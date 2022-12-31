Read full article on original website
Nicole Mahon
2d ago
It is a shame… there were areas of this state where everyone felt safe…. Not anymore!! We aren’t supposed to talk about that though
Sherm6
2d ago
remember back when Towson was nice ?... now it's just one big section 8 hell hole ! just like most of BC now ! just wait till the 'apartments ' are built in white marsh mall ! more HUD 'recipients coming ! way to go Johnny O ! it's what the white Libs wanted so enjoy !
the Lt
2d ago
The county executives want to make Whitemarsh that same "mixed-zone" urban center that will deliver all qualities of Baltimore city which were the reasons we moved away from the city over, in the first place.
Pedestrian killed during collision Baltimore County, Joppatowne firefighters say
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Joppatowne, Maryland, assisted with a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian on Sunday, according to the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.The pedestrian was struck by an automobile near the area where Pulaski Highway connects with Joppa Road, volunteer firefighters said.Three other people were taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries.It is unclear if those three people were inside a vehicle at the time of the deadly collision.WJZ will continue to update this developing story.
foxbaltimore.com
Online video shows police response for "large and unruly" crowd of juveniles in Towson
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police said one adult and seven juveniles were arrested after a disturbance Friday night near the Towson Circle. According to a news release, a “large and unruly” crowd had gathered, which prompted police to bring in both the K9 and aviation units to regain control.
fox5dc.com
Man drives track loader through Frederick refusing to stop, shutting down roads
FREDERICK, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - A man was charged after driving a John Deere track loader through the streets of Frederick and refusing to stop on Saturday. Frederick County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to assist the Frederick Police Department with a person in crisis. Deputies assisted with shutting...
foxbaltimore.com
Man injured in shooting near Baltimore City/County line, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say that a man was hurt early this morning in a shooting in northeast Baltimore. The shooting happened about 1:20 a.m. on January 2, in the 6500 block of Belair Road, according to police. Police say they found a 46-year-old man who had...
Eight people arrested following a series of disturbances near Towson Town Center
One adult and seven juveniles were arrested Friday night following several disturbances near Towson Town Center.
firststateupdate.com
Fiery Crash Closes Route 7 In Newark
Rescue crews have responded to Route 7 SB at Ogletown Stanton Road for a rollover crash with entrapment. Arriving crews confirm entrapment in the rolled vehicle with a second vehicle on fire. DelDOT issued the following statement just minutes ago:. “RT 7 AT RT 4 CLOSED DUE TO AN ACCIDENT....
10-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Montgomery County
WHITE OAK, Md. — A young girl remains hospitalized after getting hit by a driver of a vehicle on New Year's Eve in White Oak, Maryland, police said. Officers with the Montgomery County Police department were dispatched to the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive around 5:31 p.m. on Dec. 30, 2022.
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County school closed due to high temperatures in classroom
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — School officials in Anne Arundel County say a school in Annapolis dismissed early today because of high temperatures in the classroom. Bates Middle School closed at 10 a.m. Students were to begin virtual learning at noon, according to Chief Communications Officer Bob Mosier. Mosier said...
Wbaltv.com
1 adult, 7 juveniles arrested after police disperse large crowd in Towson
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police arrested an adult and seven juveniles Friday night after a large disturbance in Towson. County police said officers were managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after venues closed. There were incidents involving property damage, which are being investigated.
Nottingham MD
Police: 8 arrested following Towson disturbance
TOWSON, MD—Police say eight people were arrested following a disturbance in the Towson area on Friday. During the evening hours on December 30, officers with the Baltimore County Police Department handled several incidents in Towson while managing a large crowd of juveniles and young adults in outdoor areas after local venues closed.
WGAL
Single-vehicle crash seriously injures four people in Adams County
MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-car crash early on New Year's Day sent four people to the hospital in Adams County. Related video above: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads and intersections. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in Mount Pleasant Township. Police...
New Year's Day marred by Riverside abduction and deadly shooting in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- The first day of 2023 started with an abduction in South Baltimore and a deadly shooting in East Baltimore.A male and female were abducted from the South Baltimore neighborhood of Riverside around 2 a.m., according to Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Chakia Fennoy.They had been walking near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross Street when they were approached by three armed Black males, Fennoy told WJZ.The armed trio ordered them to get into a light-colored sedan, Fennoy said.The female was able to escape by jumping from the vehicle and running away, according to authorities.The male was unable...
Driver Killed In Near Nine-Mile NYE I-95 Pursuit With State Police Troopers In Cecil County: AG
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office is investigating a fatal New Year's Eve crash that took the life of an erratic driver who was pursued by state police troopers for miles in Cecil County. The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General announced an investigation...
Baltimore Firefighters battle three-story fire on Saturday night
Firefighters responded to a 3 story row home fire in the 300 block of South Mount Street just minutes into the new year.
AG IDs Driver, Trooper Involved In Fatal Maryland I-95 Police Pursuit On New Year's Eve
The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General has released new information on the fatal I-95 crash that killed a New Jersey woman driving erratically on I-95 in Cecil County who was pursued by Maryland State Police troopers for miles.Julie Clark, 26, of Tenafly…
local21news.com
Three car crash entrapment sends two to the hospital in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Two people have been sent to the hospital following a three car accident that lead to one person being trapped. According to Quarryville Fire Department, crews were sent to the scene a little before 12:00 p.m. on Friday for a reported three car collision on Rt. 222 and Main St. in Strasburg Twp.
Baltimore County Police investigate fatal shooting in Windsor Mill
Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a homicide in Windsor Mill Saturday.
Identity sought for armed robbery suspect
Baltimore Police are seeking the identity of a suspect linked to an armed robbery that occurred on Sunday in the 2100 block Pennsylvania Avenue.
Wbaltv.com
Man trapped under heavy machinery dies at Cecil County Landfill
ELKTON, Md. — A man died Thursday afternoon after he became trapped under heavy machinery he was fixing at the Cecil County Landfill. The Cecil County Sheriff's Office said they were called to the landfill on East Old Philadelphia Road in Elkton for an industrial accident. A preliminary investigation...
mocoshow.com
Approximately 85 Firefighters Respond to 2nd Alarm Fire Sunday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a fire at the Glenmont Crossing Apartment complex on the 2300 block of Shorefield Rd, off of Georgia Avenue, a little before 6am on Sunday morning. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, approximately 85 firefighters responded to the 2nd alarm...
