bay
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday’s SuperLotto Plus drawing as the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing grows to $21 million. Three tickets each with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, were sold, including at a a CVS on 3rd Avenue in Chula Vista, the California Lottery announced.
goldrushcam.com
California Geological Survey 2023 Wall Calendar Now Available for Free Download
Note: As of Sunday morning, January 1 the downloadable PDF link is broken. January 1, 2023 - The California Geological Survey 2023 wall calendar is available in two different layouts (see preview images below). Both layouts are downloadable as a single PDF file, free of charge. Click images to download...
Tesla Plunges 250 Feet Over Notorious Stretch of Highway 1 in Calif., 4 in Critical Condition
Two adults and two children are in critical condition after a Tesla dove over a cliff known as Devil's Slide in California, fire officials said Four people, including two children, are in critical condition after a Tesla they were fell 250 feet over a cliff known as the Devil's Slide in California. On Monday, a fire official shared a video from the Cal Fire San Mateo - Santa Cruz unit's Twitter profile, letting local drivers know that a car went over the cliff and there would be delays...
abc10.com
Storm Watch: 2022 ends on a wet note, while 2023 starts off dry
CALIFORNIA, USA — We knew going into Saturday that it was going to be a wet day. However, the atmospheric river and associated rainfall stalled out as it made landfall Saturday morning and has been very slow to taper off. For this reason, areas across Northern California – from...
California witness snaps image of silent triangle-shaped object
A California witness at Fallbrook reported watching and videotaping a low-flying, triangle-shaped object with red and white lights at about 7:07 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
KSBW.com
California crab season finally opens but storm keeps fisherman in port
MONTEREY, Calif. — Commercial crab season opened in California on Saturday, but in Monterey, fishermen were keeping their vessels in port because of the storm. "If it's not one thing, it's another," said Gaspar Catanzaro with Monterey Fish Co. The commercial season opener has been delayed three times this...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Oakland man may be the latest in long line of CA serial killers. Here’s a look back
Wesley Brownlee, the Oakland man now accused of killing seven people in Stockton and the East Bay, could be added — if convicted — to the Golden State’s long line of serial murderers if convicted. Here’s a look back at notorious serial killers who have been caught...
Photos, videos of Northern California’s damaging storm and floods
From the Bay Area to the Central Valley and up to the Sierra Nevada, heavy rain and flooding has been impacting California communities. Here are images and videos that show how recent storms and flooding have affected Northern California. Valley Springs Calaveras County Highway 50 Roseville Sacramento County Stockton Amador County Pleasant Hill Scott Mathers […]
