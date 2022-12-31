Read full article on original website
Only NBA Players With 40 Points And 20 Assists In A Game
Only two NBA players had 40 points and 20 assists in a game.
LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121
With the crowd cheering his every step inside State Farm Arena, LeBron James scored 47 points on his 38th birthday as his Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 Friday night. “At 18 years old, I knew how to play the game,” James said. “I knew I belonged in the NBA, but I didn’t […] The post LeBron scores 47 on his birthday, Lakers beat Hawks 130-121 appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NBA Fans Say LeBron James Is Better Than Giannis Antetokounmpo After His Latest Performance
LeBron James has been on a tear this season so far averaging 28.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists.
Ja Morant scores 32, Memphis Grizzlies take control late against New Orleans Pelicans
An early season heavyweight bout took place at FedExForum. The Memphis Grizzlies hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night, and the top team in the Western Conference was going to make the Grizzlies earn everything. Dillon Brooks dealt with foul trouble, Ja Morant briefly left the game in the third quarter and Steven Adams was slow to his feet after former Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas hit him in the hip area during a collision. ...
CBS Sports
It's a party: LeBron drops 47 on birthday; Giannis matches Wilt; CJ McCollum sets Pelicans record
It was a scoring spree Friday night around the NBA with five players reaching the 40-point plateau and another three players coming within five points of that mark. Maybe it can be chalked up to everyone wanting to stamp the end of 2022 with an exclamation mark, because several of these guys were just unstoppable on the second to last day of the year.
WITN
Hornets fall to Lakers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LeBron James scored 43 points to pull within 500 of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA career scoring record, and the Los Angeles Lakers avenged last month’s home loss to the Charlotte Hornets with a 121-115 victory. James had two dunks on alley-oops, including a high-flying reverse...
silverscreenandroll.com
LeBron dominates Hornets in first win of 2023
The L.A. Lakers kicked off 2023 by beating the Charlotte Hornets on the road 121-115. LeBron James followed up on his birthday performance with another stellar night, leading the Lakers in points for the seventh straight game in a row. He had 43 on the night, including making three free throws late to seal the game.
BREAKING: LeBron James' Final Injury Status For Lakers-Hornets Game
LeBron James has been upgraded to available for Monday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets.
FOX Sports
Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row
CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the...
NBA world praises Donovan Mitchell after historic performance
Monday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Chicago Bulls featured one of the most special individual performances in recent memory from Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell dominated the Bulls all night, finishing with an unreal 71 points along with 11 assists and eight rebounds in a 145-134 overtime win for the Cavaliers. He had Read more... The post NBA world praises Donovan Mitchell after historic performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
Randle's 35 leads Knicks over Rockets 108-88 to snap skid
HOUSTON (AP) — Julius Randle scored 35 points and Immanuel Quickley added 27 as the New York Knicks snapped a five-game skid with a 108-88 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. The Rockets led for most of the first half, but the Knicks went on top just...
Starting Lineups for Hornets vs Lakers
Moments ago, the starting lineups for tonight's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets were announced. You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:. Facebook - All Hornets. Twitter - @All_Hornets and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.
3 takeaways from Avalanche home loss to Golden Knights; Rodrigues hurt, MacKinnon scores
DENVER — The Avalanche lost to the Vegas Golden Knights, 3-2, Monday night at Ball Arena. Here are three takeaways from the defeat. Rodrigues hurt The Avalanche received more disheartening injury news before puck drop against Vegas. Top-six forward Evan Rodrigues — a full participant Monday at morning skate — was ruled out prior to the game with an upper-body injury. It occurred late in the loss Saturday against Toronto....
FOX Sports
James leads Los Angeles against Charlotte after 47-point game
Los Angeles Lakers (15-21, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-27, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits the Charlotte Hornets after LeBron James scored 47 points in the Lakers' 130-121 win against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hornets have gone 5-12 in home games. Charlotte...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Hornets Preview: Lifted by LeBron
The Los Angeles Lakers have been away from home for the holidays. They’ll be returning this week after a five-game road trip that first started with the Christmas Day blunder against the Dallas Mavericks. But before they return home to their loved ones, they’ll have to try not to overlook the Charlotte Hornets who will be hosting the fifth and final game of this trip.
