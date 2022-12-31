ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento County, CA

CBS Sacramento

From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County, motorist found dead inside vehicle

This is a developing story. For the latest news, sign up for breaking news alerts: sacbee.com/newsletters. Update: Caltrans announced just after midnight on Monday, Jan. 2 that Highway 99 reopened. The following story published on Jan. 1. A fierce “atmospheric river” storm cleared away from Sacramento and Northern California on...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate

WILTON, Calif. — TheCalifornia town of Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure." On Saturday afternoon, the 5,000-some residents of the Sacramento County town were ordered to evacuate immediately as flood waters rose. By 3:30 p.m., however, conditions were...
WILTON, CA
KCRA.com

Stockton woman rescued after getting stuck as Highway 99 flooded

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one man died and several others had to be rescued after flooding in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99 in Sacramento County. "I've worked for Cosumnes Fire Department, or previously Elk Grove Fire for 21 years. This is the most significant flooding I've seen in this area in those 21 years," said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Fallen trees damage homes, block streets across Sacramento following storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Strong winds from Saturday night's storm knocked down trees across the Sacramento region, causing damage to several vehicles and homes in the area. A tree fell onto Joseph Montiel’s home, which is in the Rosemont area of Sacramento County. Montiel said neighbors told him the tree went down just moments after he and his pregnant wife had left their home to go to the store Saturday evening.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

