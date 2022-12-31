BALTIMORE -- The first day of 2023 started with an abduction in South Baltimore and a deadly shooting in East Baltimore.A male and female were abducted from the South Baltimore neighborhood of Riverside around 2 a.m., according to Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Chakia Fennoy.They had been walking near the intersection of Riverside Avenue and East Cross Street when they were approached by three armed Black males, Fennoy told WJZ.The armed trio ordered them to get into a light-colored sedan, Fennoy said.The female was able to escape by jumping from the vehicle and running away, according to authorities.The male was unable...

