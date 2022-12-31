Read full article on original website
Related
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
KPLC TV
Suspect at large in Sulphur Circle A armed robbery
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - One male suspect is currently at large in connection with the first degree robbery of a Circle A Food, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The suspect allegedly committed the robbery in the early morning hours of December 30, at the North Claiborne Street Circle A Food, Sulphur Police said.
kjas.com
Routine traffic stop results in late evening arrest in Newton County
On Friday, December 30, 2022, at 11:15 p.m., Newton County Precinct 1 Constable Colton Havard was patrolling the area of County Road 4000 & 4101, south of Trout Creek, when he conducted a traffic stop on a GMC SUV for several traffic violations. Havard said a search of the suspect's...
Beaumont man accused of pistol-whipping clerk during New Year's Eve robbery at area Family Dollar facing multiple charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 54-year-old Beaumont man accused of hitting a clerk with a pistol during a New Year's Eve robbery is facing multiple charges. It happened Saturday, December 31, 2022. Beaumont Police responded to the Family Dollar located in the 2200 block of Gulf Street after receiving a call about a disturbance shortly before 8:30 a.m.
kjas.com
Report of trespasser turns into recovery of stolen RV
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department has announced that what began as a report of a trespasser turned into the recovery of a stolen recreational vehicle. According to a statement from the department, deputies responded on Wednesday to the 4000 block of Farm to Market Road 1131 in Evadale where it was reported that 60-year-old Douglas Costlow, of Evadale, was trespassing. Additionally, the complainant wanted two travel trailers and two vehicles belonging to Costlow to be removed.
Lake Charles American Press
Top Stories of 2022 — 2: 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on Mill Street
“This is very disturbing, very disturbing,” Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel Jr. repeated before briefing the American Press on the March 20 drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child. Fondel didn’t share much about the incident. He couldn’t. The investigation was ongoing. He needed the media to get out the word, call the LCPD with any information.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles gunsmith offers tips on gun safety
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Under the Second Amendment, you have the right to bear arms, but are you bearing them safely?. “You never stop learning, especially with the business I’m in,” Jacob Hummel said. While some received a puppy, jewelry or even a new car, others had...
KPLC TV
Cameron Ferry out of service
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is out of service due to fog weather conditions. 7News will update once service has been restored.
Louisiana man hit, killed by vehicle Thursday night on College Street in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old man from Louisiana was hit and killed by a vehicle in Beaumont. It happened late Thursday night. Police believe Justin Stanford was trying to cross the 5900 block of College Street when a Dodge Challenger going westbound hit him. Stanford...
Beaumont man charged with murder after Friday morning 'disturbance' ends in deadly stabbing
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man is charged with murder after a disturbance led to a stabbing and ended with the death of a 41-year-old man. The deadly stabbing happened early Friday, December 30, 2022 morning. Beaumont Police responded to the 1600 block of East Lucas Drive after receiving a call about a disturbance between two men, according to a Beaumont Police Department release.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, a city in southwest Louisiana and the state’s fifth largest, delights visitors with the many free things to do it offers. The city takes pride as the parish seat of the vibrant Calcasieu Paris. This city and the parish are not only a popular destination for holidays...
KPLC TV
Parents of 2008 helicopter crash victim call for beacon locators for victims
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A family in Jennings knows all too well what the families of the recent helicopter crash victims are going through. The Coast Guard has suspended the search for four people missing after a helicopter went down off the Louisiana coast Thursday. In 2008, Jacob Matt was...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Who Illegally Dumped Litter Containing Tar-Like Substance. Sulphur, Louisiana – On December 28, 2022, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office reported that they are trying to locate the person or persons responsible for illegally dumping litter containing a harmful tar-like substance. According to authorities, this debris was located at the north corner of Houston River road and Anthony Ferry Road, where it makes a “T” north of Sulphur, Louisiana.
KPLC TV
City of Sulphur announces power outage due to repairs
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is advising residents that there may be a power outage in some areas today. The outage is so that Entergy can repair a damaged power pole. Repairs are already underway and could last until 4 p.m. Residents and businesses West of Beglis...
Owner of popular Beaumont food truck searching for answers after her business was burglarized twice
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont food truck owner is sending a warning out after her business was broken into twice in one week. Vania Castelan owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone and Mexican treat stand 'Mabel's', which is located right off Concord Road. She says thieves set fire to her...
KPLC TV
FIRST ALERT: KPLC 7 Weather at Noon
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. Updated: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM CST. KPLC brings you...
Family asking for help in finding missing Beaumont mother who was last seen December 9
BEAUMONT, Texas — A worried family is desperate for help as they search day and night for a 56-year-old Beaumont woman who has not been seen since early December. Laura Gutierrez’s family has not seen or heard from her since December 9, 2022. Her daughter, Julia Salazar, took to Facebook stating Gutierrez left her wallet and keys at a friend’s house on Avenue B in Beaumont.
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
KPLC TV
Town of Oberlin swears in new mayor and council
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin held a swearing-in ceremony for its newly elected officials yesterday, Dec. 29, 2022.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette diocese to pray for late Pope Benedict XVI, who died Saturday
Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will officiate at a diocesan funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at noon Thursday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 515 Cathedral St. The late pope's funeral is scheduled for that same day. He died Saturday at 95. Diocesan...
Comments / 0