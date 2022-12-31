ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Column: Cotton Bowl shows USC to be a true Lincoln Riley team in Year 1

Thirteen months of euphoria over the Lincoln Riley hire ended with USC’s 46-45 loss to Tulane in the 87th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. After all the sound and fury, USC finds itself the epitome of a Lincoln Riley team. The Trojans were an elite offense all season long and they were elite once more en route to putting up those 45 points against the Green Wave. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams tossed a Cotton Bowl record five touchdown passes and Brenden Rice stepped up magnificently in the absence of top receiver and former Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison. The son of Hall-of-Famer Jerry Rice had six catches on 11 targets for 174 yards with two touchdowns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse

Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people. The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes... The post Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Four-Star '24 WR Ryan Pellum cuts his list to 10

Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior wide out Ryan Pellum cut his list of schools down to 10 earlier today. Pellum is one of the nation’s top receiver prospects in the ’24 class. He’s currently rated the No. 48 player nationally in the 247Sports Composite and No. 50 in the Top247.
LONG BEACH, CA
osubeavers.com

Beavers Take Down #10 UCLA

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State led for all but 44 seconds of Sunday's upset win over No. 10 UCLA, stymieing every attempt at a comeback in the 77-72 triumph in front of a raucous crowd at Gill Coliseum. The Beavers were paced by yet another double-double from Raegan Beers,...
CORVALLIS, OR
NBC Los Angeles

When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast

The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
PASADENA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sfvbj.com

Kroenke Buys the Village for $325M

Developer titan Stan Kroenke scored a hat trick in December, acquiring his third Warner Center property of 2022. The Los Angeles Rams owner and leading investor of Hollywood Park in Inglewood, which includes SoFi Stadium, closed on his purchase of The Village. The acquisition adds to his portfolio a developed shopping center adjoining two square blocks of Woodland Hills properties he purchased last year. The transaction further fuels speculation that Kroenke will add a Rams team facility to the area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
beachcomber.news

Domenico’s is Lame; Legends is Cool

I wrote a passionately and sincere article about how much I love the pizza and servers at Domenico’s on 2nd Street. However, the manager was such a rude jerk when I went to do some research and get photographs I decided to scrap the entire piece. I would have...
coloradoboulevard.net

What to Do After the Parade!

When the Parade is over, it may take you longer to get home than it took to get to the Parade!. You’ve got many choices after the Parade, on January 2, this year. You can head to the ‘Rose Parade Showcase of Floats’ (Washington & Sierra Madre Blvd) to view the floats up close. You can start heading to the Rose Bowl and enjoy the game. Or you can linger a bit in town and check out the taste and flavor of our City. Here’s our advice on how to avoid the “After the Parade” traffic.
PASADENA, CA
foxla.com

Grand Park New Year's Eve celebration returns to downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - What organizers bill as the West Coast's largest free New Year's Eve event will be held in person for the first time since 2019. About 40,000 people are expected for Grand Park's NYELA, which will feature music performances on two stages, nearly 30 of Los Angeles' favorite food trucks and art installations and will culminate with a 3D countdown light show projected onto City Hall.
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

Cindy Curtis | New JCI Santa Clarita Chapter President

Happy New Year! I am so excited to kick off 2023! The executive committee has already been working hard to provide incredible opportunities for the year. For those who do not know me, my name is Cindy Curtis and I am serving as the 26th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy