Read full article on original website
Related
Teens Rescued From Tree Limbs After Car Gets Stuck in Flooded Area
Did you know that a mere six inches of water is enough to float a car? Add another six inches to the flood and driving through the flowing water brings the risk of your vehicle being swept away. With that in mind, it’s absolutely crucial to follow all road closure...
natureworldnews.com
Person in Flooded Car Dies as Winter Storm Damages Levee and Causes Major Flood in California
A spokesperson for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed to ABC News that one person was reported dead in a car on Sunday in California as the state was flooded by a winter storm that dumped a lot of snow and damaged a levee. A representative for Sacramento Metro Fire confirmed that...
KCRA.com
Flooded roadways lead to another rescue, self-deprecating message to others
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The continued rush of weekend floodwaters moving westward through south Sacramento County led to another rescue after yet another driver attempted to drive through flooded roads. The Cosumnes Fire Department used a raft to retrieve Lupe Rodriguez from her vehicle, which became submerged along Twin...
From floodwaters to no power, San Joaquin County braces for next storm
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY – From floodwaters to no power, people are wondering when help will arrive.The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services said it began deploying crews during the New Year's Eve storm. But all of the cleanup done in a neighborhood off Sonata Circle has been done by the neighbors after their calls went unanswered.At one point, the water rose to the top of driveways. Residents used whatever they had to sweep, rake and clean storm drains before Monday's rain."We're just going to clear the gutters, the drain as much as possible," said resident Sunmary Colter. While the...
KCRA.com
Highway 99 reopens south of Elk Grove after weekend flooding forced closures, left dozens stranded
Highway 99 reopened south of Elk Grove early Monday morning after a weekend storm led to flooding in the area, where dozens had to be rescued from their vehicles. The roadway is back open in both directions south of Grant Line Road and north at Twin Cities Road, just south of Elk Grove, according to Caltrans.
Was your car or home flooded during the storm? Here’s what to do
Here are tips recommended to limit car damage after water exposure from floods, according to State Farm.
Highway 99 reopens in both directions between Galt and Elk Grove after multiple levee breaches forced closure
Update – Jan. 2, 2023 7:50 a.m. The South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol announced Monday morning that State Route 99 between Grant Line Road and Twin Cities Road had reopened in both directions. Original: (KTXL) — Flooding has forced the closure of a stretch of Highway 99 between Elk Grove and Galt […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Highway 99 closed in Sacramento County, motorist found dead inside vehicle
This is a developing story. For the latest news, sign up for breaking news alerts: sacbee.com/newsletters. Update: Caltrans announced just after midnight on Monday, Jan. 2 that Highway 99 reopened. The following story published on Jan. 1. A fierce “atmospheric river” storm cleared away from Sacramento and Northern California on...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: NorCal heavy rain & strong winds aftermath, thousands still without power, damage from fallen trees
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KSBW.com
'Imminent levee failure': Northern California town ordered to evacuate
WILTON, Calif. — TheCalifornia town of Wilton remains under shelter-in-place orders after intense rain from Saturday's atmospheric river threatened an "imminent levee failure." On Saturday afternoon, the 5,000-some residents of the Sacramento County town were ordered to evacuate immediately as flood waters rose. By 3:30 p.m., however, conditions were...
KCRA.com
2 rescued from Elk Grove home surrounded by water, Cosumnes Fire Department says
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Crews rescued a couple on Monday from their Elk Grove home, which was surrounded by floodwater after last weekend's storm. "I just kept watching the water raise and raise," said Dan Achondo, watching on Saturday night as water levels rose around the home of his mother- and father-in-law.
KCRA.com
Stockton woman rescued after getting stuck as Highway 99 flooded
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — At least one man died and several others had to be rescued after flooding in the area of Dillard Road and Highway 99 in Sacramento County. "I've worked for Cosumnes Fire Department, or previously Elk Grove Fire for 21 years. This is the most significant flooding I've seen in this area in those 21 years," said Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle.
erienewsnow.com
Epic flooding leads to water rescues and highway closures in California as the storm system threatens more states
More than 15 million people from the West Coast to Wisconsin are under winter weather alerts Sunday as a storm system causing life-threatening flooding in California pushes east. At least two people have been killed and scores of others rescued from the flooding in portions of northern California over the...
KCRA.com
Fallen trees damage homes, block streets across Sacramento following storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Strong winds from Saturday night's storm knocked down trees across the Sacramento region, causing damage to several vehicles and homes in the area. A tree fell onto Joseph Montiel’s home, which is in the Rosemont area of Sacramento County. Montiel said neighbors told him the tree went down just moments after he and his pregnant wife had left their home to go to the store Saturday evening.
KCRA.com
A look at wind damage in Sacramento County after Saturday's storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Severe weather conditions caused flooding and damage across many parts of Northern California on New Year's Eve. As the rainstorm began to leave Sacramento County on Saturday evening, heavy gusts of wind followed, knocking over trees that brought down power lines across the area. At one...
State of emergency declared in San Joaquin County due to flooding
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Directors of Emergency Services for San Joaquin County declared a local state of emergency in the aftermath of a torrent of rain from an atmospheric river that hit the state on Friday and Saturday. According to a press release from San Joaquin County, the emergency was proclaimed because the county […]
Winter Storm Latest: Evacuations issued due to flooding, road conditions worsen | Updates
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Saturday, with this system bringing the most rain the region has seen so far. The National Weather Service issued a Flood Warning Saturday afternoon for the southern Sacramento Valley & Sierra foothills. The agency also issued a...
More than 1,000 inmates evacuated from Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Over 1,000 inmates and staff were evacuated from the Rio Cosumnes Correction Center due to a threat of flooding on New Year’s Day, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said the evacuation happened around 2 p.m. after the sheriff’s office initiated a Level 1 activation of the Emergency […]
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
KTVU FOX 2
Rain impact on California's reservoirs
Many wonder how much the wet weather is impacting California's critical reservoirs. KTVU's Tom Vacar takes a look at whether the last storm impacted the drought.
Comments / 0