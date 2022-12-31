ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Year in Review: Top local stories were pivotal national stories

By Robert Price
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p6fl2_0jzG6DgT00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Two of the biggest stories in the nation in 2022 had close associations with Kern County and they will linger into 2023 and beyond.

One was the state of American politics, whose most pivotal character might be Bakersfield native Kevin McCarthy , the House speaker in waiting.

McCarthy, the Republican legislative leader and chief fundraiser, engineered a Republican takeover of the House in the November elections, though not nearly with the sort of red wave dominance he had forecast.

Nonetheless, McCarthy has no obvious rivals in his quest to become number two in presidential succession, with the House vote coming next week. Will the party’s far right-wing play along?

The other big story was California’s effort to combat climate change, starting right here in Kern County, with the state’s ongoing quest to regulate and, some say, dismantle the oil industry.

Kern judge allows oil companies to resume oilfield permitting

While the oil industry fights back, players in commerce and education move forward on other fronts, with renewable energy development picking up steam and state-funded science and technology innovation labs at CSU Bakersfield, Bakersfield College and elsewhere moving forward.

Meanwhile, the drought maintained its grasp on Kern County.

Water has been an issue for decades in the west, but it took hold in highly visible ways in 2022, thanks in part to near-record-breaking heat . By October, what used to be the Lake at Riverwalk was a mud puddle . What used to be Truxtun Lake was not even that.

The local economy held steady. Inflation and high gas prices – which hurt consumers all year long – seemed to be easing somewhat by year’s end, but the specter of global recession, exacerbated by war in eastern Europe, still loomed.

Gas Tracker

Meanwhile, Bakersfield continued to see change, good and bad. Residential development and streetscape projects seem to promise a more energetic downtown core, but arson fires remained a challenge, with pieces of local history , including symbols of Bakersfield’s music legacy, going up in flames.

As in much of California, homelessness remained a persistent problem. One solution: affordable housing. But we couldn’t seem to agree on where to put it because everyone likes the concept, but not everyone likes the proposed locations.

The scourge of the past three years, COVID-19, isn’t talked about like it was in 2021, but it hasn’t gone away. And COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy, which was highest in conservative rural counties like Kern, has translated into general vaccination hesitancy, which has ominous repercussions for efforts to minimize the impact of the flu and other illnesses we thought we’d corralled.

The killer opioid fentanyl remained a cause for concern for parents, schools and law enforcement, as a series of overdoses, fatal and almost fatal, rattled sensibilities. On one frightening day, for example, North High School reported multiple incidents . One important focus in the fight was educating the public – especially teens – about the danger of fentanyl, which can come disguised in innocent colors and counterfeited as any street drug. Fentanyl-related fatalities were trending downward in Kern County in 2022, but just barely. One hopeful sign – increasing access to the opioid overdose antidote Narcan.

Fentanyl: The Counterfeit Killer

And in the criminal case that held the public spellbound with anguish – in March,  we had a possible resolution in the two-year disappearance of the missing California City brothers , Orrin and Orson West, 4 and 3: the arrest of their foster parents and the official conclusion that the boys were dead.

There was happy news. A state football championship for Liberty High School and an almost-state title for Shafter High School. Shafter Coach Jerald Pierucci complained bitterly about the inferior playing conditions the CIF permitted for small school title games.

So many dramatic storylines in 2022 and so little resolution. That’s the nature of these end-of-year reviews. The year is over according to the calendar but not according to how things really work.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Local woman honored at the Rose Parade with a floragraph

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman from Bakersfield was honored at the Rose Parade Monday. The woman was Manuela Nellie Bolanos, she was a wife, mother and a grandmother of 14 who took different roles and helped her church and children. Bolanos died unexpectedly in January of 2016 but before that she signed an Advance […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2022 breaks Kern’s triple digit homicide trend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Homicide rate rose to an all time high throughout the pandemic but things have changed for 2022. Last year had the lowest number of confirmed homicides since the start of the pandemic, by about 40 fewer deaths to be exact. Throughout the pandemic, Kern County saw a spike in homicides […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

EuroPhoria owner accused of gross negligence by state medical board

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. Uma Malempati Rao, owner of a northwest Bakersfield medical spa that was raided in 2021, has been accused of gross negligence and failing to maintain adequate records, according to a state medical board document. The accusation filed against Rao, owner of EuroPhoria Medical & Personal Spa, refers to five patients […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Community celebrates Wasco superintendent given grim cancer prognosis

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Robert Cobb worked his way up at Wasco Union High School district for more than 20 years, from teacher to superintendent for the last two years. Around the time Cobb took the lead as superintendent, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. After sharing the news, Wasco came together Friday to celebrate […]
WASCO, CA
KGET

New year to begin with rain, lower temperatures

Big rainmakers continue to impact Kern County and all of California. Rain should continue through New Year’s Eve into the morning of New Year’s Day, with temperatures headed for a cooldown as well. Expect storms to bring measurable rain off and on throughout this week. Temperatures will be in the 50s this week in the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Dustin’s Diner raises $24K for The Open Door Network

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dustin’s Diner, the annual holiday fundraiser, has raised thousands of dollars for The Open Door Network. The fundraiser has been serving up holiday treats and good cheer for nearly 30 years from the Haggin Oaks neighborhood in southwest Bakersfield. Since its creation by the Kilpatrick family, Dustin’s Diner has raised more […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Dining in the Dark a rousing success

I felt at ease when I put a blindfold over my eyes for the Dining in the Dark event at Luigi’s Warehouse. The charity dinner benefited Valley Center for the Blind, an organization that has been in Bakersfield the past four years.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Dozens arrested following SW Bakersfield street takeover: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said dozens were arrested following a so-called sideshow street takeover Friday in southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department said a group of people blocked the intersection at McCutchen and Old River roads for about 20 minutes. According to police, the group performed burnouts and other stunts in the intersection while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kevin McCarthy’s path to House Speaker still in limbo

WASHINGTON (KGET) — One of the most important days in Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s political career is less than a day away. On Tuesday, the new House of Representatives will convene and Rep. Kevin McCarthy will ask his colleagues to elect him Speaker of the House. But it’s so far been a rocky ride and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Tulare’s first homicide of 2023

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating the first homicide of the year in Tulare, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officials say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, regarding a man who had been shot. According to police, the caller was trying to drive the man to the hospital, […]
TULARE, CA
KGET

Baby boy is first 2023 birth at Mercy Hospital Southwest

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family got to celebrate 2023 with the birth of a baby boy at Mercy Hospital Southwest in Bakersfield. Dignity Health Bakersfield officials said Ryder Thomas Sarkisian was born at 12:02 a.m. at Mercy Hospital Southwest. Ryder weighed in at 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Over at Memorial Hospital, a little girl […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD seeks help identifying man wanted for burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man wanted for commercial burglary, according to a release from the department. BPD said the suspect burglarized Central Valley Eye Care at 5000 Physician Blvd. on Dec. 3. The suspect is described as white and between 30 to 40. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Bakersfield man dies in auto accident

The body of a 42-year-old Bakersfield man was recovered from his SUV on Dec. 26. Nathan Doran Jackson was operating an SUV that left the roadway and crashed on westbound State Route 178 west of Borel Road in Lake Isabella, according to a press release from the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Expect rain Monday afternoon, freezing temperatures in mountain communities

Expect several significant rain events to kick off 2023, with measurable rainfall in the forecast as early as Monday afternoon. Bakersfield and surrounding areas have already seen nearly a half-inch of rainfall during this series of storms; that number will rise into the week ahead. Temperatures should hover around seasonal averages, with Bakersfield and the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy