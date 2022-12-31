Read full article on original website
Josh Allen Has 5-Word Message For The NFL World Tonight
Josh Allen is calling on the NFL world to continue praying for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday Night Football this evening. He was given CPR for nine minutes before being taken away in an ambulance. We now know Hamlin, 24, is in critical ...
Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching
Derek Carr is making his feelings toward the Las Vegas Raiders very clear in the aftermath of his benching. A number of fans noticed that the veteran quarterback had unfollowed the Raiders on social media this week, getting rid of them on both his Twitter and Instagram accounts. Derek Carr has unfollowed the Raiders 👀😳... The post Derek Carr sends clear message after Raiders benching appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jeff McLane: Nick Sirianni and the Eagles get humbled by the Saints, and maybe that’s a good thing
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni has been humbled by the NFL. His rookie season in charge got off to an uninspiring start and the ending, despite a late-season charge, came to a crashing halt. But the Eagles coach has lived a mostly charmed life in his second year. Sirianni deserved...
Paul Zeise: Steelers are now officially Kenny Pickett's team
I'm old enough to remember all the dire predictions of life for the Steelers after Ben Roethlisberger. I remember discussions about the Steelers entering the "dark ages" like they allegedly were in between the time Terry Bradshaw and Roethlisberger eras. Heck, I even remember when the Steelers lost a few...
Giants are eyeing a Super Bowl, not simply content with playoff berth
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Brian Daboll and the Giants aren’t just happy with making the playoffs. They want what’s waiting for one team at the end. “Our goal will never be to just make the playoffs,” Daboll said after clinching a berth with Sunday’s 38-10 blowout of the Indianapolis Colts. “That’ll never be just our goal.”
Patriots hold off Dolphins, 23-21, keep playoff hopes alive
FOXBORO, Mass. — Sometime late in the second quarter Sunday, or maybe it was early in the third, Gillette Stadium settled into a state of football stasis. Two offenses played to stay on-schedule instead of striking fast. Two defenses played to protect their glaring holes at cornerback instead of attacking. The score was close, and the crowd quiet.
