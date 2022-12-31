Year in Review: Top local stories were pivotal national stories

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Two of the biggest stories in the nation in 2022 had close associations with Kern County and they will linger into 2023 and beyond.

One was the state of American politics, whose most pivotal character might be Bakersfield native Kevin McCarthy , the House speaker in waiting.

McCarthy, the Republican legislative leader and chief fundraiser, engineered a Republican takeover of the House in the November elections, though not nearly with the sort of red wave dominance he had forecast.

Nonetheless, McCarthy has no obvious rivals in his quest to become number two in presidential succession, with the House vote coming next week. Will the party’s far right-wing play along?

The other big story was California’s effort to combat climate change, starting right here in Kern County, with the state’s ongoing quest to regulate and, some say, dismantle the oil industry.

While the oil industry fights back, players in commerce and education move forward on other fronts, with renewable energy development picking up steam and state-funded science and technology innovation labs at CSU Bakersfield, Bakersfield College and elsewhere moving forward.

Meanwhile, the drought maintained its grasp on Kern County.

Water has been an issue for decades in the west, but it took hold in highly visible ways in 2022, thanks in part to near-record-breaking heat . By October, what used to be the Lake at Riverwalk was a mud puddle . What used to be Truxtun Lake was not even that.

The local economy held steady. Inflation and high gas prices – which hurt consumers all year long – seemed to be easing somewhat by year’s end, but the specter of global recession, exacerbated by war in eastern Europe, still loomed.

Meanwhile, Bakersfield continued to see change, good and bad. Residential development and streetscape projects seem to promise a more energetic downtown core, but arson fires remained a challenge, with pieces of local history , including symbols of Bakersfield’s music legacy, going up in flames.

As in much of California, homelessness remained a persistent problem. One solution: affordable housing. But we couldn’t seem to agree on where to put it because everyone likes the concept, but not everyone likes the proposed locations.

The scourge of the past three years, COVID-19, isn’t talked about like it was in 2021, but it hasn’t gone away. And COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy, which was highest in conservative rural counties like Kern, has translated into general vaccination hesitancy, which has ominous repercussions for efforts to minimize the impact of the flu and other illnesses we thought we’d corralled.

The killer opioid fentanyl remained a cause for concern for parents, schools and law enforcement, as a series of overdoses, fatal and almost fatal, rattled sensibilities. On one frightening day, for example, North High School reported multiple incidents . One important focus in the fight was educating the public – especially teens – about the danger of fentanyl, which can come disguised in innocent colors and counterfeited as any street drug. Fentanyl-related fatalities were trending downward in Kern County in 2022, but just barely. One hopeful sign – increasing access to the opioid overdose antidote Narcan.

And in the criminal case that held the public spellbound with anguish – in March, we had a possible resolution in the two-year disappearance of the missing California City brothers , Orrin and Orson West, 4 and 3: the arrest of their foster parents and the official conclusion that the boys were dead.

There was happy news. A state football championship for Liberty High School and an almost-state title for Shafter High School. Shafter Coach Jerald Pierucci complained bitterly about the inferior playing conditions the CIF permitted for small school title games.

So many dramatic storylines in 2022 and so little resolution. That’s the nature of these end-of-year reviews. The year is over according to the calendar but not according to how things really work.

